Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

109 listings
SLK-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor
    2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor

    70,890 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor
    1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor

    42,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor
    1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor

    67,736 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor
    1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Kompressor

    75,432 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320
    2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320

    109,010 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,585

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 in Black
    2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320

    160,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230
    2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230

    101,694 miles

    $5,995

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 in Black
    2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320

    156,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 in Red
    2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230

    85,617 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,595

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG in Silver
    2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG®

    48,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230
    2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230

    82,168 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,590

  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in White
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    100,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,000

    $1,376 Below Market
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    51,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,088

    $1,855 Below Market
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Black
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    82,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $641 Below Market
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    64,672 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,631 Below Market
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    78,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,955

    $231 Below Market
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    33,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,850

  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 in Silver
    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    87,875 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,599

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.617 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Slk 230 should you buy one???
benz2000B,05/30/2009
The answer to the question his hell yeah!! This car is great. I've owned by benz for 2yrs. It's a lot of fun and always, always gets compliments on it's look. It drives great with surprising acceleration. People seem to want to challenge you when they pull next to you just to see u take off. Love the car would recommend to anyone looking. Very reliable and you get what you expect. Never had to do anything other than change a spark plug. Take care of it! Baby it! This car will run for ever. Top was slow at first. Spent $30 for hydrolic fluid, never had a problem since. If you take care of a car than you will love this. If you r a person that changes oil every 20-30k don't even think of this
