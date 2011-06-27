  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comprehensive equipment roster
  • nifty retractable glass roof panel
  • powerful yet fuel-efficient engines
  • high-quality cabin
  • relatively large trunk.
  • Interior may be too snug for the big-and-tall set
  • SLK250's underwhelming acceleration.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$27,995
Used SLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The compact 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a standout luxury convertible that offers retractable-hardtop convenience and rewarding performance in a dignified package.

Vehicle overview

It may be the baby brother to the SL-Class, but the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is anything but an "Oh, so you settled for that" alternative. Indeed, unlike earlier generations of this car, the current SLK looks more like a three-quarter-scale SL than a lesser entry point into Benz's roadster lineup. And under the skin, it offers many of the same luxuries and technology features as its bigger relative.

Settle into the cockpit and you'll find fine quality materials, superb fit and finish and rock-solid construction. The retractable hardtop is impressive in its precise and efficient engineering, and the SLK's all-around performance and unflappable composure at speed is likewise on point. Besides their size, these junior and senior Mercedes models differ the most under the hood. It may not have the SL's standard V8 or available V12 powerhouses, but the SLK's turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines provide energetic acceleration and commendable fuel economy. Then again, if sizzling acceleration is on your list of must-haves, the 415-horsepower SLK 55 AMG should suffice with its ability to sprint to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, essentially matching the SL550.

Similarly priced rivals for the SLK are few but formidable -- and equally desirable. The 2015 BMW Z4 more or less matches the Benz's refinement and hardtop convenience, so in this case it's really just down to which model you prefer. If handling precision is a priority, head over to the Porsche dealership to check out the soft-top 2015 Porsche Boxster. Other options might include the 2015 Audi TT Roadster, for its all-wheel-drive layout, or the thundering 2015 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. But for those who'd like to have the style, refinement and even performance of a Benz SL roadster at a more accessible price point, the Mercedes SLK is the obvious choice.

2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class models

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a two-seat convertible with a retractable hardtop roof, available in SLK250, SLK350 and SLK 55 AMG trim levels.

Standard equipment on the SLK250 includes 17-inch wheels, a choice of either a black painted or glass roof panel, automatic wipers, LED running lights, heated power-folding mirrors (driver-side auto-dimming), cruise control, automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Mercedes' mbrace2 emergency communications system, a 5.8-inch display screen, the COMAND electronics interface and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and auxiliary and USB audio jacks.

The optional Premium 1 package adds remote roof activation, heated seats, the AirScarf neck-level heating system and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and an iPod/media player interface.

Meanwhile, the SLK350 includes the Premium 1 features as standard and adds AMG body styling elements, 18-inch wheels and sun-reflective leather upholstery (the latter two are optional on the SLK250).

The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers, while the Multimedia package contributes a navigation system, a larger COMAND display screen, voice controls, a CD/DVD player, an SD card reader and 10GB of digital music storage. The Driver Assistance package features adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and PreSafe collision mitigation technology (see Safety section). The Sport package includes 18-inch AMG wheels, AMG body styling elements (standard on SLK350) and interior ambient lighting, while the Dynamic Handling package features adaptive suspension dampers.

Stand-alone options include front and rear parking sensors, a Becker navigation app that integrates with COMAND (for cars without the Multimedia package), the Magic Sky Control roof-dimming system, a wind deflector, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery and Mercedes-Benz Apps (which outfits COMAND with Google, Yelp, Facebook and other online services for a monthly fee).

The SLK 55 AMG starts with the SLK350's equipment and adds a V8 engine, a sport exhaust, AMG 18-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering systems, stronger brakes, the torque-vectoring cornering system, unique styling elements, sport seats and the Lighting package. The Multimedia package is available along with the stand-alone options listed above. The AMG Handling package adds a higher top speed, a limited-slip differential, an upgraded suspension, different 18-inch wheels (silver or matte black) and an upgraded steering wheel with simulated suede grip inserts. The AMG Carbon Styling package features gloss black wheels and body trim, black and gray Napa leather upholstery with green piping, carbon-fiber accents and an AMG performance steering wheel.

2015 Highlights

For 2015 the Mercedes-Benz SLK sees a shuffling of standard and optional features. The latter includes the debut of a new, no-cost painted roof panel option for the retractable hardtop.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class are rear-wheel drive and despite the wide range of engine output the SLK-Class EPA-estimated fuel economy varies only a little. The 2015 SLK250 is powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 201 hp and 229 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds testing, the SLK250 with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is on the slow side for a base model luxury roadster. Fuel economy is solid, however, with an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined for both transmissions, with the automatic getting 23 city/33 highway and the manual 22 city/32 highway.

The SLK350 upgrades to a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The seven-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is auto stop-start for reduced fuel consumption in the city and in traffic. In Edmunds testing, an SLK350 sprinted to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, a few tenths slower than the rival BMW Z4 sDrive35i. Fuel economy checks in at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway).

The SLK 55 AMG goes wild with a 5.5-liter V8 that pumps out 415 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an AMG-tuned seven-speed automatic. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, making it the quickest of the compact German luxury roadsters. Thanks to cylinder deactivation, fuel economy is remarkably good at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Safety

Every 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, knee airbags and side airbags that cover the abdomen and head. Also standard are roll bars, Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness monitor) and Mercedes' mbrace telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and teen driver geo-fencing and speed monitoring.

The Driver Assistance package brings an adaptive cruise control system that includes a frontal collision warning system, impact or rollover preparation (prepares the cabin by adjusting the seats, tightening the seatbelts and rolling up the windows) and automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation. The package also includes blind spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist systems. Front and rear parking sensors are optional on all 2015 SLK convertibles, but a rearview camera is not available.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the SLK250 and SLK350 stopped from 60 mph in about 112 feet. This is short, but its competitors stop a few feet sooner.

Driving

The 2015 SLK-Class is reasonably athletic when going around turns, and most drivers will find it quite enjoyable. It also provides the smooth, composed ride that Mercedes drivers expect. It's a deft two-step that most other roadsters can't pull off, though it's very much in keeping with SL family values.

The SLK350 trails the BMW Z4 sDrive35i's acceleration numbers, but in the real world the midrange SLK has plenty of get-up when you give it the spurs, and the exhaust note verges on thrilling. The SLK250's turbocharged four-cylinder engine is less appealing: Acceleration is adequate, but the base Z4 and Boxster are noticeably quicker and return the same fuel economy. Meanwhile, the SLK 55 AMG and its 415 hp is a blast to drive, providing muscle-carlike power in a compact, German roadster.

Interior

The SLK interior bears a strong family resemblance to the layouts of both the SL luxury roadster and the more exotic SLS AMG GT. Although the SLK is by far the cheapest car of the three, you'll be hard-pressed to see where Mercedes cut costs. The buttons, switchgear and COMAND technology are virtually identical to what's offered throughout much of the Mercedes lineup, so SLK drivers will never feel like second-class Benz buyers.

Notably for 2015, you can now choose between the panoramic glass roof and a black painted roof as standard equipment. The former offers a great view out, but there's no retractable sunshade, and the only protection you get from a glaring sun is a light tint. For this reason, we strongly recommend either choosing the black roof or springing for the optional Magic Sky Control feature, which darkens the glass automatically at the press of a button. It seems silly to get a retractable-roof roadster if the roof isn't able to block the sun.

Retracting the roof into the trunk -- an entertaining sideshow in itself -- uncovers a cabin that remains pleasantly calm at speed, aided by the standard fixed-glass deflector and optional pivoting wind blocker panels. The AirScarf system blows warm air at neck level from clever seat-mounted vents, while the heated seats further chip in to keep you toasty year-round. In the summer, meanwhile, the available sun-reflective leather guards against scorched skin, and it also slows the leather's aging process.

The main issue inside the SLK is that it's quite snug, even by compact roadster standards. The Z4, for example, gives larger drivers more room. On the bright side, the trunk is surprisingly accommodating whether the roof is up (10.1 cubic feet) or down (a still useful 6.4 cubic feet).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great long-distance cruiser
davestewart250,04/07/2015
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado.
My second SLK!
Jim Wilson,08/16/2017
SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Leased one then another so have over 5 years experience. Plenty of acceleration and fun in the curves. Before we leased the first one I told my wife we'd need to be able to fit two carry-on luggage bags in the trunk with the top down. Passed the test easily with some room to spare!! Not sure but doubt u can do that with a Z4 or Boxter. It's amazing how much space there is with the top up- even got two sets of golf clubs in there. (OK drivers were in the front. All in all a very practical and functional car for a sports car! This lease is up in December and will probably get an SLC next!
SLK 55 AMG brute power in a cute sports car
Granpa,04/03/2017
SLK 55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
It is a joy to drive especially on a road with curves.
My SLK 250
Joe B,08/17/2018
SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Beautiful, well equipped used roadster. The engine is satisfactory in power. Especially in the sport mode. Finish and fit excellent. Easier to get out of than my Solstice I had. Looking forward to many great years ahead with this pearl white, certified use car. I also purchased a extended warranty for 2,250 which gave me two more years for a total of 4 years under warranty!
See all 7 reviews of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
415 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs
More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK 55 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK 250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SLK 350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and SLK 55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 is priced between $27,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 36531 and36531 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 SLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,995 and mileage as low as 36531 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,369.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,206.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles