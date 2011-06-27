This is my 3rd MBZ, one of the best, I love it and I intend to keep it as long as I live. Has 210,000 miles now. Engine runs very quiet and smooth. The soft top just gave up. At the same time some electronic parts and sensers are started giving up. All the aging problems surfaced when we had 110 F temperature days this year. I know what the problem was and need to be fixed but the MBZ test unit never found the problem, the tester always reports as no issue, it is like taking the car in and getting back unfixed. Anyway I told the mechanic just change the part I pointed out and that was it. Runs like a champ, no more heat related malfanction. I want to get at least 300,000 miles life.

Read more