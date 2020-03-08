Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Lunar Blue Metallic Black; Premium Leather Seat Upholstery Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Katy is excited to offer this 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This exceptional 2012 SLK-Class SLK 350 has passed the Mercedes-Benz stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. With less than 22,267mi on this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: The new Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class takes Mercedes-Benz' concept of a small two-seat roadster to a new level for 2012, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a better daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55k, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. Interesting features of this model are Sophisticated styling, high-end features, excellent performance, safety, and curb appeal All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK5HA4CF042245

Stock: CF042245

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020