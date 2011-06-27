Vehicle overview

Within Mercedes-Benz's family of vehicles, prestigious coupes, $140,000 sedans and large SUVs have an almost celebrity-like status. In a dealer's showroom, they overshadow Mercedes' diminutive convertible, the SLK. But that doesn't mean the roadster doesn't have much to offer. In fact, we believe there's no better car currently in M-B's lineup for delivering affordable driving enjoyment.

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a two-seat hardtop convertible, currently representative of the car's second generation. When the original SLK debuted in the late '90s, it was the first vehicle to truly popularize the use of a convertible top made out of steel panels rather than the more traditional soft fabric. Though bulkier and more complex, a convertible hardtop design, with its coupe-like profile and superior wind and weather protection, provides significant advantages in the top-up position. In coupe form, the rear-drive SLK's exterior styling mimics Mercedes' SLR McLaren exotic sports car. The two cars' pointed noses are meant to reference the look of modern Formula One race cars. Underneath this sporting shell are ingredients for a proper sporting roadster, including a stiff body structure, an available sport-tuned suspension and strong brakes. For power, Mercedes offers a choice of two V6s as well as a beefy V8 from AMG, Mercedes' in-house performance tuning division.

These SLK models compete against vehicles like the BMW Z4, Nissan 350Z and Porsche Boxster. Thanks to its classy cabin, distinctive looks and solid performance credentials, the SLK more than holds its own in this segment. Though the SLK is inexpensive by Mercedes standards, some potential buyers will no doubt be put off by the vehicle's higher-than-typical price. Others might prefer the Z4 and Boxster's sharper handling dynamics. But for a convertible that sacrifices little in performance and excels at luxury and prestige, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK is a top choice.