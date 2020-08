Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio

All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK 250 Silver 1.8L I4 Turbo RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Radio: Audio System w/Single Disc CD/USB Port, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 14676 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK4HA6FF101794

Stock: 6200

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020