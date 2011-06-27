Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is the junior member of the SL family, but it's getting harder to tell these Mercedes-Benzes apart. In fact, the current SLK paved the way stylistically for the latest SL, adopting that squared-off front-end styling a year before its big brother. The SLK also offers many of the same luxuries and technology features as its bigger relative, and it's quite capable around turns. You can see a case developing that size, not substance, has become the chief difference between the hardtop Mercedes roadsters.

Certainly, there are still some major differentiators, though. Mercedes still reserves top-shelf features and crackling twin-turbo V8 and V12 power for the SL-Class. Still, the SL genes run deep in the 2014 SLK-Class, and that's apparent in its carefully constructed interior, beautifully engineered retractable hardtop and unflappable character at speed. There was a time when people questioned whether the SLK was a bona fide Mercedes, but the current model puts those doubts to rest. If you opt for the 415-horsepower SLK55 AMG, by the way, you'll actually be nipping at the heels of the bigger, heavier SL550.

Similarly priced rivals for the SLK are few but formidable. If enthusiastic driving is tops on your list, the soft-top 2014 Porsche Boxster is the best choice in this class, though it can't compete with the SLK's refined, unruffled demeanor during highway travel. The 2014 BMW Z4 more or less matches the Benz's refinement and hardtop convenience, lacking only an all-out performance model to rival the SLK55. And although some might dismiss the fashionable 2014 Audi TT Roadster, the TT's standard all-wheel-drive layout and peppy turbocharged performance keep it in the conversation.

But with its noble lineage and well-rounded nature, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class will always be a strong draw in this small segment. And for those who prefer not to pay SL money for a luxury convertible, the comparatively affordable Mercedes SLK just might be the next best thing.