Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 18,553 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,500$3,804 Below Market
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK 250 Silver 1.8L I4 Turbo RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Fully automatic headlights, Memory seat, Radio: Audio System w/Single Disc CD/USB Port, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Odometer is 14676 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA6FF101794
Stock: 6200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 32,901 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,975
IMotoBank - Walpole / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA5FF100118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,492 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,500$2,277 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Recent Arrival! **CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **SIRIUS XM, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 18'' 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-way Power Sport Seats w/Memory, ABS brakes, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Conditioning, AIRSCARFÂ® Neck-Level Heating System, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, harman/kardonÂ® Logic 7Â® Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, IR Remote Roof Automation, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, MAGIC SKY CONTROLÂ® Panorama Roof, MB-Tex Upholstery, Media Interface Cables, Memory seat, MP3 Media Interface, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System w/Single Disc CD/USB Port, Radio: COMANDÂ® System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/33 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HAXFF097944
Stock: 16845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,998$219 Below Market
Downtown Motorsports - Pensacola / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA3FF098126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 452,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,974$1,121 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Premium Package Multimedia Package Transmission: 7G-Tronic Plus 7-Speed Automatic Keyless Go Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Rear Spoiler Burl Walnut Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Polar White Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 and many others like it at AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class. The SLK-Class SLK 250 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,293mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. Previous service records are included, making this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class extra special. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a pre-owned vehicle. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this Mercedes-Benz can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. This impeccably built Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Mercedes-Benz. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 is in a league of its own You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: The Mercedes-Benz SLK takes Mercedes' concept of a small 2-seat roadster to a new level, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a more rounded daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55k, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. This model sets itself apart with Sophisticated styling, high-end features, excellent performance, safety, and curb appeal All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA3FF096795
Stock: FF096795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$22,990$1,541 Below Market
Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida
Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK 250 Obsidian Black Metallic 1.8L I4 Turbo 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic RWD Fully Loaded!, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!, SLK 250, 2D Convertible, 18" AMGÂ 5-Spoke Design Wheels, Convertible HardTop, Direct Ambient Lighting in SOLAR Red, Navigation System, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code. Certified. NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA1FF103467
Stock: 103467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 36,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 2 door, 2 passenger convertible still has fewer than 40,000 miles! Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: air conditioning, heated door mirrors, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA1FF099548
Stock: BF099548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 36,981 miles
$23,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA7FF104039
Stock: 18936955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,425
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 only has 25,187mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In just a matter of seconds, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This SLK-Class SLK 350 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: The Mercedes-Benz SLK takes Mercedes' concept of a small 2-seat roadster to a new level, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a more rounded daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55k, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. Interesting features of this model are Sophisticated styling, high-end features, excellent performance, safety, and curb appeal All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA4FF102951
Stock: FF102951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 35029,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,598
Mercedes-Benz of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Mercedes-Benz Certified, LOW MILES - 29,123! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! SLK 350 trim. MB-Tex Interior, Heated Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Chrome Wheels, LIGHTING PACKAGE, PARKTRONIC W/PARKING GUIDANCE, BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BENGAL RED/BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER UPH...KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Assistance Package Code, LIGHTING PACKAGE Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam AssistBUY WITH CONFIDENCENO Deductible, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Trip-Interruption Services, A network of over 300 Mercedes-Benz dealers will support your Certified Mercedes-Benz, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited WarrantyWHO WE AREMercedes-Benz of Louisville's unparalleled customer experience begins the moment you enter our inviting, modern Mercedes-Benz dealership. Our entire staff of friendly, professional, and knowledgeable employees is focused and fully committed to meeting the needs of every guest visiting our showroom, service center, customer lounge, and our lifestyle boutique. Our goal is to deliver a customer experience so memorable that it sets a standard by which all future experiences will be judged.Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA8FF098256
Stock: UA12864
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,918 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,871
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, MOONROOF!, 18 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels, AIRSCARFÂ Neck-Level Heating System, Becker MAP PILOTÂ Pre-Wiring, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Digital Surround, Heated Seats, IR Remote Roof Automation, KEYLESS GOÂ , Media Interface Cables, MP3 Media Interface, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA9FF111588
Stock: 111588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 67,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,272
Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas
This Red 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 250 might be just the roadster for you. We've got it for $21,272. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a timeless red exterior along with a sahara beige interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA5FF100569
Stock: 200780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,482 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,990
Crown Honda - Pinellas Park / Florida
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 250 in Silver features: All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA5FF102970
Stock: FF102970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 28,172 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,895$1,854 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Mercedes Benz SLK 300 2dr Convertible, is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-way Power Sport Seats w/Memory, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Aluminum Trim, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: embrace, Four wheels independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, and Low tire pressure warning. This Mercedes includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof. This SLK 300 is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA4GF115957
Stock: 115957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,995$2,563 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
***ONE SALE NOW!! PRICED TO SELL QUICK!!** FUN IN THE SUN!!! 2016 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK 300 HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE!! !! 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC!! BLUETOOTH!! AM-FM CD!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! DUAL POWER SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! Clean CARFAX. Super Clean and well maintained SLK! White with black leather. All options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA3GF121846
Stock: GF121846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 37,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,498$2,003 Below Market
Sutherland Chevrolet - Nicholasville / Kentucky
ONLY 37,000 MILES! LOCALLY OWNED AND PREVIOUS OWNER WILL HIGHLY RECOMMEND! A NON-SMOKER UNIT. LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC, A/C, 1.8 LITER WITH TURBOCHARGER, HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS WITH CONSOLE, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TILT WHEEL, POWER DRIVER'S AND PASSENGER SEATING, AM-FM STEREO WITH CD, HARMON / KARDON SURROUND SOUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM, SIRUS-XM SATILITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEY-LESS START, KEY-LESS ENTRY, COMPASS DISPLAY, PREMIUM DUAL EXHAUSTS, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE! SERVICES HAVE BEEN PERFORMED BY THE LOCAL MERCEDES STORE! SERVICED WITH NEW TIRES AND BRAKES! THIS UNIT HAS GREAT EYE APPEAL! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA9EF074928
Stock: 144672-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 15,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,688$2,220 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE 2 OWNERS! RARE MAGIC SKY CONTROL GLASS TOP PKG 2 WITH AMG WHEEL PREMIUM PKG ADDL $7880 MSRP NEW PKG LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA BEAUTIFUL COLOR COMBO ONE OF A KIND SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE GAS SIPPIN' FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR WONT LAST 2 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 15388! WE HAVE SEVERAL RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8GF118201
Stock: 118201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 10,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,495
Jeff Gordon Chevrolet - Wilmington / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 10,620! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Convertible Hardtop, Onboard Communications SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Chrome Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESLIGHTING PACKAGE Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, TRIM PACKAGE Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Burl Walnut Trim, trim on center console and doors, Wood/Leather Shift Knob, KEYLESS-GO. Mercedes-Benz SLK 350 with Palladium Silver Metallic exterior and Ash/Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleBUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyVISIT US TODAYJeff Gordon Chevrolet in Wilmington, NC is a Hendrick Automotive Group dealership and a member of the Hendrickcars.com family. Shop 500 GM Certified Used and over 3,500 Hendrick Certified Pre Owned vehicles at jeffgordonchevy.com. Jeff Gordon Chevrolet is the Official Chevy Camaro Headquarters and proudly serves Wilmington, Leland, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Jacksonville, Hampstead, Oak Island, and other Cape Fear area communities.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA9EF075616
Stock: PS28730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
