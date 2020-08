Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK350 for your consideration. It is powered by a zippy 3.5L V6 motor which pumps out an impressive 268 horsepower to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. Externally the vehicle is finished in Mars Red. It features a power-operated convertible hardtop that makes for an awesome top-down cruising experience. Inside the vehicle, one will find a beige premium leather interior with black leather accents throughout. Also, special SLK embroidered floor mats have been placed in the vehicle. Mercedes packed the SLK350 with plenty of luxury features from more standard equipment such as power windows, power locks, and mirrors but it also hosts more premium options such as satellite radio and heated seats. The SLK is known for its good handling characteristics, proper styling, and more than adequate levels of power. To break down its model name a bit, the SLK notes the model of being a hardtop roadster while the 350 shows it has a 3.5L motor. Mercedes has been doing this with its model numbers for many years on other notable cars such as the SL series that was another popular roadster. This is an awesome vehicle that is sure to satisfy. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: WDBWK56F67F148690

Certified Pre-Owned: No