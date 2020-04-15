Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon

Spectacular car for the summer! This is the rare 2-seat roadster for tall adults! Plenty of leg & head room! Even with the hardtop roof in place, there's ample head- and legroom for 6-footers. We just had this stunning 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Hardtop Convertible traded in! Only 25k original miles! 449 Horsepower w/ 516 lb-ft of torque! West coast, non-smoker car! Top-notch materials and exacting construction exceed even the high expectations of cars wearing the 3-pointed star. Finer details include leather upholstery designed to reflect the sun. The audio system is amazing, and on the practical side, there's plenty of storage space, with 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space with the top up. Turn on the Magic Sky Control, and you can go on a weekend trip and enjoy an open-top experience, without luggage in the foot-well. You'll love the power, the luxury, the sexy design and the wind in your hair when you're enjoying these beautiful Oregon summer days! It comes with the smooth 7-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission, Twin Turbo 4.7-Liter V8, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Leather Heated MASSAGING Seats, GPS Navigation System, Power Equipment Group, ABS Disc Brakes, Panoramic Roof, 19" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Convertible HardTop, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Push-Button Ignition & more! This exhilarating ride will keep you smiling daily! Test drive it today and see what you've been missing!Why buy from us? We give all of our pre-owned cars a free pre-sale 156-point inspection, a 3-month/3,000-mile warranty on all used cars, we offer a copy of the repair order, a free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing, and we offer a 5-day exchange policy. We are conveniently located at 12520 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence and the friendly staff that comes with it. You'll love the experience AND the value! We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouver, Salem, Gresham, Washington County, Multnomah County, Clackamas County and all of Oregon! Come check it out and fall in love today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDJK7DA1GF038182

Stock: F10951A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-21-2020