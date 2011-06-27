1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,487 - $7,702
Used SL-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Traction control is now standard on the SL320. Price cuts are the only other change for the Mercedes roadster.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
alan,09/12/2009
Had this for a year. After investing for minor items [about $3,000] it is a new car. The lines are timeless. Great performance at any speed. Rides like a magic carpet. This is one great vehicle. No regrets.
JAMES,05/15/2009
A delight to drive. Power plus with plenty to spare. Smooth shifting auto transmission. Superb sound system with cd pack etc. A sports car with out the outlandish looks of other sports cars. Has more than enough excelleration at any speed. Holds the road with trenesous control at all speeds. Even the wife loves to drive it over her Town Car.
duck,02/18/2003
The looks this car gets are off the charts, but they come at a hefty price. I only drive my SL500 6 months a year. Therein lies the problem; already expensive cost of ownership, exacerbated by spreading the costs over only six months. That said, I still keep it, and wait for the spring to bring nice weather. The thrill of hitting the accelerator on this 300+ HP beast is beyond compare. Driving with the top down on a nice day is one of the finest auto experiences around. Then, pulling into valet parking of a crowded cafe or club is bound to stroke the ego of any redblooded American male.
Ohio,10/03/2003
This car is fun to drive. Lately it is winning out over the Harley. The looks that you get, and the enjoyment of driving it makes it one of the best cars I've owned.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
229 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019