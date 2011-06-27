I still love this car as much today as I did when I bought it! Now it's 14 years old and I drive it every day. It's beautiful and people give me compliments on it all the time; some even ask me if they can buy it. NO! If you are over 6 feet tall or a "big" person, this is not the car for you. However as a 5'9" athletic female, it is perfect. I love how the seat fits me. I loathe the feeling of a wide seat. It's like wearing scrubs (if you're a medical professional) or sweat pants (if you're a housewife). That constant reminder to stay fit is reinforced by a waistband or a very nicely contoured car seat. I've had this car for 13 years now and it has just over 230,000 miles. Yes there have been some expensive repairs that come with that mileage, but it's well worth it. Right now it's at the shop for a new supercharger clutch, not a cheap repair. Overall, it runs like its brand new, and by driving sensibly, I get 23.5 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the freeway. I love the timeless elegance of the style, the durability of the interior, the quality of the paint, the commanding power, acceleration and road hugging strength that speaks volumes to confirm the overall "built to last" reputation that this car has obviously earned.

