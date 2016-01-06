Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 65,243 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$3,044 Below Market
Sullivan-Parkhill Volvo Cars - Champaign / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F46F127077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,048 Below Market
Kars Inc Des Moines - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F46F082817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,998$1,095 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! Only 16,218 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights/messages-inc: exterior lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant, washer fluid, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses, light-sensing auto-on headlamps, automatic lamp substitution.*This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/(1) touch), Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock, automatic alarm notification alert, Stainless-steel door sill trim, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock & unlock all doors or drivers, driver-programmable drive away automatic locking, Single rear red fog lamp, Silver trim-inc: doors, dash, console, Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals, Retractable dual cupholders, Red & white rear lamps, Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54FX6F105116
Stock: M6F105116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 54,976 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,598$917 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Iridium Silver Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum Fresh Oil Change, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F86F083830
Stock: 3320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 112,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,998$360 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum 20/27 City/Highway MPG Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F56F096731
Stock: 096731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,450 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995$289 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
Convertible top. Nice condition. Very clean. Low mileage. Good on gas. Clean title. Must see. Come for a test drive. 30 day limited warranty. We finance everyone (W.A.C) Free Carfax report available. Trade in welcome. Bad credit OK, first time buyer OK. Extended warranty available. Prestige Auto Sports Inc. 8187614900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F36F091561
Stock: 12053--R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,535 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,000$937 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 3.0L. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 3.0L. This pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54FX6F127360
Stock: 127360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,488 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,939$442 Below Market
Perkins Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum Come see why we have been awarded, Dealer Of The Year 2020 and the Consumer Satisfaction Award 2020, by dealerrater.com Locally owned and operated for 75 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F86F101498
Stock: 550125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 96,882 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,900
Cavender Buick GMC West - San Antonio / Texas
Mars Red 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum SLK 280, 2D Convertible, 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum, RWD, Mars Red. Take the short drive out to Cavender Buick GMC West where we will show you why Confidence is Cavender! We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F16F124766
Stock: 09037C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 158,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 5.5L AMG Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Mercedes-Benz a recommended pick among convertibles. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This low mileage Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F26F114020
Stock: 6F114020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 79,185 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F36F112146
Stock: W11685F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 68,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this hardtop convertible 2007 Mercedes Benz SLK55 AMG! It is finished in a beautiful metallic silver paint job with red leather interior. Under the hood is a powerful 5.4 liter V8 with an automatic 7-speed transmission and paddle shifters. This car is a blast to drive and looks just as good as any new sports car on the road today. It has many comfort features you would expect in a sports car from Mercedes Benz including heated seats, navigation, harmon kardon sound and much more. Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73FX6F090632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,753 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,990
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 55 AMG® RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic AMG® 5.4L V8 SMPI SOHC 24V Naturally Aspirated
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F76F110836
Stock: 20587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 75,616 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,710
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F56F093048
Stock: TF093048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 43,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,800
Lauterbach Buick GMC - Newton / Iowa
Low Miles!!*** Need to come see this one!!** Nice trade in on another convertible!!*** Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Weatherband/In-Dash CD Player, Convertible HardTop, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Radio data system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! Red 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK 2D Convertible SLK 280 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F26F117633
Stock: 117633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 54,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
Auto Lenders of Lakewood - Lakewood / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum 7-Speed Automatic Electronic RWD Well Equipped with, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Weatherband/In-Dash CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.20/27 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54FX6F081626
Stock: 6F081626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 117,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,988
McKinnon Nissan - Clanton / Alabama
**AUTOMATIC**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **NON SMOKER**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**,Recent Arrival!Entertainment Package (COMAND System, harman/kardon Sound System, and SIRIUS Satellite Radio), Entertainment Package w/Navigation (COMAND w/DVD Navigation), Trim Package (Vavona Wood Trim and Wood & Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob), 16 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver/Passenger Seats, DVD COMAND Navigation, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Adjustable Steering Column, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Weatherband/In-Dash CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F06F118067
Stock: N041834B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 100,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,000$1,376 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
ROADSTER *WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--LOW MILEAGE--SPORTY- & COMFORTABLE--THIS SLK BENZ DEFINITELY READY TO HIT THE ROADS IN STYLE--WHITE exterior and GRAY Leather interior .--power seat--heated seats--CD player----power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options 18.5 gallon fuel tank Fine-mesh wind deflector Pockets in both doors 225/45ZR17 front/245/40ZR17 rear high performance tires Formula One-style nose w/color-keyed grille crossfins Pwr windows-inc: one-touch express-up/down one-button raising/lowering of all windows by pwr top switch 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Front/rear lowered ride height & stabilizer bars Rear wheel drive 3-point shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning device (ETD) & belt force limiter Halogen front fog lamps Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp 4-piston perforated/ventilated front/rear disc brakes Illuminated carpeted trunk Red/white rear lamps Audible reminders-inc: release parking brake headlights on remove key from ignition Illuminated emergency interior trunk release Retractable dual cupholders Automatic antitheft alarm system Illuminated glovebox Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals Black gauges w/white markings Independent 3-link front suspension w/coil springs over gas-pressurized shock absorbers antidive geometry Silver trim-inc: doors/dash/console Center console w/enclosed storage illumination Independent 5-arm multilink rear suspension w/separate coil springs shock absorbers antisquat/alignment control Single rear red fog lamp Cruise control Knee air bag Sport-tuned exhaust system w/dual mufflers polished chrome tips Door-mounted head & body side-impact airbags Leather-trimmed shift knob Stainless-steel door sill trim Driver & front passenger adaptive dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus display-inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock automatic alarm notification alert Driver-programmable daytime running lamps Multifunction display in instrument cluster-inc: trip computer exterior temp gauge digital speedometer coolant temp maintenance system radio/CD player status reminder/malfunction messages driver-programmable settings Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch) Dual pwr heated mirrors Night security illumination Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses light-sensing auto-on headlamps automatic lamp substitution Electronic analog speedometer tachometer fuel level/coolant temp gauges Parcel net in RH footwell Warning lights/messages-inc: open door exterior lamp failure low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F15F062751
Stock: 8215t4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
- 5(81%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(4%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Stockton CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Green Bay WI
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Fort Worth TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Decatur GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Chesapeake VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Anaheim CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Vancouver WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Gainesville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Indianapolis IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 San Francisco CA
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Nashville TN
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h