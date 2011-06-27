  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(63)
Appraise this car

2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Retractable hardtop, confident handling, quiet and composed freeway cruising.
  • Costs more than peers, steering lacks feedback, big blind spots when top is up, no standard CD player.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,390 - $8,804
Used SLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-to-drive roadster that combines the safety and security of a hardtop, the wind-in-your-hair fun of a convertible and the European-brand cachet of a Mercedes all in one attractively styled package.

2004 Highlights

To stoke interest in this aging drop top, Mercedes brings out a Special Edition that includes unique 17-inch wheels, napa leather trim for the sport seats and roll bar, chrome accents around the windows and a color-keyed front grille and rear spoiler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
63 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car After All These Years
06/22/2012
I owned my 2004 SLK 230 until this past November when I traded it in on a BMW Z4. Although I do love the BMW, I will always have a place in my heart for the Mercedes. I kept the SLK until it had over 147K and it was as solid and reliable on the day I traded it in as the day I purchased it. It was and probably remains a truly outstanding car and despite my joy in driving the BMW, the Mercedes will always be remembered as a wonderful car that gave me nothing but GREAT service.
The first car I never wanted to part company with
Dr. Lynne Pirie,01/12/2018
SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A)
I still love this car as much today as I did when I bought it! Now it's 14 years old and I drive it every day. It's beautiful and people give me compliments on it all the time; some even ask me if they can buy it. NO! If you are over 6 feet tall or a "big" person, this is not the car for you. However as a 5'9" athletic female, it is perfect. I love how the seat fits me. I loathe the feeling of a wide seat. It's like wearing scrubs (if you're a medical professional) or sweat pants (if you're a housewife). That constant reminder to stay fit is reinforced by a waistband or a very nicely contoured car seat. I've had this car for 13 years now and it has just over 230,000 miles. Yes there have been some expensive repairs that come with that mileage, but it's well worth it. Right now it's at the shop for a new supercharger clutch, not a cheap repair. Overall, it runs like its brand new, and by driving sensibly, I get 23.5 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the freeway. I love the timeless elegance of the style, the durability of the interior, the quality of the paint, the commanding power, acceleration and road hugging strength that speaks volumes to confirm the overall "built to last" reputation that this car has obviously earned.
James Bond Car
John,08/25/2009
This Mercedes Benz will be collectors Car soon, the first SLK. It has the feel of Mercedes Benz and the look of a James Bond Car. Great for weekend get a ways for two or Mercedes Benz Club events. These cars will start increasing in value soon and everyone will want one.
Solid & Stunning
sburrell,10/05/2003
The G35 has more bells and whistles but little character, the Z4 has the love it or leave it styling, the Lexus looks like a bathtub and doesn't drive like the SLK. We opted to spend the extra and go to the 6 over the SLK230. The added torque and quietness of the 6 and the interior upgrade on the 320 were factors in our decision. On the road the car is amazingly quiet and the top is impeccably fitted. Top down at 55 with the windows up is perfect even on a chilly October evening. The radio is good but not at the level of our ML. The looks, handling and the rock solid feeling of this car bring a grin to your face every time you get in.
See all 63 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
349 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs
More about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK32 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A), SLK320 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Roadster (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,078.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,543.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,103.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,579.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles