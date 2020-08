Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Premium 2 Package Sport Appearance Package Designo Cardinal Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Rear Deck Spoiler Burl Walnut Wood Trim Chrome Hood Fin Covers Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cloth Windscreen Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery Wheels: 18" Amg 5-Spoke Light Alloy You can find this 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 300 and many others like it at AutoNation Ford Arlington. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 300, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 300 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. The SLK SLK 300 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 32,000mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK: The Mercedes-Benz SLK takes the Automaker's concept of a small 2-seat roadster to a new level, offering high-level performance and a great selection of technological features. All this works together to give the car an excellent overall balance of comfort and performance, and for the end-user, it's arguably a more rounded daily driver than the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Boxster or BMW Z4 roadster. Priced around $55,000, it has many of the same styling cues and a similar look to the much more expensive SLS AMG coupe. Strengths of this model include Sophisticated styling, excellent performance, standard and available safety features, and high-end features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK3JA2GF122468

Stock: GF122468

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020