Vehicle overview

When it debuted in 1997, the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class offered something unique in its segment of small sporting cars: a retractable hardtop. With the ability to deliver the traditional fresh-air experience of a sports car and the security and all-weather comfort of a coupe, the SLK combined driving enjoyment and practicality in a way that its rivals couldn't match. In the beginning the SLK was more like a boutique cruiser than a driver's car, but Mercedes gave it more serious driving credentials with the model's makeover in 2005. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class will be the final year of this current-generation car, yet it's still an alluring choice in its niche.

Without sacrificing a comfortable ride, the SLK provides an enjoyable drive thanks to its agile handling and a choice of spirited engines. Among its competition, the Mercedes SLK remains the most likable car on a daily basis. The Porsche Boxster is the choice for those seeking ultimate driving thrills, but its comfort quotient is low. The recently revised 2011 BMW Z4 hardtop convertible has become more like the SLK in its combination of daily comfort and weekend driving enjoyment, and offers quicker acceleration, a more spacious cockpit and slightly better visibility when the hardtop is up.

Though the specifications sheet might seem to relegate the 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class to 3rd place behind the other two German thoroughbreds, the numbers don't tell the whole story. For those shopping in this segment, the performance of any of these three will be more than enough. The choice really comes down to what pushes your buttons in other areas, such as styling or perhaps the driving position. Though it's due for a redesign next year, the SLK-Class is certainly not outdated, and we have no qualms recommending it to anyone looking for a stylish two-seater for touring.