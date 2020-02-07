Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,995$6,966 Below Market
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
Get new car value at U car prices with the Mercedes-Benz SLC in SAN JOSE. This car is nearly brand new. The 4 cylinder Black car has a great balance of handling and speed. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at INFINITI OF SAN JOSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JAXHF139276
Stock: HF139276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 29,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,996$8,353 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
Only 29,278 Miles! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! CERTIFIED! PREMIUM 1 PKG, with HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND, HEATED FRONT SEATS, and KEYLESS GO, SPORT PKG, NIGHT PKG, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, PANORAMA ROOF... This 2017 Black SLC-Class Roadster comes with a CERTIFIED pre-owned warranty, which includes: Additional One Year or Unlimited Mileage beyond the 4 year/50,000 mile Limited Factory Warranty. Special Financing rates are available! Our everyday low ''SONIC PRICE'' on this SLC300 hardtop convertible roadster, our commitment to you is that the price you see here, is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value, based on year, miles, equipment and availability.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF142967
Stock: LHF142967
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 11,300 milesGreat Deal
$38,991$6,455 Below Market
Platinum Motorsports - Hickory Hills / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA9HF145246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,734 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,999$4,489 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** SPORT PACKAGE/ PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF/ HARMAN/ KARDON SOUND SYSTEM/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ WELL MAINATAINED/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA4HF140195
Stock: PA4140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 59,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$37,985$2,007 Below Market
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, Active LED Headlights, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Exterior Night Styling, AMGÂ Handling Package, AMGÂ Limited Slip Differential Lock, AMGÂ Performance Steering Wheel, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Carbon Fiber Trim, Chrome Hood Fin Covers, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, DVD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation System, Night Package, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Guidance, Premium 3 Package, Radio: COMANDÂ System w/Navigation, Red Brake Calipers, Smartphone Integration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GA1HF131737
Stock: 131737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 9,594 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,490$4,545 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*SLC300..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA1HF141076
Stock: HF141076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 23,220 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 300 ROADSTER (RWD). Driven only 23,220 miles, this nine-speed convertible boasts sharp handling, a well-built interior, an above-average predicted reliability rating and low ownership costs for the class. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until January 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: Premium 1 Package - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM with ELEVEN UPGRADED SPEAKERS - HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEATS - AIRSCARF NECK TEMPERATURE CONTROL - KEYLESS-GO - REMOTE FOLDABLE HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF Sport Appearance Package - DIAMOND GRILLE IN SILVER - SPORT BODYSTYLING - FLOOR MATS - GALVANIZED SHIFT PADDLES - 18-INCH AMG MULTISPOKE WHEELS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - REAR DECK SPOILER In addition to: - REMOTE START - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 300 ROADSTER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA1HF136587
Stock: 23710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 13,157 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 43 ROADSTER (RWD). Driven only 13,157 miles, this nine-speed convertible boasts sharp handling, a well-built interior, an above-average predicted reliability rating and low ownership costs for the class. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until April 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: Premium 2 Package - COMAND SYSTEM with NAVIGATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - DVD PLAYER - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ACTIVE L.E.D. HEADLIGHTS - DVD CODING - ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ANALOG CLOCK ON DASHBOARD In addition to: - REMOTE START - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 43 ROADSTER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK6GA7HF129233
Stock: 23963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 16,371 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$32,495$3,666 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 300 ROADSTER (RWD). Driven only 16,371 miles, this nine-speed convertible boasts sharp handling, a well-built interior, an above-average predicted reliability rating and low ownership costs for the class. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until June 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: Premium 2 Package - COMAND SYSTEM with NAVIGATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - A harman/kardon LOGIC7 SURROUND-SOUND SYSTEM - DYNAMIC DESTINATION FINDING SYSTEM - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - ACTIVE L.E.D. HEADLIGHTS - DVD CODING - AIRSCARF (VENTILATED HEADREST) - KEYLESS GO - INFRARED REMOTE ROOF CONTROL - DIRECT AMBIENT LIGHTING IN SOLAR RED - ANDROID AUTO - ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - HEATED FRONT SEATS - ANALOG CLOCK ON DASHBOARD In addition to: - REMOTE START - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC 300 ROADSTER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF143942
Stock: 24078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,900$4,411 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
Black on Black * Sports Package * Sports Suspension * //AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts * Diamond Grille in Silver * //AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels * Premium 2 Package * Sport Appearance Package * Glass Roof * Chrome Hood Fin Covers * Infrared Remote Roof Control * Active Dynamic LED Headlamps...Automatic High Beam Control * Supersport Steering Wheel * Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles * AIRSCARF...Ventilated Headrest* Interior Light Package...Direct Ambient Lighting in Solar Red * Black Ash Wood Trim Interior * Heated Front Seats * Analog Clock on Dashboard * COMAND System w Navigation * Dynamic Destination Finding System * Blind Spot Assist * Keyless Go * Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround-Sound System...Sirius Satellite Radio * COMAND APS * HERMES Communications Module LTE * Apple CarPlay And Much More!!! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF139356
Stock: 39356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,995$3,498 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 6929 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPGFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA3HF137837
Stock: T1009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 10,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,741$1,327 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace Secure, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Integrated roll-over protection, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Radio: Audio System w/AM/FM Tuner/In-Dash CD.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC 2D Convertible Selenite Gray Metallic SLC 300 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic RWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA1HF139019
Stock: PAH139019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 11,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,750$3,073 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC 2dr SLC 300 Roadster features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Bengal Red/Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Package USA, Convertible HardTop, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace Secure, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Panoramic Roof with MAGIC SKY CONTROL, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Sport Body Styling, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floormats, Front reading lights, Galvanized Shift Paddles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, 4-Way Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, MB-Tex Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 18 AMG Multispoke, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF127742
Stock: 127742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 18,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,350
Ancira Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
This Ancira Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 for sale in San Antonio is well equipped. Some of the great features include:**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **MOONROOF/SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORS**, **ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST**, **ATTENTION ASSIST**.Selenite Gray Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic*****Ancira Certified Gold: 3 month, 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. See dealer for complete warranty details. *Grand Opening Sale - Ancira Nissan has a brand new, world-class facility conveniently located at 10835 W IH 10 with all the amenities you deserve. We are 7 time winners of the Nissan Owner First Award of Excellence since 2002. Price made us #1! Price keeps us #1! THINK ANCIRA!25/32 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Both engines boast impressive horsepower and torque ratings; cabin materials look and feel expensive; trunk is relatively large, considering the folding hardtop; distinctive glass roof panel. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF129006
Stock: N154292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 11,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,995$3,349 Below Market
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC SLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 7589 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Both engines boast impressive horsepower and torque ratings; cabin materials look and feel expensive; trunk is relatively large considering the folding hardtop; distinctive glass roof panel. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA2HF139790
Stock: STK139790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,998$3,840 Below Market
Loeber Motors - Lincolnwood / Illinois
JUST REDUCED, THE BEST BUY, AND MB CERTIFIED! ONLY 6K ONE OWNER MILES. HIGHLY OPTIONED WITH $59,320 MSRP. PREMIUM 2 AND SPORT PACKAGES, APPLE CAR PLAY, LOGIC 7 SOUND, AIR SCARF, SPORT BODY STYLING WITH 18" AMG ALLOYS, HEATED BLACK LEATHER SPORT SEATS WITH RED STITCHING, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND RED SEAT BELTS, GLASS PANORAMIC HARD TOP, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CURVE ILLUMINATING LED LIGHTS, AND DARK TEXTURED ALUMINUM TRIM. EXTRA YEAR OF CPO WARRANTY INCLUDED. JUST SERVICED AND GREAT SERVICE HISTORY ON THE CARFAX. Still Under Factory Warranty, NAVIGATION!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Package, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS-GO, MB CERTIFIED, Active LED Headlights, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AIRSCARF - Ventilated Headrest, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Direct Ambient Lighting in SOLAR Red, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, Dynamic Destination Finding System, Floormats, Galvanized Shift Paddles, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation System, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration Package - Apply CarPlay, Android Auto, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package USA, Wheels: 18" AMG Multispoke.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 13428 miles below market average! 2017 Mercedes-Benz Certified. RWD SLC SLC 300 Black 9-Speed AutomaticMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection25/32 City/Highway MPGLoeber Motors prides itself in being one of Chicagoland's most prolific luxury car dealerships. With a robust selection of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche vehicles on hand, as well as leading vehicles from Sprinter and Smart, in Chicago, IL Loeber Motors . Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Porsche 911 utility vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Porsche Cayenne, While we are based in Lincolnwood, we are proud to serve the entire Chicagoland community, including Chicago, Glenview, Evanston, Northbrook, and Park Ridge. New Used Certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or Porsche, Loeber Motors remains a go-to location for luxury car shoppers. Vehicle Options may vary due to automated process. Please see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA8HF129104
Stock: PD1474
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 16,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,670$4,009 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Premium 2 Package Illuminated Door Sills Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Rear Deck Spoiler Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Polar White Sahara Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA7HF130535
Stock: HF130535
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 12,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,999$3,144 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED w/ 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY from the original in-service date! 4 NEW TIRES! B-SERVICE COMPLETE! ALIGNMENT PERFORMED! ***ORG. MSRP $56,375.00*** PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 17" 10-SPOKE WHEELS, PANORAMA ROOF, DARK TEXTURED ALUMINUM TRIM ***.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1699 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Both engines boast impressive horsepower and torque ratings; cabin materials look and feel expensive; trunk is relatively large, considering the folding hardtop; distinctive glass roof panel. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDPK3JA2HF129499
Stock: PM1470
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 2020 Audi TT RS