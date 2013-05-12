Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 100,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,000$1,376 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
ROADSTER *WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--LOW MILEAGE--SPORTY- & COMFORTABLE--THIS SLK BENZ DEFINITELY READY TO HIT THE ROADS IN STYLE--WHITE exterior and GRAY Leather interior .--power seat--heated seats--CD player----power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options 18.5 gallon fuel tank Fine-mesh wind deflector Pockets in both doors 225/45ZR17 front/245/40ZR17 rear high performance tires Formula One-style nose w/color-keyed grille crossfins Pwr windows-inc: one-touch express-up/down one-button raising/lowering of all windows by pwr top switch 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Front/rear lowered ride height & stabilizer bars Rear wheel drive 3-point shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning device (ETD) & belt force limiter Halogen front fog lamps Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp 4-piston perforated/ventilated front/rear disc brakes Illuminated carpeted trunk Red/white rear lamps Audible reminders-inc: release parking brake headlights on remove key from ignition Illuminated emergency interior trunk release Retractable dual cupholders Automatic antitheft alarm system Illuminated glovebox Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals Black gauges w/white markings Independent 3-link front suspension w/coil springs over gas-pressurized shock absorbers antidive geometry Silver trim-inc: doors/dash/console Center console w/enclosed storage illumination Independent 5-arm multilink rear suspension w/separate coil springs shock absorbers antisquat/alignment control Single rear red fog lamp Cruise control Knee air bag Sport-tuned exhaust system w/dual mufflers polished chrome tips Door-mounted head & body side-impact airbags Leather-trimmed shift knob Stainless-steel door sill trim Driver & front passenger adaptive dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus display-inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders brake-pad wear Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock automatic alarm notification alert Driver-programmable daytime running lamps Multifunction display in instrument cluster-inc: trip computer exterior temp gauge digital speedometer coolant temp maintenance system radio/CD player status reminder/malfunction messages driver-programmable settings Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch) Dual pwr heated mirrors Night security illumination Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses light-sensing auto-on headlamps automatic lamp substitution Electronic analog speedometer tachometer fuel level/coolant temp gauges Parcel net in RH footwell Warning lights/messages-inc: open door exterior lamp failure low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F15F062751
Stock: 8215t4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,088$1,855 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Denver - Denver / Colorado
Only 51,366 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights/messages-inc: open door, exterior lamp failure, low fuel/engine oil/coolant/washer fluid, Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses, light-sensing auto-on headlamps, automatic lamp substitution, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch).* This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Features the Following Options *Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock, automatic alarm notification alert, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Sport-tuned exhaust system w/dual mufflers, polished chrome tips, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, panic alarm, fuel filler door lock/unlock all doors or drivers, driver-programmable user-recognition feature, drive away automatic locking, Single rear red fog lamp, Silver trim-inc: doors/dash/console, Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals, Retractable dual cupholders, Red/white rear lamps, Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mercedes-Benz Of Denver located at 940 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246 can get you a reliable SLK-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F95F055126
Stock: 055126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 82,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$641 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, 4-Way Power Steering Column, 8-Way Power Driver/Passenger Seats, Ambient Light Package, Auto-Dimming Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Comfort Package, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Heated Headlamp Washers, HomeLink Wireless Control System, IR Remote Roof Automation, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Parameter Steering, Premium Package, Rain-Sensing Intermittent Wipers. Obsidian Black Metallic 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F25F055257
Stock: SG-R06257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 64,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,500$1,631 Below Market
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
*CLEAN VEHICLE REPORT* *LOW MILES* *POWER FOLDING HARD TOP* *SPORT PACKAGE* *LEATHER* *KEYLESS ENTRY* *SEVEN DAY TRIAL EXCHANGE*A better buying experience awaits at Rairdon's in Kirkland! We've got the ride for you! For example, this 2005 Mercedes SLK 350 Sport! This gorgeous SLK 350 comes fully inspected with a clean vehicle report and is equipped with all the goods like leather, power folding roof, Sport package, keyless entry, and is ready for some fun in the sun! Come check it out and experience the Culture of Care difference!*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchant ability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F45F070651
Stock: 5F070651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 78,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,955$231 Below Market
Riverside Ford Lincoln - Macon / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16638 miles below market average!Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Rear fog lights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHCClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F85F041086
Stock: 20LT025A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 33,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,850
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend is pleased to be currently offering this 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class with 33,561mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class . With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this SLK-Class. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F55F075521
Stock: ZU2276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 87,875 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE/HARDTOP..CHECK OUT PHOTOS. FUN TO DRIVE V-6 POWER. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. WE OFFER FAST AND EASY FINANCING. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautosworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F15F041673
Stock: 7065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,998
BMW of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK Roadster 3.5L comes complete with features such as Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Full power accessories, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cruise control, Multizone air conditioning, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! This vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Fort Myers! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F55F062199
Stock: T5F062199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 65,243 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$3,044 Below Market
Sullivan-Parkhill Volvo Cars - Champaign / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F46F127077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,048 Below Market
Kars Inc Des Moines - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F46F082817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,998$1,095 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! Only 16,218 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights/messages-inc: exterior lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant, washer fluid, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable-focus halogen headlamps-inc: polycarbonate lenses, light-sensing auto-on headlamps, automatic lamp substitution.*This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/(1) touch), Tele Aid GPS stolen vehicle recovery system w/remote door unlock, automatic alarm notification alert, Stainless-steel door sill trim, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock & unlock all doors or drivers, driver-programmable drive away automatic locking, Single rear red fog lamp, Silver trim-inc: doors, dash, console, Rubber-studded brushed aluminum pedals, Retractable dual cupholders, Red & white rear lamps, Rear window defroster w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/exterior temp.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54FX6F105116
Stock: M6F105116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 54,976 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,598$917 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Iridium Silver Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum Fresh Oil Change, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F86F083830
Stock: 3320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 112,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,998$360 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum 20/27 City/Highway MPG Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F56F096731
Stock: 096731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,450 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995$289 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
Convertible top. Nice condition. Very clean. Low mileage. Good on gas. Clean title. Must see. Come for a test drive. 30 day limited warranty. We finance everyone (W.A.C) Free Carfax report available. Trade in welcome. Bad credit OK, first time buyer OK. Extended warranty available. Prestige Auto Sports Inc. 8187614900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F36F091561
Stock: 12053--R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,535 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,000$937 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 3.0L. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 3.0L. This pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54FX6F127360
Stock: 127360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,488 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,939$442 Below Market
Perkins Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum Come see why we have been awarded, Dealer Of The Year 2020 and the Consumer Satisfaction Award 2020, by dealerrater.com Locally owned and operated for 75 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F86F101498
Stock: 550125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 96,882 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,900
Cavender Buick GMC West - San Antonio / Texas
Mars Red 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 280 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum SLK 280, 2D Convertible, 3.0L V6 24V Aluminum, RWD, Mars Red. Take the short drive out to Cavender Buick GMC West where we will show you why Confidence is Cavender! We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F16F124766
Stock: 09037C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 158,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 5.5L AMG Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Mercedes-Benz a recommended pick among convertibles. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This low mileage Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK73F26F114020
Stock: 6F114020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
- 5(90%)
- 4(7%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2012
- Used MINI Countryman 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2014
- Used Toyota Mirai 2016
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram Promaster City 2017
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW X5 M 2010
- Used BMW M3 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used MINI Countryman 2015
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Spring TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hollywood FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Nashua NH
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Columbus OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Toledo OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Manchester NH
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Lansing MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Modesto CA
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Waco TX
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Wichita KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News