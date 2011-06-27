Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- $8,585
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320109,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 320 W1Odometer is 4502 miles below market average!Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 with Hardtop, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK65F02F247620
Stock: 128672X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,000
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320160,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 320 in Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette/6 Speakers, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette/6 Speakers, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 with Hardtop, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK65F22F269943
Stock: G1274A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $5,995
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230101,694 milesDelivery available*
RRR Auto Sales - Fairhaven / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 with Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK49F63F282260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320156,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc.Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. We ask to wear masks and are utilizing sneeze guards for desk top discussions. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our management team for requests.Black 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 320 RWD 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC Clean CARFAX.Your Small Town Dealer with Big City Pricing!!! 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK65F33F286669
Stock: 19T204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,595
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK23085,617 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 with Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK49F63F273056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor70,890 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Convertible, Brilliant Silver on Charcoal Leather, Only 70K Miles!!!, AC Blows ice Cold, Power Convertible Top Works like new,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK47F6YF146706
Stock: 6706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $14,000
2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG®48,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Grove Toyota - Elk Grove / California
Great Condition, No Accidents, Very Low Miles,Bose Premium Sound, Leather, Brilliant Silver Metallic 2004 2D Convertible Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 32 AMGÂ Base Kompressor 17/22 City/Highway MPG RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® with Soft Top, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK66F04F302472
Stock: E27761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,590
2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK23082,168 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Certified MotorCar - Roselle Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 with Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK49F14F306644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,000Great Deal | $1,376 below market
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350100,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
ROADSTER *WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--LOW MILEAGE--SPORTY- & COMFORTABLE--THIS SLK BENZ DEFINITELY READY TO HIT THE ROADS IN STYLE--WHITE exterior and GRAY Leather interior .--power seat--heated seats--CD player----power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options 18.5 gallon fuel tank Fine-mesh wind deflector Pockets in both doors 225/45ZR17 front/245/40ZR17 rear high performance tires Formula One-style nose w/color-keyed grille crossfins Pwr windows-inc: one-touch express-up/down one-button raising/lowering of all windows by pwr top switch 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Front/rear lowered ride height & stabilizer bars Rear wheel drive 3-point shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning device (ETD) & belt force limiter Halogen front fog lamps Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp 4-piston perforated/ventilated front/rear disc brakes Illuminated carpeted trunk Red/white rear lamps Audible reminders-inc: release parking brake headlights on remove key from ignition Illuminated emergency interior trunk release Retractable dual cupholders Automatic antitheft alarm system Illuminated glovebox Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals Black gauges w/white markings Independent 3-link front suspension w/coil springs over gas-pressurized shock absorbers antidive geometry Silver trim-inc: doors/dash/console Center console w/enclosed storage illumination Independent 5-arm multilink rear suspension w/separate coil springs shock absorbers antisquat/alignment control Single rear red fog lamp Cruise control Knee air bag Sport-tuned exhaust system w/dual mufflers polished chrome tips Door-mounted head & body side-impact airbags Leather-trimmed shift knob Stainless-steel door sill trim Driver & front passenger adaptive dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus display-inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock automatic alarm notification alert Driver-programmable daytime running lamps Multifunction display in instrument cluster-inc: trip computer exterior temp gauge digital speedometer coolant temp maintenance system radio/CD player status reminder/malfunction messages driver-programmable settings Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch) Dual pwr heated mirrors Night security illumination Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses light-sensing auto-on headlamps automatic lamp substitution Electronic analog speedometer tachometer fuel level/coolant temp gauges Parcel net in RH footwell Warning lights/messages-inc: open door exterior lamp failure low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F15F062751
Stock: 8215t4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,088Good Deal | $1,855 below market
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35051,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz Of Denver - Denver / Colorado
Only 51,366 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights/messages-inc: open door, exterior lamp failure, low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid, Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses, light-sensing auto-on headlamps, automatic lamp substitution, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch).* This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Features the Following Options *Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock, automatic alarm notification alert, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Sport-tuned exhaust system w/dual mufflers, polished chrome tips, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, panic alarm, fuel filler door lock/unlock all doors or drivers, driver-programmable user-recognition feature, drive away automatic locking, Single rear red fog lamp, Silver trim-inc: doors/dash/console, Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals, Retractable dual cupholders, Red/white rear lamps, Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mercedes-Benz Of Denver located at 940 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246 can get you a reliable SLK-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F95F055126
Stock: 055126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $9,995Fair Deal | $641 below market
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35082,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, 4-Way Power Steering Column, 8-Way Power Driver/Passenger Seats, Ambient Light Package, Auto-Dimming Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Comfort Package, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Heated Headlamp Washers, HomeLink Wireless Control System, IR Remote Roof Automation, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Parameter Steering, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Intermittent Wipers. Obsidian Black Metallic 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F25F055257
Stock: SG-R06257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- Price Drop$11,500Good Deal | $1,631 below market
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35064,672 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
*CLEAN VEHICLE REPORT* *LOW MILES* *POWER FOLDING HARD TOP* *SPORT PACKAGE* *LEATHER* *KEYLESS ENTRY* *SEVEN DAY TRIAL EXCHANGE*A better buying experience awaits at Rairdon's in Kirkland! We've got the ride for you! For example, this 2005 Mercedes SLK 350 Sport! This gorgeous SLK 350 comes fully inspected with a clean vehicle report and is equipped with all the goods like leather, power folding roof, Sport package, keyless entry, and is ready for some fun in the sun! Come check it out and experience the Culture of Care difference!*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchant ability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F45F070651
Stock: 5F070651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $10,955Fair Deal | $231 below market
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35078,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverside Ford Lincoln - Macon / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16638 miles below market average!Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Rear fog lights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHCClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F85F041086
Stock: 20LT025A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $19,850
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35033,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend is pleased to be currently offering this 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class with 33,561mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class . With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this SLK-Class. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F55F075521
Stock: ZU2276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$11,599
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK35087,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE/HARDTOP..CHECK OUT PHOTOS. FUN TO DRIVE V-6 POWER. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. WE OFFER FAST AND EASY FINANCING. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautosworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F15F041673
Stock: 7065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,998
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350114,058 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK Roadster 3.5L comes complete with features such as Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Full power accessories, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cruise control, Multizone air conditioning, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Fort Myers! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F55F062199
Stock: T5F062199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $10,000
1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor42,665 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 43456 miles below market average! Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Convertible HardTop, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front Center Armrest with Storage Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK47F9XF093448
Stock: F093448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,900
1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor67,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
SLK230 trim. ONLY 67,731 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Leather Interior, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Supercharged. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Alarm, Traction Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBKK47F6XF137793
Stock: TXF137793D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020