Consumer Rating
(4)
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid power from both engine choices
  • Cabin materials look and feel premium
  • Relatively large trunk for a hardtop convertible
  • Distinctive glass roof panel
  • Somewhat snug interior versus rivals
  • Glass roof always lets in some sun
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale
List Price Range
$34,990 - $49,991
Used SLC-Class for Sale
Which SLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?

If you crave thrilling acceleration, the AMG SLC 43's 362 horsepower is a necessity. But most people will be content with the standard SLC 300. No matter the engine you choose, it's worth stepping up to the Premium 2 package for its navigation, superior phone integration, upgraded stereo, heated seats, blind-spot monitoring, Airscarf neck-level heating system, keyless entry, and dual-zone climate control. Magic Sky Control is also a must-have for blocking out the sun's rays through the glass roof.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The current generation of the SLC has undergone many changes since its introduction in 2011. Back then, it was called the SLK and could be outfitted with a hot-rod V8. That V8 is no longer around, but the core appeal of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC is the same: It serves as a compact version of the brand's flagship convertible SL, offering similar design and prestige at a lower price.

The SLC's two trim levels are defined by the available engines: a four-cylinder and a more powerful V6. Though the bigger engine comes with sportier equipment, both SLCs offer the same options. Determining what's right for you just depends on how fast you want to go.

Overall, the 2018 SLC's luxury focus helps distinguish it from the rest. It's the only one with a convertible hardtop, for instance. But all the same, it's probably worth checking out rivals such as the all-wheel-drive Audi TT, the muscular Chevrolet Corvette, and the sporty Porsche 718 Boxster.

2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models

The two-seat 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC Convertible is available in two trim levels that are differentiated by their engines. The SLC 300 has a turbocharged four-cylinder, while the sporting AMG SLC 43 offers a powerful turbo V6. The latter also comes with more standard equipment and performance-oriented features including upgraded brakes and paddle shifters. Both cars have a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive and offer the same option packages.

The SLC 300 employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). Standard features include a power-retractable hardtop with a fixed glass roof panel, 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, Bluetooth, power-adjustable seats with memory function, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a 7-inch infotainment display, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. Safety features include integrated roll bars and a forward collision alert and mitigation system.

Shoppers can choose from one of three Premium packages. The first brings an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, heated seats, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring. It also includes Mercedes' Airscarf system, which blows warm air around your neck from the seat for drop-top driving on cool days. The Premium 2 package includes the aforementioned features and adds navigation, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Premium 3 package brings driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The AMG SLC 43 derives its name — somehow — from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft of torque). Along with a more potent engine, this trim level comes standard with the Premium 1 package. Due to its sporty nature, the SLC 43 also has 18-inch wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors, a sport exhaust system, a steering wheel lined with simulated suede, and paddle shifters.

Aside from the Premium 2 and 3 packages described above, the SLC 43 is also available with the AMG Handling package that adds a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, a steering wheel with synthetic suede inserts, and an IWC analog clock.

Driving

We've found previous versions of this car to be reasonably athletic and quite enjoyable when going around turns. Yet the ride should be smooth and composed, too. Most roadsters can't marry the two characteristics harmoniously, though it's very much in keeping with the brand's family values.

Comfort

You can always expect a pleasing experience from a Mercedes, with optional features such as heated seats, an adjustable suspension, and the Airscarf system, which blows warm air from the seat on cold days.

Interior

The SLC's interior displays the high-quality look and feel you expect from a Mercedes. It can feel a little intimate, but that's because it's a smaller vehicle. The glass roof lets in the sun even when you don't want it to, requiring the optional Magic Sky Control.

Utility

You can't expect much trunk space from a hardtop convertible, but the SLC offers 10.1 cubic feet with the roof up and 6.4 cubic feet with it folded. Though tight, that's still enough to accommodate weekend luggage.

Technology

Many Mercedes models have received larger, more feature-rich entertainment systems, but the SLC sticks with a 7-inch display. Available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are welcome additions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Sports Car
Connie,01/02/2018
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a very nicely appointed vechicle. Performance is really good. Not so good in snow but that's to be expected.
JOEBENZ
JOEBENZ,01/10/2018
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Fast and beautiful looking car black especially with the top down
Not a hairdresser's car.
Will,03/12/2019
AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
*The interior is far from cheap. Almost everything is leather, suede, soft to the touch and high quality carbon fiber. The ac temperature wheels are kinda cheap plastic but that's about the only thing that's not grade a quality, and they're really satisfying to turn. *It has dynamic control. 4 modes, eco, comfort, sport and sport plus. In comfort it's really quiet, feels like a regular luxury car. Sport makes it a bit louder and stiffer and somewhat more fun. Sport plus makes it really aggressive, like constantly in the boost range, crazy throttle blips while downshifting and obnoxiously loud. Super stiff and handles like it's on rails in sport plus. I'm a die hard manual guy and I fell in LOVE with sport plus. *It's quicker than you think it is. When you get on it, it will break loose at high rpms even on dry pavement. I love that it puts you back in the seat when boost hits. Only complaints I have are that the steering is really numb compared to how well it handles and it can be tail happy in corners.
Awesome vehicle
Jim Fabry,04/22/2020
AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Super fast and nimble. I can't believe they have discontinued after 2020 model year.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5550 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the SLC-Class models:

Rearview Camera
Shows what's behind the vehicle to make backing up easier and safer.
Dual Integrated Roll Bars
Protects the heads of occupants in the event of a rollover.
Blind Spot Assist
Notifies you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spots.

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLC-Class Convertible, SLC-Class AMG SLC 43. Available styles include SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 is priced between $34,990 and$45,991 with odometer readings between 14014 and37636 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 is priced between $48,000 and$49,991 with odometer readings between 8550 and30100 miles.

