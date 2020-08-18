Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

109 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SLK-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    18,553 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    32,901 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,975

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    65,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,500

    $2,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    30,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,998

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    452,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,974

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    48,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,990

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    36,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    36,981 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350

    25,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,425

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 in White
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350

    29,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,598

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    69,918 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,871

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Red
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    67,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,272

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 250

    44,482 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300

    28,172 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,895

    $1,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300

    47,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $2,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250

    37,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,498

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300

    15,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,688

    $2,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    10,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 109 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
57 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Great long-distance cruiser
davestewart250,04/07/2015
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This car doesn't really need a review since it's impractical from the start. You already know it can't carry seven people, drive on a dirt road or pick up a 60" flat-screen from Best Buy. But put the top down and the interior can be comfortable at 70mph. The looks draw attention. The ride smooths out bad roads just enough. Handling is good enough to enjoy curves and mountain roads. We got snow tires and drive year around in Colorado.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
SLK-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings