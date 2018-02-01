Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,249 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$33,999$4,881 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2592 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JAXJF150154
Stock: M306162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 18,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,991$5,078 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
UNLIMITED Miles Warranty!! Passed 155 Point inspection by Mercedes Factory Certified Technicians. CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, CLEAN CAR FAX, PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, AMG LINE EXTERIOR, 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIRSCARF Ventilated Headrest, Ambient Lighting, AMG Line Exterior, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, Dynamic Destination Finding System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floormats, Full LED Headlamps, Galvanized Shift Paddles, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package USA.Certified. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3592 miles below market average!Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 25/32 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA7JF149866
Stock: JF149866
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 31,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,604$4,275 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Norwalk - Norwalk / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged **115 Point Inspection**, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-way Power Seats w/Memory, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace Secure, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audio System w/AM/FM Tuner/In-Dash CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA0JF155878
Stock: 51886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,995$1,392 Below Market
Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 43 AMG Iridium Silver Metallic Clean Carfax!, One Owner Carfax!, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Exterior Night Styling, AMG Night Package, AMG RIDE CONTROL Sport Suspension, AMG Sport Braking System w/Red Brake Calipers, AMG Handling Package, AMG Limited Slip Differential Lock, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, DISTRONIC PLUS , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, DVD Player, Full LED Headlamps, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Guidance, Premium 3 Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Smartphone Integration.Certified. Mercedes-Benz Combined Details: * 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program) * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program) * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program) * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GA8JF148041
Stock: 18098P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 27,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Platinum White/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Designo Cardinal Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Black Ash Wood Trim Bluetooth Connection Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 is offered by Mercedes-Benz of South Bay. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PLATINUM WHITE/BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 17 10-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim DESIGNO CARDINAL RED METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient Mercedes-BenzSLC. The SLC SLC 300 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 26,812mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA2JF147166
Stock: JF147166
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 5,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,991$4,163 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Certified. designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedClean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, Non-Smoker, PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE, 18 AMGÂ Multi-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIRSCARFÂ Ventilated Headrest, Ambient Lighting, AMG Line Exterior, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, Dynamic Destination Finding System, Floormats, Full LED Headlamps, Galvanized Shift Paddles, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation System, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Guidance, Premium 3 Package, Radio: COMANDÂ System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package USA.Recent Arrival! 25/32 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable WarrantyFields Matters Because You Matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA7JF148197
Stock: RA193593A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 8,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,000$597 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.original sticker price was $71K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2013837-2018-mercedes-benz-slc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GAXJF151586
Stock: M1586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$35,399$4,213 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
At Hertz Car Sales, purchase your next vehicle from home and have it delivered to your door. We can provide a local home test drive and delivery on our local island. We offer no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. White 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged ** VISIT US AT OUR NEW LOCATION - 946 E MOKUEA PL, KAHULUI HI 96732 **.25/32 City/Highway MPGHertz Car Sales - buying a car made better! With many cars, vans and SUVs in inventory we have what you're looking for. Our Hertz Certified vehicles come with a 12 month, 12,000-mile limited warranty and all have passed a rigorous 115-point inspection to ensure they meet quality standards. Also, we offer a hassle-free buying experience, many financing options, and a free AutoCheck history report on every vehicle!Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/maui or call us at 808-359-2496.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA2JF155624
Stock: 44547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,988$3,003 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Southampton - Southampton / New York
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 Diamond Silver Metallic Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIRSCARF Ventilated Headrest, Ambient Lighting, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, DISTRONIC PLUS , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, Dynamic Destination Finding System, Full LED Headlamps, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Guidance, Premium 3 Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside AssistanceClean CARFAX.Mercedes-Benz of Southampton....the higher standard!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA7JF149088
Stock: P5352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,990$1,828 Below Market
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! SUPER CLEAN/LOW MILES! ORIGINAL MSRP $59,895! LOADED WITH Sports Package, 18" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIRSCARF Ventilated Headrest, Ambient Lighting, AMG Line Exterior, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, Dynamic Destination Finding System, Floormats, Full LED Headlamps, Galvanized Shift Paddles, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROL, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Rear Deck Spoiler, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Body Styling. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection25/32 City/Highway MPGTysinger has been providing "World Class" service before, during and after the sale since 1926. Let us show you what "World Class" service really means!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA3JF149895
Stock: DP3818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 16,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,850$2,803 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Certified. designo Diamond White Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 25/32 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 165 Point InspectionIndulge yourself with an open-air ride in our 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 Roadster that's a stand out in Diamond White Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 241hp with its paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. Dynamic Select on this Rear Wheel Drive has a mode for each of your moods so you can enjoy this thrill ride that embraces every curve and soars to 60mph in just 5.8 seconds. Say hello to brilliant design that makes our SLC 300 turn heads! Notice the diamond texture grille, power hardtop, and sleek muscular stance.The two passenger SLC 300 cockpit is a masterpiece of precision and craftsmanship with remote start via Mercedes Me App, a multi-function 3 spoke sport steering wheel, power sport seats with memory, a 7-inch color in-dash display, HD radio receiver, Bluetooth, and more.Innovative safety features made to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations are on board as well. Attention Assist, LED daytime running lamps, dual roll bars, a rearview camera, adaptive braking, and electronic stability control are just a few of these features that provide you with peace of mind. Find your place on the open road behind the wheel of our SLC 300 and put the wind back in your sails. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA3JF146544
Stock: Y7162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$40,845$2,183 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. P01 Premium 1 Package, 321 AMG Line Exterior, 521 Night Package, 868 Smartphone Integration, AIRSCARFÂ Ventilated Headrest, AMG Exterior Night Styling, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Night Package, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package, Wheels: 18' AMG Multi-Spoke w/Black Accents. Recent Arrival! 25/32 City/Highway MPG 25/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 11386 miles below market average! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JAXJF156617
Stock: 4P0911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 31,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,357$2,437 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Anaheim - Anaheim / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged ** 115 POINT INSPECTION**, ** HERTZ CERTIFIED.25/32 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/anaheim or call us at 714-422-0029.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8JF156230
Stock: 50224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$33,998$1,222 Below Market
AutoNation USA Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Premium 1 Package Garmin Map Pilot Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Aluminum Trim W/Dark Carbon Grain Black Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this Mercedes-BenzSLC SLC 300 cannot be beat. This Mercedes-Benz SLC's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA9JF154566
Stock: JF154566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 29,235 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,000$877 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.**WE FINANCE** POLAR WHITE ON SAHARA BEIGE / PREMIUM 1 PKG / APPLE CAR PLAY AND MUCH MORE** original sticker price was $52K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1949811-2018-mercedes-benz-slc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA5JF155343
Stock: M5343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,687
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Obsidian Black Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged *MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, *1 OWNER-CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, *PANORAMA SUNROOF, ONLY 8K MILES!, Convertible HardTop, Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke.Recent Arrival! 25/32 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point InspectionPlease feel free to call one of our Sales Managers directly at (877) 458-2377 or call the showroom directly at (215) 646-7700 to schedule an appointment. Visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA6JF146828
Stock: RJF146828L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 18,967 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,791
Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Certified. Polar White 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedOne Owner, Local Trade, Non-Smoker, AIRSCARFÂ Ventilated Headrest, AMG Exterior Night Styling, AMG Line Exterior, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Floormats, Galvanized Shift Paddles, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Night Package, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package USA, Wheels: 18 AMG Multi-Spoke w/Black Accents.Recent Arrival! 25/32 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Roadside AssistanceFields Matters Because You Matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA5JF146299
Stock: PRC3196
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 29,108 miles
$35,000
Zeigler Pre-Owned - Berwyn / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 Black **NEW BRAKES**, **NEW TIRES**, **ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER SEATS**, **ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK**, **NON-SMOKER**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**. 25/32 City/Highway MPG Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago in Berwyn, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. With over 40 years of operational excellence, tens of thousands of customers rely on Zeigler Automotive for all of their automotive needs. We know that you have high expectations, and as an automotive retailer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (708) 956-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA6JF152998
Stock: A3626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- 5(100%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Milwaukee WI
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Mountain View CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Rockville MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Tampa FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Long Island City NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Los Angeles CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Miami Beach FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Minneapolis MN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris York PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Fort Worth TX
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Stockton CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5