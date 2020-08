Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 320 in Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette/6 Speakers, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK320 with Hardtop, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBKK65F22F269943

Stock: G1274A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020