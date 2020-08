Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas

Looking for a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class? This is it. This beautiful Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class convertible has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class: With a secure, power retractable hardtop, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK roadster offers more refinement and civility than budget-priced roadsters like the Mazda Miata and Pontiac Solstice, and provides a luxurious interior and performance similar to that of the larger SL-Class. It also ranks as one of the safest convertibles, with head-protective side air bags. Strengths of this model include safety, Convenient retractable hardtop, refinement and lack of interior noise, and performance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: WDBWK54F38F188455

Stock: 8F188455

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020