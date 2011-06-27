  1. Home
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Retractable hardtop, confident handling, blistering performance from the SLK32 AMG, quiet and composed freeway cruiser.
  • Steering lacks feedback, big blind spots when top is up, no manual gearbox for the top performance model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-to-drive roadster that combines the safety and security of a hardtop, the wind-in-your-hair fun of a convertible and the European-brand cachet of a Mercedes' all-in-one attractively styled package.

2003 Highlights

There are no changes for this year. A revamped SLK is set to debut for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(93%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.9
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fast, Fun Car
Jim in AV, Ca,03/24/2006
I love the handling of this car! The acceleration is more than adequate, as the car gets off the line quickly, and it accelerates hard. With the AMG Sport package, the interior is very pleasing with the machined metal inserts. At 80 MPH cruising speed across Nebraska, the gas mileage was 28. The cockpit is roomy enough, and every control is close at hand. So nice to have a convertible hard top, also, although the trunk capacity is limited with the top down. Big enough for an ice chest, though.
Fun Coupe or Convertible
Patrick,09/10/2010
I did have a 98 230 SLK with 4k but was totaled by a drunk driver. I purchased a 06 Chrysler Crossfire, thinking I would have the same experience and save money. No comparing. The SLK series Mercedes is one of the coolest convertible roadsters on the market. Performance, looks, roadster feel, with more class than most roadsters. I sold the Chrysler right away and began searching to replace the 230 with a newer 320 with no regret.
Sporty, fun, fast and power to spare!
SMarciano1,03/23/2004
I find my 2003 SLK-320 always fun to drive. It's a sporty and a real head turner going down the road. If the sun is out, the top is down. Or 25 seconds later it can be a hardtop again. You'll need to watch the speedometer because it is truly effortless to get to and exceed highway speeds. I love the throaty sound when I step on the gas. The motor eagerly responds at all speeds with ease. Comfortable seats and ride with plenty of legroom. Almost intuitive handling in turns, curves and "other" manuvers. The cockpit has well laid out gauges and controls. I've had no problems to date.
Long term love (2009-2017)
Kevin,01/28/2017
SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Roadster (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M)
Purchased in 2009 when I graduated highschool this was my first car ownership experience. When I got this I was looking at Honda S2000's but my parents had an affinity towards Mercedes-Benz so we agreed on this as a nice compromise. Owning this car through the past 8 years has been a pleasure. Here is some of my experiences. 1) first car accident( rear-ended at red light) no visible damage but the Honda Civic was almost totaled by her insurance. 2) Repairs- cost $2,500 over 8 year term. So $312.50 average a year. This was mainly because I did a complete overhaul 3 years ago replacing all worn parts(suspension, motor mounts, drilled and slotted rotors and new pads, spark plugs, mass air flow, etc) before I started working in finance. Now i am in my final semester in my dual-masters program and in a few months I will tell my car goodbye and sell her for $5-6k with 155k mi. Note: I purchased this in 2009 for $10,500 so my total costs excluding the $75 oil changes was about $1k a year when you factor in my purchase price and resale value, not bad right? haha I must also include that during my past 3 years of ownership that this car doesn't pass NC inspection due to the MAF sensor. Oil gets caught up in this because after the car is around 12 years old the supercharger spits oil into the MAF. The next major issue is that the hydraulic powered hardtop's seals go bad after around 10 years in age and they leak into the headliner, I fix this by completely draining out the fluid for $25. I passed inspection by getting a exemption permit each year. Now I will move on and purchase a Porsche Cayman S or 2013 Porsche 911. Although if you do sit in this slk you will see a strong resemblance between this and the 2007-2012 cayman interior. This car holds a special place in my heart, we went through undergraduate, corporate life and now graduate school together. I hope my experience shows you that Mercedes ownership is not expensive as one might expect.
See all 56 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK32 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Roadster (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M), SLK320 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 is priced between $5,595 and$9,994 with odometer readings between 68713 and85617 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 156093 and156093 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 SLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,595 and mileage as low as 68713 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,239.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,616.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

