Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    16,249 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $33,999

    $4,881 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    18,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,991

    $5,078 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    31,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,604

    $4,275 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43

    17,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,995

    $1,392 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Red
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    27,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,991

    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Red
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    5,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,991

    $4,163 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43

    8,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,000

    $597 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    21,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $35,399

    $4,213 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    1,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,988

    $3,003 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    14,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,990

    $1,828 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    16,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,850

    $2,803 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Red
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    14,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $40,845

    $2,183 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    31,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $32,357

    $2,437 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    25,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $33,998

    $1,222 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    29,235 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,000

    $877 Below Market
    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    9,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,687

    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    18,967 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,791

    
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    29,108 miles

    $35,000

    

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (100%)
Great Sports Car
Connie,01/02/2018
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a very nicely appointed vechicle. Performance is really good. Not so good in snow but that's to be expected.
