1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Traction control is now standard on the SL320. Price cuts are the only other change for the Mercedes roadster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

4.6
12 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

AS GOOD AS IT GETS!
alan,09/12/2009
Had this for a year. After investing for minor items [about $3,000] it is a new car. The lines are timeless. Great performance at any speed. Rides like a magic carpet. This is one great vehicle. No regrets.
jjeworley33
JAMES,05/15/2009
A delight to drive. Power plus with plenty to spare. Smooth shifting auto transmission. Superb sound system with cd pack etc. A sports car with out the outlandish looks of other sports cars. Has more than enough excelleration at any speed. Holds the road with trenesous control at all speeds. Even the wife loves to drive it over her Town Car.
6 month toy
duck,02/18/2003
The looks this car gets are off the charts, but they come at a hefty price. I only drive my SL500 6 months a year. Therein lies the problem; already expensive cost of ownership, exacerbated by spreading the costs over only six months. That said, I still keep it, and wait for the spring to bring nice weather. The thrill of hitting the accelerator on this 300+ HP beast is beyond compare. Driving with the top down on a nice day is one of the finest auto experiences around. Then, pulling into valet parking of a crowded cafe or club is bound to stroke the ego of any redblooded American male.
1st Mercedes SL
Ohio,10/03/2003
This car is fun to drive. Lately it is winning out over the Harley. The looks that you get, and the enjoyment of driving it makes it one of the best cars I've owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
229 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL320 2dr Convertible, SL500 2dr Convertible, and SL600 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Can't find a used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,741.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,651.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,852.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz SL-Class lease specials

