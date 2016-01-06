Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

109 listings
SLK-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    65,243 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $3,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    121,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    16,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,998

    $1,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    54,976 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,598

    $917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    112,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    $360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    106,450 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    83,535 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    75,488 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,939

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    96,882 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    158,480 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,987

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    79,185 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    68,442 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    84,753 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG®

    75,616 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,710

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    43,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,800

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    54,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280

    117,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in White
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    100,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $1,376 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.897 Reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Live a little!
Cliff Johnson,06/01/2016
SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
Climbing into a SLK is empowering one to cruise under the sun or in the rain with grace and style. Seating just two people this makes for an intimate encounter for a couple on a trip or night out. It is an upscale convertible with a hardtop neatly tucked away for open air cruise or engaged overhead for the more climate controlled person. Enjoying the feel of the road through great road handling ability and the minimum effort to steer this ride is very enjoyable. This is a great roadster for the price and mileage. Maintenance of this car is highly recommended to be maintained. As with all cars, the better you take care of it the longer it will last. This car is eye catching during a beach cruise or even a highway cruise. No need to speed to enjoy the power of this vehicle. Power seems to be at the fingertips for everything this little roadster provides. Recommend anyone interested to try various years and trim models to find the right one for yourself. I prefer the 2005 to 2011 body style which has a more sloping front end versus the boxy looking style introduced in 2012.
Report abuse
