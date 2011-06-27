  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looking and spunky, this is the only convertible on the market to feature the all-weather protection of a retractable hardtop.
  • Performance lags behind the BMW Z3 and Porsche Boxster. Cabin is uncomfortable for exceptionally tall people.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Mercedes-Benz sets its sights on something, it is usually not denied. A few years ago, the gang at the three-pointed star decided that it was time to ditch their dowdy image and begin attracting younger buyers. The result of that decision brought us the fabulous C- and E-Class cars, which made the company and its offerings seem less stuffy. Nevertheless, Mercedes-Benz was still not the marque that young professionals looking for a good time were likely to think of first.

All of that changed with the introduction of the SLK-Class last year. The SLK-Class has a decidedly playful countenance that will undoubtedly charm some buyers out of the BMW showrooms that those looking for a fun, sporty car have been frequenting for so long. The SLK-Class is a roadster, which means that it has two seats and a top that folds down. Unlike its competitors from BMW, Porsche and Mazda, however, the little Mercedes has a retractable steel roof that, when up, makes the car seem as tight as an E-Class sedan. Raising and lowering consists of pressing one button on the center console.

For 1999, the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is equipped with a manual transmission as standard equipment. Of course, an automatic transmission is still available, but it's now listed as a $900 option (an option which also costs the car 61 pounds of added curb weight). While Mercedes-Benz product planners still expect automatics to account for a full 80 percent of North American SLK-Class sales, at least one-in-five buyers still appreciate the old-fashioned approach to driving enthusiasm.

Mercedes got the recipe right the first time with excellent steering, a powerful engine and a smooth suspension. The steering is precise, the engine is eager and willing, and the suspension is wonderfully damped. Overall, the SLK-Class is a hoot to drive and its 200 pound-feet of torque, available across an incredibly wide rpm range, make it a choice vehicle for carving through traffic or up a spiraling mountain road. The SLK-Class races to 60 mph in just over seven seconds this year, but some think the exhaust note doesn't sound baaaad enough on start from a standstill, so Mercedes is working on putting a bit more roar into it.

The '99 SLK-Class also receives a facelift, or rather, some AMG-certified steroids. The new Sport Package includes additional beef around the car's lower extremities, providing a muscular and more aerodynamic appearance. Also added are beefier 17-inch treads: 225/45ZR-17 front tires and 245/40ZR-17 rear tires. Now maybe the demure SLK-Class can be taken seriously when parked next to the ferocious visages of the Z3 2.8 or Boxster. Other than the heavy-duty lower enhancements, the Sport Package replaces the side-mounted "Kompressor" badge with "Sport" (don't worry, German-language buffs, the "Kompressor" badge now appears on the decklid).

One thing that most roadsters are not noted for is their safety features. Mercedes broke the mold in this regard and laid all of its current safety technology on this relatively inexpensive car. Dual airbags and side-impact airbags are standard. The SLK-Class features standard antilock brakes and automatic slip control as well.

Since roadsters are more likely to be involved in a rollover accident, the SLK-Class also has a super-reinforced A-pillar and integrated roll bars behind each seat. We think the most interesting feature, however, is the SLK-Classs BabySmart system. The BabySmart system allows owners to use a Mercedes-Benz BabySmart car seat which will keep the passenger airbag from deploying while it is occupying that seat. (Thus allowing parents to safely introduce their toddlers to the thrills of open air driving.)

Mercedes claims that for 1999, the SLK-Class has "only four factory options." Heated seats are $595, metallic paint is $600, a cell phone/CD changer option comes in at $1,595, and the AMG appearance/17-inch wheels and tires (a.k.a. Sport Package) option costs $3,990. We demand a recount: the automatic transmission is a $900 option. Then again, maybe Mercedes only counted the important options.

1999 Highlights

This year, Mercedes gives the SLK-Class a standard five-speed manual transmission, optional Sport Package, a new-generation stereo with cassette that uses fiber-optic technology and integrated controls for a cellular phone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(71%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 SLK230
Mick,10/01/2009
I bought my 1999 SLK used in September 2008 with only 25,000 miles on the odometer, which is very low miles for a 9 year old car. This model has a timeless style that still looks new....everyone who see's it cannot believe its not just a couple years old instead of 9. It's definitely an attention getter, mine is black on black. I now have 38,000 miles on it and all I've had maintenance wise is oil changes and tires. At 52, I plan on this being the last car I own, I'd never get rid of it!
SLK230 Longterm Owner
texcarman,05/30/2014
SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible
I bought my '99 SLK230 new. It is the base model and my favorite commuting car. I now have over 110K on it and it has been a very good car. I have had what seems to be pattern failures on the vehicle. MAF sensor right around 70K miles, K40 Relay failed at 78K and I found and re-soldered the melted connection and it has been good ever since. one could simply buy a new one, for under $100 and replace it quite easily. I did encounter a noisy camshaft variable timing unit which was the most expensive part I've replaced, part cost was close to $400. and I'm a Euro car tech so fixed it myself. The electrical connector on the transmissions leak fluid about every 5 year/50K miles. I've replaced one plastic shift bushing and think the second one is now due, the parts cost is about $1.00. They are a little tricky to replace but can be done even without a special tool with a little patience, but the special tool is great. Even though I have other MB's to drive, such as a CLK cabriolet, if I am running errands and such this is my "go to" car. It is just fun to drive. They are a bit noisy or more so than most MB's so I think they got a bad rap early on, as I recall many being for sale shortly after being purchased with very low miles many years ago. One thing that contributes to higher noise levels in this vehicle is when the rear tires get some miles on them. One might think there is a problem with the rear differential, the noise is so pronounced. With the staggered tire sizes on this vehicle, rotating front to back is not an option, so the tires do acquire some pattern wear. This is exacerbated if one purchases cheaper tires with a large block tread, so beware. As far as mileage goes, in normal commuting, I conservatively get 24.5 mpg and have achieved 28 mpg on long highway trips with the A/C off and 70-80mph cruising speeds. Short drives of 2-3 miles with lots of starts might drop the mileage down to 22.5 or so, but this is rather unusual. The color of my car is white and it still looks fantastic after all these years. I have used the factory touch-up paint to fill in some paint chips and the car polishes out very nicely. Recently, we drive the vehicle down to vote and was stopped by some admirers who thought the car was new. Clearly not an MB person, but reflects positively on the condition and the enduring style of this original SLK.
Small, Simple and Fun!
johnnylee123,12/31/2011
This car is great. After I bought this car, I looked at many reviews on the SLK and it got a lot of scorn and bad reviews about bad handling and mediocre performance ect. But the SLK230 is honestly a fantastic car to own. I have the one with the sport AMG package which adds the AMG body kit and wheels, but not a suspension upgrade as I assumed until I looked it up. This car is built solidly, when Mercedes was good and not overly complicated with computers, and for that reason I believe its so reliable. The reliability for me could rival a Toyota, no problems at all. The handling is excellent. It stays flat in the corners and is extremely nimble with good steering feel.
Fun car, troublesome power top. 5 speed manual.
carguy2021,07/25/2012
Cool car, but the top can be very troublesome (and expensive to fix). If you are considering buying, make sure top is in good working order. Fun to drive, but 4 cylinder is a little weak and doesn't sound great. Bose stereo is terrific. Ride is harsh, but to be expected. No mechanical problems in the 10k miles I've had the car (90k-100k), seems reliable. Also, be careful you don't close the top on something rigid - you will shatter the rear window glass. Ask me how I know.
See all 42 reviews of the 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More About This Model

All things considered, a car is not really exciting unless the driver is one of the essential operating mechanisms. And that, in a nutshell, is why we automotive writers prefer standard transmissions over automatics. With a stick, the driver gets a deeper level of interaction with the automobile. When you row a gearbox by hand, you're directing the flow of power between engine and wheels - you're part of the system. A manual transmission allows the driver to become something more than a mindless robotic applier of fuel; instead, the driver takes responsibility for meshing the gears, exploiting the torque and controlling the output.

This sort of control over the car's performance is not often seen as luxurious. Since the invention of fluid couplings and torque converters, people have become less enamored with manual gear synchronization. Manuals further require the driver to engage the clutch, so they're seen as "work." Doing things the hard way has never been a luxury - but according to sales figures (some reports estimate that as many as 85 percent of U.S. cars are equipped with automatic transmissions), buyers seem to confuse manual transmissions with manual labor.

Mercedes-Benz cars are luxury items, and the people who buy them want a car that will treat them well and not demand too much in return. In fact, ever since 1992, automatic transmissions have been the sole power-changing device found in Mercedes cars. Until now. The 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 is equipped with a manual transmission as standard equipment.

Of course, an automatic transmission is still available, but it's now listed as a $900 option (an option which also costs the car 61 pounds of added curb weight). While Mercedes-Benz product planners still expect automatics to account for a full 80 percent of North American SLK sales, at least one in five buyers still appreciate the old-fashioned approach to driving enthusiasm. And we're glad that Mercedes recognizes this moral minority.

The first time I sat behind the wheel of the new-and-improved SLK, I almost forgot to depress the clutch pedal. A clutch pedal? But there's a tri-pointed star on the steering wheel! It was an almost surreal experience - something I'd never before encountered in a Mercedes. The first thing that happened? No, I didn't stall the engine. Our day in the SLK started in Seattle, on one of the city's ultra-steep downtown streets -- you know, the sort that could double as a black diamond run at Arapaho Basin. The planned driving route meant that the first order of business was to sit at a traffic light, facing uphill. We were instantly reminded of why so many people opt for automatics. Making use of the parking brake (okay, I didn't want to risk stalling it in front of a bunch of Mercedes engineers, I admit), I eased off of the ridiculously sloped street and thus began the test drive.

For the rest of the drive, the SLK reminded us again why manual transmissions are so entertaining. Having driven the living daylights out of a 1998 SLK only a few months ago, I had become a bit bored with the car. Yes, it had a nifty convertible hardtop roof, and yes, it handled like a dream, and yes, its supercharged engine was a hoot, but the car possessed a certain aloofness not found on the Porsche Boxster or BMW Z3 2.8. The other German roadsters were made for fun; the Mercedes SLK was more for show.

No longer. With the benefit of increased driver interaction, the SLK comes to life. The change is not just a mechanical difference, it's a total personality enhancement - this car begs to be driven. Want to take the engine into redline? Go right ahead; no stupidity-preventing electronic rev-limiter is going to stop you (the engine might, but no rev-limiter will). Rowing through the gears, we were very pleased with the action of this five-speed box. It's a little more rubbery in feel than we'd like, and isn't as precise as, say, the new Miata, but it's still a blast to wind up the engine by hand.

For 1999, more has changed than the SLK's personality: it also received a facelift, or rather, some AMG-certified steroids. The new Sport Package includes additional beef around the car's lower extremities, providing a muscular and more aerodynamic appearance. Also added are beefier 17-inch treads: 225/45ZR-17 front tires and 245/40ZR-17 rear tires. Now maybe the demure SLK can be taken seriously when parked next to the ferocious visages of the Z3 or Boxster. Other than the heavy-duty lower enhancements, the Sport Package replaces the side-mounted "Kompressor" badge with "Sport" (don't worry, German-language buffs, the "Kompressor" badge now appears on the trunk).

The AMG-added components do a lot for the car's appearance in this writer's eyes. Candidly, I've never been attracted to the SLK's styling, partly because of the unnecessary "retro" touches of interior carbon fiber, but mostly because of the contradictory exterior. The power domes on the hood are a nod at the timeless 300SL, but they come across as an imitation rather than an incorporation of style. The 300SL is a beautiful classic car, whereas the SLK tries to be a beautiful modern car. Instead of chic, the SLK tends to come across as "cute." But with the added Sport package, the car looks more intentionally modern and all is forgiven.

Handling is superb, thanks to the front double-wishbone and rear five-link suspension common to all Mercedes passenger cars. Since it's a roadster, most drivers would expect some sports car choppiness, but the SLK plants its huge tires and keeps them grounded, and the chassis and spring-loaded seats absorb the bumps. In that way, the SLK acts like a larger coupe or sedan, but handling is unmistakably roadster (read: superb). Brakes are equally if not more impressive, aided with standard four-wheel ABS and Brake Assist.

The tires don't hurt stopping distances or handling, because they just won't lose their grip. Around one tight curve in the road, I was actually hit in the arm by a tarred stone ripped from the asphalt by the tires. Talk about grip! This car will pull the pavement up before it agrees to slide.

Mercedes claims that for 1999, the SLK has "only four factory options." Heated seats are $595, metallic paint is $600, a cell phone/CD changer option comes in at $1,595, and the AMG appearance/17-inch wheels and tires (a.k.a. Sport Package) option costs $3,990. We demand a recount: the automatic transmission is a $900 option. Then again, maybe Mercedes only counted the important options.

Last year, our chief gripe about the SLK was its lack of a manual transmission. Now, we can focus on less important issues -- like the exhaust sound. With the addition of the manual, Mercedes will be pitted against some capable competition, such as the aforementioned Porsche Boxster and BMW Z3 (as well as the Mazda Miata), each of which sounds much more sporty. The SLK's exhaust is a disappointing mechanical whir, devoid of any hint at the car's true performance.

Perhaps unfairly, the performance factor itself will soon be up to scrutiny as well. The SLK offers a very peppy motor, with output of 185 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 200 foot-pounds of torque at 2500 rpm. Still, even the Miata boasts 140 horsepower with a normally-aspirated engine. In short, our new wish list is quite simple: shoehorn in the popular 3.2-liter shared with so many other Mercedes cars. With 215 horsepower and 233 foot-pounds of torque, the SLK would have nothing to fear (save the M Roadster). Hey, if you're going to offer something more sporty, be prepared to go all the way.

But in the real world, no one needs a roadster with a more powerful engine than this. The Kompressor will hold its own and make you a very happy driver indeed. It's probably a defective hormone that persuades otherwise rational buyers that they really need more than 185 horsepower in a super-light two-seat roadster. Or maybe performance claims are just used as bragging rights, because enthusiasts like nothing more than to boast about their cars.

In this day and age, we're pleased that someone has finally decided to stand for more than status. Image is not everything, and we now find that Mercedes, in addition to luxury and performance, is also about the sheer pleasure of driving. I can hear the come-on line now: "Hey, baby, I got a Mercedes. And I can shift it all by myself."

