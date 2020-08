Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio

Just Arrived***2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK 300 Convertible***Premium I Package***Sport Package***Multimedia Package w/6.5" High Resolution Color Display & Navigation System***BlueTooth***Front Dual Zone Climate Control***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Bucket Seats***Power Bucket Seats w/Memory***Premium Interior Lighting***Power Hard-Top Convertible***Sport Suspension***Fully Auto Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Security System***18" AMG Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels***Arctic White Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Fully Loaded!!! Excellent Condition!!! Only 4,100 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBWK5EA9AF228269

Stock: W2808

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020