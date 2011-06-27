Purchased in 2009 when I graduated highschool this was my first car ownership experience. When I got this I was looking at Honda S2000's but my parents had an affinity towards Mercedes-Benz so we agreed on this as a nice compromise. Owning this car through the past 8 years has been a pleasure. Here is some of my experiences. 1) first car accident( rear-ended at red light) no visible damage but the Honda Civic was almost totaled by her insurance. 2) Repairs- cost $2,500 over 8 year term. So $312.50 average a year. This was mainly because I did a complete overhaul 3 years ago replacing all worn parts(suspension, motor mounts, drilled and slotted rotors and new pads, spark plugs, mass air flow, etc) before I started working in finance. Now i am in my final semester in my dual-masters program and in a few months I will tell my car goodbye and sell her for $5-6k with 155k mi. Note: I purchased this in 2009 for $10,500 so my total costs excluding the $75 oil changes was about $1k a year when you factor in my purchase price and resale value, not bad right? haha I must also include that during my past 3 years of ownership that this car doesn't pass NC inspection due to the MAF sensor. Oil gets caught up in this because after the car is around 12 years old the supercharger spits oil into the MAF. The next major issue is that the hydraulic powered hardtop's seals go bad after around 10 years in age and they leak into the headliner, I fix this by completely draining out the fluid for $25. I passed inspection by getting a exemption permit each year. Now I will move on and purchase a Porsche Cayman S or 2013 Porsche 911. Although if you do sit in this slk you will see a strong resemblance between this and the 2007-2012 cayman interior. This car holds a special place in my heart, we went through undergraduate, corporate life and now graduate school together. I hope my experience shows you that Mercedes ownership is not expensive as one might expect.

