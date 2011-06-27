  1. Home
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The 300SL becomes the SL320 as a new power plant slips into the engine bay. Offering the same horsepower as the previous engine, the SL320 throws out considerably more torque than last year's model. A Bose stereo is added to the standard equipment lists of the entire SL-Class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(92%)
4(0%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Die hard 4
Nishan,07/30/2008
SL500 2dr Convertible
This is my 3rd MBZ, one of the best, I love it and I intend to keep it as long as I live. Has 210,000 miles now. Engine runs very quiet and smooth. The soft top just gave up. At the same time some electronic parts and sensers are started giving up. All the aging problems surfaced when we had 110 F temperature days this year. I know what the problem was and need to be fixed but the MBZ test unit never found the problem, the tester always reports as no issue, it is like taking the car in and getting back unfixed. Anyway I told the mechanic just change the part I pointed out and that was it. Runs like a champ, no more heat related malfanction. I want to get at least 300,000 miles life.
Best Mercedes I have owned
Roger M. Gray,04/20/2008
Since 1976 I have owned 8 Mercedes. The first was a 1976 450 SL and the latest being a 2005 E320. I currently own a 1994 SL500 as well and really love it. It is the best car I have had to date. It current has a bit over 125,000 miles on it and the only thing I have had to do to it was rebuild the transmission and replace the soft top. The engine still has a lot of get up and go. It is not as strong as the new SL's (2004 as an example). It probably needs some tender loving care. Of the 70's 90's and newest body styles I really like this body style (129) the best. It has class and character. I would really would recommend this car to anyone.
1994 500SL Hard and Convert
Dr. Molar,02/22/2005
Bought the car 6 years old. Upgraded to AMG 15" wheels and $800/rim alloy 3 piece. Low profile tires. This car is a dream. Very quiet with hard top off and can hear all Bose system. Corners like my Porsche did. Great service when needed.(not one major part in 5 yrs). Have spinal problems and yet can drive all day. Lot of punch. Best of 5 Mercedes I have owned. Others were sedans. Love the lines of this vintage. It is why I looked 3 years till the right one appeared. Take care of it and it takes care of you. 6 miles of gravel road/day and not one squeak yet. Can't say that for other brands I own for seconds. Stored in winter so no comment on winter handling.
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL - The Greatest
happy jim,11/30/2004
I have owned my 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL for three years. If you do the maintenance required every 15,000 miles and change the oil every 3,000 miles all you need to do is put tires and brakes on it. It is the most reliable car that I have ever had. I can't get over the fact that it is ten years old and still turns heads.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
229 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL320 2dr Convertible, SL500 2dr Convertible, and SL600 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,313.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,094.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

