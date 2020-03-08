Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK 300 Convertible***Premium I Package***Sport Package***Multimedia Package w/6.5" High Resolution Color Display & Navigation System***BlueTooth***Front Dual Zone Climate Control***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Bucket Seats***Power Bucket Seats w/Memory***Premium Interior Lighting***Power Hard-Top Convertible***Sport Suspension***Fully Auto Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Security System***18" AMG Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels***Arctic White Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Fully Loaded!!! Excellent Condition!!! Only 4,100 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EA9AF228269
Stock: W2808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 24,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,991
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE -- AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PKG -- PREMIUM PKG -- LOW LOW MILES -- CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER -- HEATING PKG -- AIRSCARF NECK HEATING SYSTEM -- HEATED SEATS -- 18" AMG WHEELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EA2AF226363
Stock: 226363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 53,142 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,388
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM MERCEDES! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN FLA LOADED NAVIGATION DUAL PWR SEATS SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR ALLOY WHEELS NEW TIRES 2 TO CHOOSE FROM! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EA2AF229747
Stock: 229747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,565 miles
$20,998
CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NJ, and includes all costs to be paid by consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EAXBF239640
Stock: 18938998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,506 miles
$19,598
CarMax Ellicott City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Ellicott City / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK58F99F196510
Stock: 19138943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,026 milesDelivery Available*
$22,590
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EA7BF242110
Stock: 2000640305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 77,606 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,977
BabaCars - Stockton / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK58F29F191102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,948 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,965
McCafferty Hyundai - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Fred Beans Hyundai of Langhorne, home of the 100,000 Mile Warranty! All Pre-owned Q-Certified vehicles sold with NEW PA state inspection and emissions! All Pre-owned Q-certified Certified vehicles sold with 2 yr/100,000 warranty! 128-Point Inspection! Fred Beans Customer Rewards Program, 30 Day Exchange Policy Internet Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F29F210494
Stock: HL013512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 68,966 miles
$14,948
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 300 RWD 7-Speed Automatic BlackGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F99F193659
Stock: T2413A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 47,087 miles
$14,995
Starway Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK5EAXBF240514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,991
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Lunar Blue Metallic Black; Premium Leather Seat Upholstery Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Katy is excited to offer this 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This exceptional 2012 SLK-Class SLK 350 has passed the Mercedes-Benz stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350 convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. This Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. With less than 22,267mi on this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: The new Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class takes Mercedes-Benz' concept of a small two-seat roadster to a new level for 2012, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a better daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55k, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. Interesting features of this model are Sophisticated styling, high-end features, excellent performance, safety, and curb appeal All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA4CF042245
Stock: CF042245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,804 milesDelivery Available*
$26,590
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 S 94th Ave Tolleson, AZ 85353 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA6CF008534
Stock: 2000647400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 31,192 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$26,995
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Red 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Shift Paddles RWD Well Equipped with, 18" 5-Spoke Design Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD w/8-Speaker Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.20/29 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.Awards:* JD Power APEAL Stud
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA6CF010803
Stock: CF010803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 63,271 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,477
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This beautiful Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: With a secure, power retractable hardtop, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster offers more refinement and civility than budget-priced roadsters like the Mazda Miata and Pontiac Solstice, and provides a luxurious interior and performance similar to that of the larger SL-Class. It also ranks as one of the safest convertibles, with head-protective side air bags. Strengths of this model include safety, Convenient retractable hardtop, refinement and lack of interior noise, and performance. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F38F188455
Stock: 8F188455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 50,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
Sandy Sansing Ford Lincoln - Daphne / Alabama
CARFAX One-Owner.Shop From Home We will deliver - Here are more details on this Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK with Black Leather interior trim at Sandy Sansing Ford Lincoln, Daphne Alabama. Come see the largest inventory on the Gulf coast. We have Over 1300 vehicles to choose from.2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 2D Convertible RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Aluminum BlackWith such a huge inventory readily available and competitive financing options, we know you will find what you are looking for! We have Certified Ford Pre-owned vehicles. Customer satisfaction is more than words to us. It is how we run our business before and after the sale! We look forward to earning your business and thank you for the opportunity! Call us today at 251-626-7777 or stop by 27180 U.S. 98 in Daphne, Alabama.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK56F88F182566
Stock: LC151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK4HA6CF034822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,020 milesFair Deal
$25,991
Continental Audi of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK5HA3CF007812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,670 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,980
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBWK54F68F182410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
- 5(100%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Acura NSX 2017
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Salem OR
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Riverside CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Virginia Beach VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Kansas City MO
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Knoxville TN
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Charlotte NC
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Bridgeport CT
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Newport News VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Bellevue WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Newark NJ
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Everett WA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.