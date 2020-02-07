Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class for Sale Near Me

INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California

The 4 cylinder Black car has a great balance of handling and speed.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDPK3JAXHF139276

Stock: HF139276

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-28-2020