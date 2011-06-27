Vehicle overview

It may be the baby brother to the SL-Class, but the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is anything but an "Oh, so you settled for that" alternative. Indeed, unlike earlier generations of this car, the current SLK looks more like a three-quarter-scale SL than a lesser entry point into Benz's roadster lineup. And under the skin, it offers many of the same luxuries and technology features as its bigger relative.

Settle into the cockpit and you'll find fine quality materials, superb fit and finish and rock-solid construction. The retractable hardtop is impressive in its precise and efficient engineering, and the SLK's all-around performance and unflappable composure at speed is likewise on point. Besides their size, these junior and senior Mercedes models differ the most under the hood. It may not have the SL's standard V8 or available V12 powerhouses, but the SLK's turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines provide energetic acceleration and commendable fuel economy. Then again, if sizzling acceleration is on your list of must-haves, the 415-horsepower SLK 55 AMG should suffice with its ability to sprint to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, essentially matching the SL550.

Similarly priced rivals for the SLK are few but formidable -- and equally desirable. The 2015 BMW Z4 more or less matches the Benz's refinement and hardtop convenience, so in this case it's really just down to which model you prefer. If handling precision is a priority, head over to the Porsche dealership to check out the soft-top 2015 Porsche Boxster. Other options might include the 2015 Audi TT Roadster, for its all-wheel-drive layout, or the thundering 2015 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. But for those who'd like to have the style, refinement and even performance of a Benz SL roadster at a more accessible price point, the Mercedes SLK is the obvious choice.