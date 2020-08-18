Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Premium Package Multimedia Package Transmission: 7G-Tronic Plus 7-Speed Automatic Keyless Go Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Rear Spoiler Burl Walnut Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Polar White Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 and many others like it at AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class. The SLK-Class SLK 250 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,293mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. Previous service records are included, making this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class extra special. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a pre-owned vehicle. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Mercedes-Benz can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. This impeccably built Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Mercedes-Benz. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 is in a league of its own You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: The Mercedes-Benz SLK takes Mercedes' concept of a small 2-seat roadster to a new level, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a more rounded daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55k, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. This model sets itself apart with Sophisticated styling, high-end features, excellent performance, safety, and curb appeal All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK4HA3FF096795

Stock: FF096795

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020