2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Review
- Solid power from both engine choices
- Cabin materials look and feel premium
- Relatively large trunk for a hardtop convertible
- Distinctive glass roof panel
- Somewhat snug interior versus rivals
- Glass roof always lets in some sun
The current generation of the SLC has undergone many changes since its introduction in 2011. Back then, it was called the SLK and could be outfitted with a hot-rod V8. That V8 is no longer around, but the core appeal of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC is the same: It serves as a compact version of the brand's flagship convertible SL, offering similar design and prestige at a lower price.
The SLC's two trim levels are defined by the available engines: a four-cylinder and a more powerful V6. Though the bigger engine comes with sportier equipment, both SLCs offer the same options. Determining what's right for you just depends on how fast you want to go.
Overall, the 2018 SLC's luxury focus helps distinguish it from the rest. It's the only one with a convertible hardtop, for instance. But all the same, it's probably worth checking out rivals such as the all-wheel-drive Audi TT, the muscular Chevrolet Corvette, and the sporty Porsche 718 Boxster.
2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models
The two-seat 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC Convertible is available in two trim levels that are differentiated by their engines. The SLC 300 has a turbocharged four-cylinder, while the sporting AMG SLC 43 offers a powerful turbo V6. The latter also comes with more standard equipment and performance-oriented features including upgraded brakes and paddle shifters. Both cars have a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive and offer the same option packages.
The SLC 300 employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). Standard features include a power-retractable hardtop with a fixed glass roof panel, 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, Bluetooth, power-adjustable seats with memory function, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a 7-inch infotainment display, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. Safety features include integrated roll bars and a forward collision alert and mitigation system.
Shoppers can choose from one of three Premium packages. The first brings an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, heated seats, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring. It also includes Mercedes' Airscarf system, which blows warm air around your neck from the seat for drop-top driving on cool days. The Premium 2 package includes the aforementioned features and adds navigation, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Premium 3 package brings driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
The AMG SLC 43 derives its name — somehow — from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft of torque). Along with a more potent engine, this trim level comes standard with the Premium 1 package. Due to its sporty nature, the SLC 43 also has 18-inch wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors, a sport exhaust system, a steering wheel lined with simulated suede, and paddle shifters.
Aside from the Premium 2 and 3 packages described above, the SLC 43 is also available with the AMG Handling package that adds a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension, a steering wheel with synthetic suede inserts, and an IWC analog clock.
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Rearview Camera
- Shows what's behind the vehicle to make backing up easier and safer.
- Dual Integrated Roll Bars
- Protects the heads of occupants in the event of a rollover.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Notifies you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spots.
