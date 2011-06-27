  1. Home
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comprehensive equipment roster
  • nifty retractable glass roof panel
  • powerful yet fuel-efficient engines
  • high-quality cabin
  • relatively large trunk.
  • No sun relief unless you order Magic Sky Control
  • interior may be too snug for the big-and-tall set
  • SLK250's underwhelming acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Offering retractable-hardtop convenience and rewarding performance in a dignified package, the compact 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a standout luxury convertible.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is the junior member of the SL family, but it's getting harder to tell these Mercedes-Benzes apart. In fact, the current SLK paved the way stylistically for the latest SL, adopting that squared-off front-end styling a year before its big brother. The SLK also offers many of the same luxuries and technology features as its bigger relative, and it's quite capable around turns. You can see a case developing that size, not substance, has become the chief difference between the hardtop Mercedes roadsters.

Certainly, there are still some major differentiators, though. Mercedes still reserves top-shelf features and crackling twin-turbo V8 and V12 power for the SL-Class. Still, the SL genes run deep in the 2014 SLK-Class, and that's apparent in its carefully constructed interior, beautifully engineered retractable hardtop and unflappable character at speed. There was a time when people questioned whether the SLK was a bona fide Mercedes, but the current model puts those doubts to rest. If you opt for the 415-horsepower SLK55 AMG, by the way, you'll actually be nipping at the heels of the bigger, heavier SL550.

Similarly priced rivals for the SLK are few but formidable. If enthusiastic driving is tops on your list, the soft-top 2014 Porsche Boxster is the best choice in this class, though it can't compete with the SLK's refined, unruffled demeanor during highway travel. The 2014 BMW Z4 more or less matches the Benz's refinement and hardtop convenience, lacking only an all-out performance model to rival the SLK55. And although some might dismiss the fashionable 2014 Audi TT Roadster, the TT's standard all-wheel-drive layout and peppy turbocharged performance keep it in the conversation.

But with its noble lineage and well-rounded nature, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class will always be a strong draw in this small segment. And for those who prefer not to pay SL money for a luxury convertible, the comparatively affordable Mercedes SLK just might be the next best thing.

2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class models

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a two-seat convertible with a retractable hardtop roof available in SLK250, SLK350 and SLK55 AMG trim levels.

Standard equipment on the SLK250 includes 17-inch wheels, a glass roof panel, automatic wipers, LED running lights, heated power-folding mirrors (driver-side auto-dimming), cruise control, automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, "MB Tex" premium vinyl upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Mercedes' mbrace2 emergency communications system, the COMAND electronics interface and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, and auxiliary and USB audio jacks.

The optional Premium 1 package adds remote roof activation, heated seats, the AirScarf neck-level heating system and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and an iPod interface.

Meanwhile, the SLK350 includes the Premium 1 features as standard and adds 18-inch wheels and sun-reflective leather upholstery (both are optional on the SLK250).

The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers, while the Multimedia package contributes a navigation system with voice controls, an SD card reader, digital music storage and a six-CD changer. The Distronic Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and PreSafe collision mitigation technology (see Safety section). The Sport package includes 18-inch AMG wheels, unique styling and interior ambient lighting, while the Dynamic Handling package features electronic suspension dampers with two suspension modes and a torque-vectoring cornering system.

Stand-alone options include front and rear parking sensors, a Becker navigation app that integrates with COMAND (for cars without the Multimedia package), the Magic Sky Control roof-dimming system, a wind deflector, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery and Mercedes-Benz Apps (which outfits COMAND with Google, Yelp, Facebook and other online services for a monthly fee).

The SLK55 AMG starts with the SLK350's equipment and adds a V8 engine, a sport exhaust, AMG 18-inch wheels, sportier suspension and steering systems, stronger brakes, the torque-vectoring cornering system, unique styling elements and sport seats. The Lighting and Multimedia packages are available along with the stand-alone options listed above. The AMG Handling package adds a higher top speed, a limited-slip differential, an upgraded suspension, different 18-inch wheels (silver or matte black) and an upgraded steering wheel with faux-suede grip inserts.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 SLK comes standard with the formerly optional glass roof panel.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class are rear-wheel drive. The 2014 SLK250 is powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds testing, the SLK250 with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is on the slow side for a base model luxury roadster. Fuel economy is solid, however, with an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/33 mpg highway) for the automatic transmission. The manual also rates 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway).

The SLK350 upgrades to a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The seven-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is auto stop-start for reduced fuel consumption in traffic. In Edmunds testing, an SLK350 sprinted to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, a few tenths slower than the rival BMW Z4 sDrive35i. Fuel economy checks in at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/29 mpg highway).

The SLK55 AMG goes wild with a 5.5-liter V8 that pumps out 415 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an AMG-tuned seven-speed automatic. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, making it the quickest of the compact German luxury roadsters. Fuel economy is remarkably good at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, knee airbags and side airbags that cover the abdomen and head. Also standard are rollbars, Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness monitor) and Mercedes' mbrace2 telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and teen driver geo-fencing and speed monitoring.

The Distronic Plus package brings an adaptive cruise control system that includes a frontal collision warning system, impact or rollover preparation (prepares the cabin by adjusting the seats, tightening the seatbelts and rolling up the windows) and automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation. The package also includes blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist systems. Front and rear parking sensors are optional on all 2014 SLK convertibles, but a rearview camera is not available.

In Edmunds brake testing, both the SLK250 and SLK350 stopped from 60 mph in about 112 feet. This is short, but its competitors stop a few feet sooner.

Driving

Although early SLK-Class convertibles were reluctant dance partners on curvy back roads, the current third-generation model has much sharper handling and most drivers will find it quite enjoyable. Despite the extra agility, though, the SLK continues to provide the smooth, composed ride that Mercedes drivers expect. It's a deft two-step that most other roadsters can't pull off, though it's very much in keeping with SL family values.

The SLK350 trails the BMW Z4 sDrive35i's acceleration numbers, but in the real world the midrange SLK has plenty of get-up when you give it the spurs, and the exhaust note verges on thrilling. The SLK250's turbocharged four-cylinder engine is less appealing: Acceleration is adequate, but the base Z4 and Boxster are noticeably quicker and return the same fuel economy. Meanwhile, the SLK55 AMG remains the only V8-powered compact roadster on the market, and with 415 angry horses on tap, it's about as close as you'll get to a modern-day Shelby Cobra -- with German manners, of course.

Interior

The SLK interior bears a strong family resemblance to the layouts in both the SL luxury roadster and the more exotic SLS AMG GT. Although the SLK is by far the cheapest car of the three, you'll be hard-pressed to see where Mercedes cut costs. The buttons, switchgear and COMAND technology are virtually identical to what's offered throughout the Mercedes lineup, so SLK drivers will never feel like second-class Benz buyers.

Notably, the panoramic glass roof is standard on every SLK for 2014, and that's both a blessing and a curse. The view out is certainly nice, but there's no retractable sunshade, and the only protection you get is a light tint. For this reason, we strongly recommend the optional Magic Sky Control feature, which darkens the glass automatically at the press of a button. It seems silly to get a retractable-roof roadster if the roof isn't able to block the sun.

Retracting the roof into the trunk -- an entertaining sideshow in itself -- uncovers a cabin that remains pleasantly calm at speed, aided by the standard fixed-glass deflector and optional pivoting wind-blocker panels. The AirScarf system blows warm air at neck level from clever seat-mounted vents, while the heated seats help keep lower regions toasty year-round. In the summer, meanwhile, the available sun-reflective leather guards against scorched skin, and it also slows the leather's aging process.

The main issue inside the SLK is that it's quite snug, even by compact roadster standards. The Z4, for example, gives larger drivers more room. On the bright side, the trunk is surprisingly accommodating whether the roof is up (10.1 cubic feet) or down (a still useful 6.4 cubic feet).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great handling, great lines, great looks!
David Omlor,07/11/2016
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is my 3rd convo and while the smallest this is the most enjoyable and rock solid. While biased others might rate the Z4 & A4 higher/better the SLK has plenty of power and an esoteric aura the others lack. Other MB drivers render a salute just like bikers, they know the feel! The hard top retracts and closes quickly and offers silence protection that soft tops can't match. This is a fun roadster!
Loving it! Highly recommended
eBaker,11/29/2016
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have always been a fan of the SLK. I traded in my 2004 to a 2014 and I was not disappointed. Great handling, drives like an SUV on highway. Even my mechanic could not believe how quiet it is. Keyless fob also open windows and tops remotely. Surprisingly large cargo space for a convertible when the top is not in the trunk. Love the vintage race car design, especially the grill. A little disappointed with how much it cost to keep up with the most updated navigation system as well as the very limited length of the lightening cable specifically designed for the vehicle for the iPhone. (Which means you cannot use a regular USB/lightening cable without taken up your USB slot.) It's a little hard to get in and out especially if you are tall or parked at a tight spot. Now that I see the 2018 model, I love the design (2012-2017) even more. I know not everyone is worrying about the look, but I think the longer nose leading to the grill really make a difference to the interior leg room and the cooling of the car.
Great Car for Wife
Ell,12/21/2016
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Wife doesn't care about acceleration and she is small women, so car fits her perfectly. Loves the quite ride an comfortable drive.
Drive Me!
Elizabeth Moore,03/18/2017
SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I really like this car!
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
415 hp @ 6800 rpm
More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK55 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A).

