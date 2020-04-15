Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 25,230 milesGreat Deal
$43,988$7,664 Below Market
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Spectacular car for the summer! This is the rare 2-seat roadster for tall adults! Plenty of leg & head room! Even with the hardtop roof in place, there's ample head- and legroom for 6-footers. We just had this stunning 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Hardtop Convertible traded in! Only 25k original miles! 449 Horsepower w/ 516 lb-ft of torque! West coast, non-smoker car! Top-notch materials and exacting construction exceed even the high expectations of cars wearing the 3-pointed star. Finer details include leather upholstery designed to reflect the sun. The audio system is amazing, and on the practical side, there's plenty of storage space, with 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space with the top up. Turn on the Magic Sky Control, and you can go on a weekend trip and enjoy an open-top experience, without luggage in the foot-well. You'll love the power, the luxury, the sexy design and the wind in your hair when you're enjoying these beautiful Oregon summer days! It comes with the smooth 7-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission, Twin Turbo 4.7-Liter V8, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Leather Heated MASSAGING Seats, GPS Navigation System, Power Equipment Group, ABS Disc Brakes, Panoramic Roof, 19" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Convertible HardTop, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Push-Button Ignition & more! This exhilarating ride will keep you smiling daily! Test drive it today and see what you've been missing!Why buy from us? We give all of our pre-owned cars a free pre-sale 156-point inspection, a 3-month/3,000-mile warranty on all used cars, we offer a copy of the repair order, a free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing, and we offer a 5-day exchange policy. We are conveniently located at 12520 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence and the friendly staff that comes with it. You'll love the experience AND the value! We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouver, Salem, Gresham, Washington County, Multnomah County, Clackamas County and all of Oregon! Come check it out and fall in love today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1GF038182
Stock: F10951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 37,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,998$4,385 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA0GF040027
Stock: 18990288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,586 milesGreat Deal
$40,994$4,260 Below Market
Exotic Motors Midwest - Saint Louis / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA0GF037533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,900$2,954 Below Market
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Shadow Gray Matte 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Roadster 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 Black Nappa Leather 19 x 8.5 Fr x 19 x 9.5 Rr AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels Active Multicontour Seats w/Massage Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats.20/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; big-for-a-convertible trunk; retractable glass-roof hardtop; relaxed ride; capable handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA3GF038286
Stock: 20021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$37,498$2,956 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Sport Wheel Package Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Floormats Grey Headliner This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: MAGNETITE BLACK METALLIC ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PREMIUM I PACKAGE BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mercedes-Benz SL SL 400 convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 400. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Mercedes-Benz SL. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL: The 2016 SL-Class is a 2-seat sports car with a generous helping of luxury and comfort. Starting at about $84,000, the car is truly in the luxury category, and drivers are treated to some of the best technology available. The SL features a powerful engine, a very willing chassis and a clever folding hard top. Strengths of this model include Outstanding performance, elegant, understated styling, and Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA2GF039753
Stock: GF039753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$46,579$237 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
2016 MERCEDES BENZ SL400 IN DYNAMITE designo Cardinal Red OVER Black Leather, P01 Premium Package: Rearview Camera, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking ASSIST, KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, Rearview Camera, Active Ventilated Seats, AIRSCARF, Active Multicontour Seats, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Electronic Trunk Closer, Sport Wheel Package: 19" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, 997 Driver Assistance Package: DISTRONIC PLUS® with PRE-SAFE® Brake, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Illuminated Door Sills, Wheel Locking Bolts, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Panorama Roof, Black Ash Wood, Grey Headliner, SO CLEAN IT'S ON THE SHOWROOM FLOOR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA5GF041965
Stock: CONSSL400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,754$1,882 Below Market
Land Rover Glen Cove - Glen Cove / New York
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 designo Mocha Black Active Blind Spot Assist,Active Lane Keeping Assist,DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake,Driver Assistance Package,Panorama Roof. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit. JLR Long Island operates three convenient locations to assist with your vehicle purchase and ownership experience: Jaguar Land Rover Glen Cove,Jaguar Land Rover Huntington,and Jaguar Land Rover Southampton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA3GF037986
Stock: 9158R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,788 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$45,423
Courtesy Palm Harbor Honda - Palm Harbor / Florida
Recent Arrival! *LOW MILES*, *DEALER SERVICED/WELL MAINTAINED* *KEYLESS-GO COMFORT PACKAGE* *REARVIEW CAMERA* *PARKTRONIC w/ACTIVE PARKING ASSISTANT* *ACTIVE VENTILATED SEATS* *ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR SEATS* *POWER TRUNK CLOSER* *19 AMG WHEELS* *CARBON FIBER TRIM* *PANORAMA ROOF*, *HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM*, *TRI-MEMORY DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS*, *NEW TIRES*.Iridium Silver Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Roadster 2D Convertible **LOW MILES** RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6Odometer is 12039 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; big-for-a-convertible trunk; retractable glass-roof hardtop; relaxed ride; capable handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA8GF041331
Stock: GF041331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 28,556 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,900
Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
LOCAL TRADE !! CLEAN CARFAX !! SUPER CLEAN CAR !! LOW MILES !! REGULAR OIL CHANGES !! FINANCE AND WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS !! ORIGINAL MSRP $113,915 !! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ($2,950) - 19" TWIN 5-SPOKE WHEEL ($500) - WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ($590) - PANORAMA SUNROOF - BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM AND MUCH MORE.......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2GF037851
Stock: GF037851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,899
Basil Resale Sheridan - Buffalo / New York
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2D Convertible SL 63 AMG designo Diamond White 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo Sand w/AMG Exclusive Leather Upholstery. 6 Month/6000 Mile Power Train Warranty Available On Most Vehicles. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! If you think this is the vehicle for you call our Customer Care Department at 716-210-3360 to schedule your visit today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA1GF042327
Stock: STK042327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 15,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$87,999
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Black Ash Wood Trim, DINAMICA Headliner Black, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; big-for-a-convertible trunk; retractable glass-roof hardtop; relaxed ride; capable handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA0GF039838
Stock: 3937A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- 16,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,995
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA8GF041152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$55,995
Hovey Motorcars San Antonio - Boerne / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1GF038537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,874
Volkswagen of Macon - Macon / Georgia
MB OFF LEASE PURCHASE FROM OUR MB DEALERSHIP, **CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, **ONE OWNER**, GREAT SERVICE RECORDS, PREMIUM I PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, AMG WHEEL PACKAGE, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery (86X), 19 x 8.5 Fr x 19 x 9.5 Rr AMGÂ 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Seats w/Massage, AIRSCARFÂ Neck-Level Heating System, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Trunk Closer, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GOÂ , Navigation System, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium I Package, Rear-View Camera, Soft Close Doors, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Wheel Package. **OUR BEST PRICE UPFRONT, EVERYDAY AND FOR EVERYONE. See Dealer for details.** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. designo Diamond White Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Roadster RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; big-for-a-convertible trunk; retractable glass-roof hardtop; relaxed ride; capable handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA7GF041675
Stock: P6261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 49,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,495
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Admire the iconic styling and superior performance of our 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 400 Roadster presented in Iridium Silver Metallic. Prepare to turn heads with the intoxicating sound of our direct-injected Twin-Turbo Charged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 329hp while paired with a responsive paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination takes our SL400 to 60mph in 5.1 seconds and scores near 27mpg on the open road. Choose your driving style with comfort or sport modes as the semi-active Adaptive Damping System continually adjusts to the road surface and responds at each wheel in just milliseconds to sharpen handling. The advanced aerodynamics of our SL 400 are beautifully enhanced by 5-spoke alloy wheels, sport lower body styling, and a hardtop that transforms our roadster to a coupe with unbelievable insulation in just 16 seconds with the push of a button. Inside the flawless SL 400 cabin, you'll be pampered with rich wood trim, a backup camera, and sumptuous heated/ventilated leather seats. Staying safely connected is easy with our COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a full-color navigation system, voice controls, and an incredible Harman Kardon audio system. Not only does our Mercedes-Benz SL 400 Roadster strike a perfect balance between performance and comfort, but it is also packed with advanced safety features to keep you out of harm's way. Prepare to be enamored with your daily drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CLEAN CARFAX EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT DETAILED 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA6GF040937
Stock: 15977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 40032,019 miles
$45,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Designo Black Piano Lacquer Trim Leather Seats Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Fr & 19" X 9.5" Rr Twin 5-Spoke Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA6GF042235
Stock: GF042235
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 20,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1GF038733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,899 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$58,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0GF038593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SL-Class searches:
Related Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Corona CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Seattle WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Newport News VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Charlottesville VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Baltimore MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Naperville IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS