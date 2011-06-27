Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,911
|$16,564
|$18,993
|Clean
|$11,982
|$15,389
|$17,579
|Average
|$10,123
|$13,038
|$14,750
|Rough
|$8,265
|$10,687
|$11,921
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,651
|$12,582
|$14,519
|Clean
|$8,957
|$11,689
|$13,438
|Average
|$7,568
|$9,903
|$11,275
|Rough
|$6,178
|$8,117
|$9,113
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK300 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,486
|$11,613
|$13,653
|Clean
|$7,875
|$10,789
|$12,636
|Average
|$6,654
|$9,141
|$10,602
|Rough
|$5,433
|$7,492
|$8,569