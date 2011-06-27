  1. Home
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Retractable hardtop, stable and secure handling, quiet and composed highway ride.
  • Large blind spot with top up, lack of steering feedback, competitors offer more performance for less money.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now available with a V6 and a six-speed, the already likeable SLK becomes downright loveable.

Vehicle overview

The SLK's big selling point is its exclusive retractable steel roof that, when raised, makes the car seem as tight and insulated as a Benz sedan. In less than 30 seconds, you can convert the SLK from a closed coupe to a cool convertible without leaving the driver's seat.

The original was available only with an automatic transmission and a 185-horsepower, 2.3-liter four cylinder that had an anemic exhaust note. In 1999, Mercedes equipped the car with a five-speed manual transmission as standard equipment, making the slushbox optional. While not appreciably quicker, the manual offered buyers the option of selecting their own gears. When combined with the SLK's precise steering, rev-happy supercharged powerplant, and wonderfully damped suspension, the car was entertaining, though not particularly exhilarating.

This year the company has again raised the SLK's sporting potential by offering a V6-powered model, the SLK320. This version uses a 3.2-liter engine and a new standard six-speed manual transmission to send 215 horsepower to the rear wheels. The four-cylinder engine is also enhanced for 2001 and now makes 190 horsepower. While the six-speed manual is standard on both models, a five-speed automatic is still offered.

An optional sport package for the SLK230 doesn't cure the lame exhaust blat, but does include a muscular-looking body kit and thick 17-inch treads mounted to AMG Monoblock wheels. All SLK320s come standard with new 17-inch, five-spoke wheels, a unique air dam, metal plate door sills, power seats, a telescoping steering column and a wood and leather trimmed interior. Designo editions with special paint and trim are also available and, thankfully, the previous SLK230's carbon fiber inserts are gone. All models get front and side airbags as standard equipment, along with ABS, the ESP Stability Program, and the Tele Aid emergency call system.

The SLK also has a super-reinforced A-pillar, integrated roll bars behind each seat and emergency tensioning seatbelt retractors for enhanced rollover protection. Brake Assist applies full braking force before you can. A BabySmart system allows owners to use a special car seat sold by Benz dealers that keeps the passenger airbag from deploying in an accident. Here's our question: Why no cutoff switch like Mazda and other manufacturers offer? Inside, the 2001 SLK features a new shift lever, a new overhead console, SL-style door panels and a chrome handbrake button. Options like a CD changer, headlight washers, heated seats and, for the first time in SLK history, Xenon headlights can further spruce up this "poor man's" SL.

2001 Highlights

A new V6-powered SLK320 joins the lineup while the SLK230 gets more power and a $2,100 price reduction. Both versions get a new six-speed manual tranny in addition to the five-speed automatic that's been available since the car's introduction, and all models benefit from a revised interior and exterior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(73%)
4(25%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

27 MPG in town
Dr. Drewry,11/02/2010
This car actually gets 27 mpg in town rather than Edmunds 19 mpg statistic. It's a joy to drive and has required no major maintenance other than preventative along with tires, brakes and battery. They just don't build them like this any more! The most satisfying car I've ever owned.
my red convertible
worker,02/24/2002
This is my second benz. I traded my 98 C230(was my favorite car). I love the ride and quality of my SLK. Gives that bank vault like ride that my C class gave. Definitely a collector car of the future. I plan on keeping this car for a very long time.
2001 SLK230
hugalar,04/26/2014
I have owned this SLK230 for 5 years. I got it used with 42000, and now have 98000 miles on it. The only issue I have had is replacing brake lights a couple of times, the dome light goes out about once a year and thats about it. This car GREAT! People always ask me how much the car cost (annoying) because the way it looks. It looks like an expensive car, but I picked it up for a good deal. The interior is comfortable for a sports car, the stereo is amazing, the hard top convertible only takes 20 sec. to go down so it can easily be done at a red light. I have taken this car to its limits, fast cornering and hard breaking, so this car can handle all kinds of driving.
Great Roadster
John Montgomery,07/30/2010
Bought this car last year with approximately 76,000 miles on the odometer. No issues until recently when the on board computer had to be replaced for $1500 - ouch! It's amazing how smooth and quickly the car accelerates. Before you know it, you're doing 70 mph! I bought the car that was equipped with the optional SP1 Sport Package (Sculpted lower body with aerodynamic enhancements such as bumpers, side sills, projector beam front fog lamps, AMG alloy wheels and performance tires). This is my second car that I drive only on sunny days. I've gotten many compliments on the car and deservedly so.
See all 60 reviews of the 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
