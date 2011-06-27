1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,179 - $7,021
Used SL-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The 300SL becomes the SL320 as a new power plant slips into the engine bay. Offering the same horsepower as the previous engine, the SL320 throws out considerably more torque than last year's model. A Bose stereo is added to the standard equipment lists of the entire SL-Class.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Nishan,07/30/2008
SL500 2dr Convertible
This is my 3rd MBZ, one of the best, I love it and I intend to keep it as long as I live. Has 210,000 miles now. Engine runs very quiet and smooth. The soft top just gave up. At the same time some electronic parts and sensers are started giving up. All the aging problems surfaced when we had 110 F temperature days this year. I know what the problem was and need to be fixed but the MBZ test unit never found the problem, the tester always reports as no issue, it is like taking the car in and getting back unfixed. Anyway I told the mechanic just change the part I pointed out and that was it. Runs like a champ, no more heat related malfanction. I want to get at least 300,000 miles life.
Roger M. Gray,04/20/2008
Since 1976 I have owned 8 Mercedes. The first was a 1976 450 SL and the latest being a 2005 E320. I currently own a 1994 SL500 as well and really love it. It is the best car I have had to date. It current has a bit over 125,000 miles on it and the only thing I have had to do to it was rebuild the transmission and replace the soft top. The engine still has a lot of get up and go. It is not as strong as the new SL's (2004 as an example). It probably needs some tender loving care. Of the 70's 90's and newest body styles I really like this body style (129) the best. It has class and character. I would really would recommend this car to anyone.
Dr. Molar,02/22/2005
Bought the car 6 years old. Upgraded to AMG 15" wheels and $800/rim alloy 3 piece. Low profile tires. This car is a dream. Very quiet with hard top off and can hear all Bose system. Corners like my Porsche did. Great service when needed.(not one major part in 5 yrs). Have spinal problems and yet can drive all day. Lot of punch. Best of 5 Mercedes I have owned. Others were sedans. Love the lines of this vintage. It is why I looked 3 years till the right one appeared. Take care of it and it takes care of you. 6 miles of gravel road/day and not one squeak yet. Can't say that for other brands I own for seconds. Stored in winter so no comment on winter handling.
happy jim,11/30/2004
I have owned my 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL for three years. If you do the maintenance required every 15,000 miles and change the oil every 3,000 miles all you need to do is put tires and brakes on it. It is the most reliable car that I have ever had. I can't get over the fact that it is ten years old and still turns heads.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
229 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019