Consumer Rating
(28)
2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

  • Stylish design, sharp handling, powerful engines, comfort and convenience of retractable hardtop.
  • Costs more than peers, big blind spots when top is up, steering a little lacking in feel.
List Price Range
$11,895 - $13,990
Used SLK-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Being a Mercedes-Benz, you'd expect the 2007 SLK-Class to provide plenty of style and brand cachet. That it does. But it also provides a surprising amount of performance capability as well.

Vehicle overview

Within Mercedes-Benz's family of vehicles, prestigious coupes, $140,000 sedans and large SUVs have an almost celebrity-like status. In a dealer's showroom, they overshadow Mercedes' diminutive convertible, the SLK. But that doesn't mean the roadster doesn't have much to offer. In fact, we believe there's no better car currently in M-B's lineup for delivering affordable driving enjoyment.

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a two-seat hardtop convertible, currently representative of the car's second generation. When the original SLK debuted in the late '90s, it was the first vehicle to truly popularize the use of a convertible top made out of steel panels rather than the more traditional soft fabric. Though bulkier and more complex, a convertible hardtop design, with its coupe-like profile and superior wind and weather protection, provides significant advantages in the top-up position. In coupe form, the rear-drive SLK's exterior styling mimics Mercedes' SLR McLaren exotic sports car. The two cars' pointed noses are meant to reference the look of modern Formula One race cars. Underneath this sporting shell are ingredients for a proper sporting roadster, including a stiff body structure, an available sport-tuned suspension and strong brakes. For power, Mercedes offers a choice of two V6s as well as a beefy V8 from AMG, Mercedes' in-house performance tuning division.

These SLK models compete against vehicles like the BMW Z4, Nissan 350Z and Porsche Boxster. Thanks to its classy cabin, distinctive looks and solid performance credentials, the SLK more than holds its own in this segment. Though the SLK is inexpensive by Mercedes standards, some potential buyers will no doubt be put off by the vehicle's higher-than-typical price. Others might prefer the Z4 and Boxster's sharper handling dynamics. But for a convertible that sacrifices little in performance and excels at luxury and prestige, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK is a top choice.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a two-seat roadster with a power-retractable hardtop. Three variants are offered: SLK280, SLK350 and SLK55 AMG. Standard equipment on the SLK280 includes 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a nine-speaker CD audio system. In addition to a larger V6 engine, the SLK350 adds 17-inch wheels and larger brakes. The V8-powered SLK55 AMG is specialized for performance and comes with 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, even larger brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. It also comes with power and heated seats with driver-side memory, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, napa leather upholstery and unique interior and exterior trim details.

Many of the AMG model's extra features are optional on the SLK280 and SLK380. Other SLK options include special "designo" color-themed packages based on exterior paint color and interior trim; bi-xenon headlamps; a navigation system; a 380-watt surround-sound audio system; a glovebox-mounted CD changer; satellite radio and an Airscarf system that directs heat through vents in the head restraints.

2007 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class roadster.

Performance & mpg

The SLK280 features a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 228 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The SLK350 offers a 3.5-liter V6 good for 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Either engine can be matched with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission, the latter with steering-wheel-mounted shifter paddles. The Mercedes SLK55 AMG comes with a 5.4-liter V8 engine stuffed under the hood. It develops 355 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, but it hardly detracts from performance; expect a 0-60-mph time of just 5.1 seconds. The more common SLK350 is also respectably quick, with an acceleration time of 6.3 seconds.

Safety

Knee airbags and seat-mounted side airbags that provide head and chest protection are standard equipment. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control and the TeleAid emergency call system are also standard.

Driving

Mercedes-Benz is known for a lot of things, but building true drivers' cars isn't one of them. Case in point would be the old SLK, which was more of a boulevard cutie than a canyon-carver. The 2007 SLK, however, is an exception. It admirably delivers solid performance in acceleration, braking and handling. Obviously, the AMG model has the most performance potential, and indeed it posts impressive numbers in instrumented testing. Even the 280 and 350 models are fun to drive. Only when compared directly to this segment's athletic star, the Porsche Boxster, do the SLK's slightly less tactile steering and slower handling responses become apparent.

Interior

Top up, the SLK provides the security of a traditional coupe. The only distracting items are blind spots caused by the roof pillars. Lowering the fully automatic roof requires 22 seconds. When folded, it takes up space in the trunk, but there are still 6.5 cubic feet of space available for luggage. Inside the cabin, Mercedes has installed attractive, soft-touch material for the top of the dash, glovebox and doors, while plastics of similar quality fill in the rest. The climate-control layout varies depending on whether you add a navigation system, but both arrangements use easy-to-decipher dials.

The soft and supportive seats remain comfortable even after several hours of driving. Keep the windows up while the top is down and there's minimal wind buffeting. If that's not enough, consider the Airscarf system that channels warm air to your neck and shoulders via dedicated registers in the headrests. It actually works quite well, and when it's combined with traditional seat heaters, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK becomes one of the most useful all-weather convertibles on the market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

5(78%)
4(4%)
3(11%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.5
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too many +'s not to buy over Boxster
Larry,09/14/2007
I traded in an 06 Audi A-4 Convert, 1.8T. I hated the turbo and paying prem fuel for 170 hp. My previous car was a '99 Boxster and I loved it, but it became a maint nightmare ($3200in 4 mons.) I was on verge of buying a new Boxster and decided to test-drive the SK (I had already driven Z-4, 350zx, S2000, TT, etc). I got a great deal ($6k off msrp) on SLK & 100% sure of decision. Boxster has great style but doesnt't have 7 spd automatic, hardtop convert, heated 'scarf', etc.
Sport and Luxury!
Jane,01/25/2007
Love this car! I commute 150 miles daily so fun and comfort is key. I wanted a sports car but with a smooth ride, manual transmission AND a luxurious interior. That combo is hard to find. But it's all in this car and more. It's very quick but has a creamy ride (makes my old Z4 feel like a tin can)and the shifting is very smooth. The airscarf is awesome. The HK stereo incredible. Love the nav, but I wonder if the DVD is outdated, it doesn't list some very popular restaurants in our area? The car (mine's black) is stunning with the top down. All this and I feel very safe in it too.
Up the coast from LA
Kenny Davis,04/11/2019
SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A)
My wife who is picky, loved it. We purchased the car in LA. Drove up the coast to Washington. We had to leave one of our suitcases at a friends home. My wife packed the rest of my things like a Harley, with room to spare. The car was comfortable, fun, and with the top down in the redwoods just a blast. In the winding turns on the coast other cars and pickups would try to keep up with me in the winding turns. Walked away from them. FUN FUN FUN. Get one you will not be disapointed.
Blast to Drive
benzbythebay,12/28/2008
I got tired of all the idiot lights coming on my BMW and bought one of these. I have had it 1 1/2 years and not a problem anywhere/anytime. Great acceleration and moves when you want it to in SF traffic. Car always gets looks and build/quality is excellent. You wont find cheap plastic or trim falling apart in this car. Also what I like best is the seat belt dosent rub no the leather (wear it out) BMW has this problem. Great handling car and 280 is enough power.
See all 28 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class features & specs
More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK55 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK280 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M), and SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A).

