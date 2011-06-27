Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews
Great around town
This is a great car to drive! For around town driving, it has the right compromise between comfort and performance. It's soft enough so that it is comfortable on the bump and pot hole ridden streets around where I live. However, when on twisty roads in the country, it performs wonderfully at any speed you would drive on public roads. The 300 HP 3.5L V6 gives this car impressive straight line performance. It's definitely not a Porsche, but it's not supposed to be... The retractable hard top is wonderful considering the amount of rain we get. Build quality is excellent - no squeaks or rattles to speak of and no other problems / issues after 1 year of ownership.
2009 SLK 300
Mercedes Benz really got this one right! I got the 1st one from the dealership! it looks so much like the SLR Mclaren in the front as well as the back with the trapezoid exhaust and diffusers. The bluetooth works fantastic. Redesigned steering wheel and gauges set this apart from the 2008 models. Color is Mars red with beige leather. The key fob remote transforms the solid coupe into a Roadster in no time! Traded in a 2006 Mazda Miata which is a terrific Roadster but does not compare in terms of Luxury and feel of this! Would highly recommend this if you are looking for the best of both worlds!
100% Owner Satisfaction
SLK 300 6M. Without doubt, I thoroughly enjoy owning this vehicle. The pleasure begins with looking at it in the driveway. The stability and cornering are remarkable. The engine power is a little tame in the 300, but I had to get this car with the manual transmission. A surprising power band between 4-6k rpm makes the twisty roads a blast. The retractable hard roof is effortless and sometimes I will put the roof down just to drive a few blocks.
Z4 v SLK
I just returned my 2007 BMW 335i which is every car reviewers baby. I bought the SLK 300 love it and would do it again. I was really thinking about buying the new BNMW Z4 35I with that twin turbo 300 HP like my 2007 335i BUT I could not justify the price difference of some $260 more a month to my wife and BMW would not deal with me despite my steller credit. I am not lead footed and don't street race so the difference in 1.1 sec from zero to 60 really doesn't matter. I would have bought the 350 but again it was the price difference. It is brand new with only a few miles on the car but I drove it enough to see what it has and I am happy with my choice. Good Choice in a Sports Car !!!
More logic than a Porsche
I bought this car because 1- The retractable hard top (I hate soft tops) 2- Better comfort on the very bad roads of Province of Quebec. Road handling is not as good as a Boxter but the SLK is faster than the standard Boster and not so far behind a Boxter S. I would have had to buy the Cayman S but it's $20,000 more than the SLK350 and it's not convertible. I can hardly wait to get the new 2012 SLK 63.
