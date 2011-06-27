Overall rating

The current generation of the SLC has undergone many changes since its introduction in 2011. Back then, it was called the SLK and could be outfitted with a hot-rod V8. That V8 is no longer around, but the core appeal of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC is the same: It serves as a compact version of the brand's flagship convertible SL, offering similar design and prestige at a lower price.

The SLC's two trim levels are defined by the available engines: a four-cylinder and a more powerful V6. Though the bigger engine comes with sportier equipment, both SLCs offer the same options. Determining what's right for you just depends on how fast you want to go.

Overall, the 2018 SLC's luxury focus helps distinguish it from the rest. It's the only one with a convertible hardtop, for instance. But all the same, it's probably worth checking out rivals such as the all-wheel-drive Audi TT, the muscular Chevrolet Corvette, and the sporty Porsche 718 Boxster.