Consumer Rating
(17)
2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Trick folding hardtop, great styling, tight handling.
  • Low on power, flatulent exhaust note, steep price.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
$2,397 - $5,197
Edmunds' Expert Review

The SLK is a fun car that needs and deserves more power to keep pace with increasingly stronger competition.

Vehicle overview

A few years ago, the gang at the three-pointed star decided that it was time to ditch their dowdy image and begin attracting younger buyers. The result of that decision is the SLK-Class roadster, introduced in 1997 to instant critical acclaim. The SLK-Class's big selling point is its exclusive retractable steel roof that, when raised, makes the car seem as tight and insulated as a Benz sedan. In less than 30 seconds, you can convert the SLK-Class from a closed coupe to a cool convertible without leaving the driver seat.

Mercedes got the recipe almost right the first time. The original was available only with an automatic transmission, which sent sports car purists packing. Last year, Mercedes equipped the car with a manual transmission as standard equipment, making the slushbox optional. While not appreciably quicker, the manual at least offers buyers the option of selecting their own gears, which is fun when combined with the SLK-Class's precise steering, willing supercharged powerplant, and wonderfully damped suspension.

The 185-horsepower SLK-Class's 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine provides 200 pound-feet of torque, available between 2,500 and 4,800 rpm, making it a choice convertible for carving through traffic or up a spiraling mountain road. The SLK-Class races to 60 mph in about seven seconds, but some think the exhaust note sounds more flatulent than fiery.

An optional sport package doesn't cure the exhaust blat, but does include a muscular-looking body kit and thick 17-inch treads mounted to AMG Monoblock wheels. Designo editions with special paint and trim are also available this year. The Copper and Electric Green models include plenty of interior and exterior trim in those colors.

Front and side airbags are standard, along with ABS and automatic slip control. The SLK-Class also has a super-reinforced A-pillar, integrated roll bars behind each seat and emergency tensioning seatbelt retractors for enhanced rollover protection. BrakeAssist applies full braking force before you can. A BabySmart system allows owners to use a special car seat sold by Benz dealers that keeps the passenger airbag from deploying in an accident. Here's our question: Why no cutoff switch like Mazda and other manufacturers offer?

Inside, the SLK-Class charms with retro gauges and polished aluminum bezels. Stainless steel, chrome and carbon-fiber accents, along with available two-tone leather, complete the look. Bose audio and automatic dual-zone climate controls are standard. Metallic paint and heated seats are not.

Roadsters are plentiful these days. Many makers are introducing them, and others are infusing existing models with more power and equipment. The SLK-Class is aging rapidly in this quickly changing segment, but is still the only one to offer the convenience of a hardtop and the benefits of top-down cruising in a single, easy-to-use package. That might be all it needs to ensure continued success. But we'd like more power to make the price palatable.

2000 Highlights

Designo editions debut and include special paint and trim in either Copper or Electric Green hues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Slk 230 should you buy one???
benz2000B,05/30/2009
The answer to the question his hell yeah!! This car is great. I've owned by benz for 2yrs. It's a lot of fun and always, always gets compliments on it's look. It drives great with surprising acceleration. People seem to want to challenge you when they pull next to you just to see u take off. Love the car would recommend to anyone looking. Very reliable and you get what you expect. Never had to do anything other than change a spark plug. Take care of it! Baby it! This car will run for ever. Top was slow at first. Spent $30 for hydrolic fluid, never had a problem since. If you take care of a car than you will love this. If you r a person that changes oil every 20-30k don't even think of this
SLK 230
Ward,02/26/2002
Great car if you want a solid, smooth handling sports car. Plenty of pep, but not enough to get you in trouble. Motorized top is exceptional. Fantastic workmanship inside and out. Not a car for you if you want an all-out racer, but great if you want to cruise in style and confort
Great car, I love it!
Louise,09/23/2017
SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible
My Mercedes SLK 230 is now 19 years old. I love this car; it zips up and down the curvy mountain roads where I live. The hard top convertible keeps working; I bought extra insurance from the dealer because I thought that could not happen, but it did. The design of the front bumper is the only thing that is flawed; it is so low it goes over parking curbs but does not come back without tearing the plastic. The trunk space is incredible; I can easily carry large backpacks, or a set of 100 cu ft SCUBA tanks and lots of accessories with even putting up the top. With the top up the space is enormous. This is a great car!
Fun car
Rick71,03/16/2007
I bought this car used, and very much in love with it. I traded a 2001 Caddy Deville in for it and glad I did. No the SLK doesn't have 275 hp or 300 lbs of torque,no power, heated seats but it's also not a Caddy. In all honesty I dont miss all the gadgets the Caddy had because I never used them ( well maybe the heated seats). Being able to take curves 3 times as fast as the Caddy, getting 25 mph intown compared to 17, and filling up a lot less often and alot less money is worth it. Having a hard top that fold and hides in the trunk helps too. Even though the SLK has almost 100 less hp and torque it weighs about a ton less and is alot quicker and with the speed limiter not set at 111. Fun car.
See all 17 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

