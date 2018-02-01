Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas

Platinum White/Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Designo Cardinal Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Black Ash Wood Trim Bluetooth Connection Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 is offered by Mercedes-Benz of South Bay. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PLATINUM WHITE/BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats WHEELS: 17 10-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim DESIGNO CARDINAL RED METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient Mercedes-BenzSLC. The SLC SLC 300 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 26,812mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK3JA2JF147166

Stock: JF147166

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020