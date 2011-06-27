Vehicle overview

The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has long been known for one thing: its nifty retractable hardtop that still makes people "ooh" and "aah" as it neatly folds away into the trunk. Alas, this feature is no longer unique among roadsters, which means this former pioneer must now rely on its other attributes. In the past that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing, but the completely redesigned 2012 SLK re-enters the fray with bold new styling, a fuel-efficient new base engine and most importantly, a lot more fun behind the wheel.

The most noticeable styling change occurs up front, where a large grille inspired by the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG makes the SLK looks a bit angry now. The car's overall size and shape are generally the same as before, and underneath the new skin is an updated platform shared with the current (and excellent) C-Class. The suspension is still tuned to have a comfortable ride, but with adaptive dampers and sportier tuning, the SLK handles significantly better for 2012. Like no previous SLK, the 2012 car is now an awful lot of fun to drive.

Another notable change concerns the new base model. Dubbed the SLK250, it features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 201 horsepower. That's less power than the base V6 found in last year's SLK300, but the torque output is a bit higher, and overall drivability won't significantly suffer. Most important, fuel economy has improved by about 4 mpg.

This is a sports car, however, and rest assured that more power is available. The SLK350 still has a 3.5-liter V6 and about 300 hp, but the addition of direct fuel injection results in more torque and yes, better fuel economy. Then there's the SLK55 AMG, which ditches Mercedes' recent switch to turbocharging in favor of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 good for 415 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. That's considerably more than the last SLK55, and with direct injection, it, too, should be friendlier at the pump.

In total, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK takes the strengths of its predecessor and augments them with the same sort of improvements that we've seen elsewhere in other refreshed Mercedes models. Build and materials quality have improved, feature content has increased and the interior controls (especially those for more complicated functions) are easier to use. The engines are more efficient, handling is better and that impenetrable feeling of a proper Mercedes-Benz carries on. Unfortunately, its price hasn't dropped like those of its other recently redesigned siblings.

So is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK good enough to stay relevant against its arch-rivals from BMW and Porsche? Absolutely. More enthusiastic drivers (say, those who want to shift their own gears), will still probably prefer the Porsche Boxster, but the SLK is no longer a slouch around corners, and it still has that retractable hardtop the Boxster lacks. The BMW Z4 does have a hardtop along with more interior space and more energetic four- and six-cylinder engines, but it no longer feels substantially more fun to drive than the SLK. There's no way to go wrong here, but overall the rejuvenated 2012 SLK stands as an excellent choice in this impressive company.