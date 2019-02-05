Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 33,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,900$7,570 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Mercedes-Benz SL 500 White Arrow Edition Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this immaculate Mercedes-Benz SL 500. Finished in designo Diamond White over Black Nappa Leather Leather, the SL 500 has been carefully driven by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by Authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealers, it is in pristine condition inside and out. This SL 500 is 1 of only 400 White Arrow Editions produced for the U.S. market. This SL 500 has been equipped with: - White Arrow Edition Package ($10,125) - Black Nappa Leather with Platinum White Accents ($900) - designo Diamond White Paint ($795) If you are in the market for a Mercedes-Benz SL 500, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0FF032534
Stock: FM318448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 31,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,999$5,982 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Only 17,486 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SL-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS, SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE, PREMIUM I PACKAGE.*This Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *DESIGNO BLACK PIANO LACQUER TRIM, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Fr & 18" x 9.5" Rr Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Touch Shift, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R18 95Y Fr & P285/35R18 97Y Rr -inc: High-performance run flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; retractable glass-roof hardtop; standard features galore; relaxed ride; capable handling.* Mercedes Benz of Nashville *Mercedes Benz of Nashville is proud to be the largest Mercedes dealership in the Nashville area! Mercedes Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you; it is our mission!*Sonic Price*The dealership experience should be simple and straightforward. That’s why each of our vehicles features a Sonic Price. Our price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in our community. Accurate and in line with what you have researched. It is a great way to eliminate the time consuming, back-and-forth negotiation. Sonic Price removes uncertainty and stress so you can enjoy buying your next car. So give us a call or search our new, used or certified inventory to find the right vehicle for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA7FF034658
Stock: TFF034658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 47,458 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,888$2,889 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Crystal Grey/Dark Gr. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Roadster will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.20/27 City/Highway MPG 20/27 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA2FF037371
Stock: 037371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 37,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$43,250$7,146 Below Market
Kunes Country GMC Of Stoughton - Stoughton / Wisconsin
Black Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio. 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 SL 550 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA5FF031136
Stock: BP2312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 70,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,980$1,019 Below Market
Sheehy INFINITI of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy INFINITI Annapolis only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- Itâ s Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy INFINITI of Annapolis for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.Reviews:* Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; retractable glass-roof hardtop; standard features galore; relaxed ride; capable handling. Source: Edmunds* The sophisticated body structure of the SL-Class is instantly recognizable yet startlingly fresh. From the upright grille with its central Star, the powerful contours of the long hood sweep past the cockpit into an aggressively contoured tail. A power retractable hardtop folds into the trunk and is triggered by a single button on the console. Occupants enjoy an expansive view of the sky through a heat-reflecting transparent panel. LED daytime running lamps and taillamps also come with the SL-Class. Lavished in soft, smooth exclusive leather, the cabin keeps its two occupants feeling coddled, connected, and captivated. The driver-seat features 12-way power adjustable seats with memory and lumbar support. Furthermore, the seat heating function will take the chill out of even the coldest day. Separate left and right temperature controls allow the driver and passenger to enjoy personalized comfort. The SL-Class features various engines, available at different packages, to suit your needs. All trims feature paddle shifters, allowing you to manually upshift and downshift the automatic transmission. A fuel-saving new ECO Start/Stop system automatically shuts off the engine at stoplights and other idle situations. Standard Torque Vectoring Brake technology provides additional control and precision in turns, via targeted rear-wheel braking. A suite of standard air bags offers advanced protection. Driver and passenger knee air bags supplement the dual-stage front air bags. The NECK PRO head restraints protect you in the event of a rear impact exceeding a preset threshold. Finally, Bi-Xenon headlamps help deliver greater visibility than halogen headlamps because their brighter, whiter light is much closer to natural daylight. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA2FF030761
Stock: R13506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 93,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,995$465 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA0FF031455
Stock: 031455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$119,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
The Real Deal SL 65 AMG, Absolutely FLAWLESS Designo Diamond White Metallic With AMG High Contrast Styling Leather Interior. Only 15K Miles And Very Well Equipped. Factory Options Include: AMG Track Pace, Panorama Glass Roof, Full Leather Headliner, Navigation, Designo Black Lacquer Interior Trim, Bang And Olufsen Hi-End Premium Surround Sound, iPod, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, Heated And Ventilated Seats, Keyless-Go, Parktronic, Red Brake Calipers, All Books, All Keys, Just Serviced And A Spotless Carfax Report Showing Recent Service. This Beautiful SL65 With It's V12 Bi-Turbo And 621HP Will Do 0 To 60 In 3.7 Seconds! These SL65's Are Hard To Find, Especially One This Clean And Very Well Kept...Original Window Sticker Was Over $227K. This Is An Original California Car That Has Never Been Driven In Bad Weather, This Is The SL65 That You Want! --- We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.......... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Night Vision, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7KA8FF035670
Stock: 3439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 36,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$47,000$1,455 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$114,755 ORIGINAL MSRP**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE WITH DISTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL**AMG 19" SPORT PREMIUM WHEELS($2,000)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA7FF035673
Stock: 16490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,000
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
OptionsP42 P42 AMG High Contrast Styling Package: Gloss Black Hardtop, Rear $8,700 P42 AMG High Contrast Styling U66 Floor mats Special Edition U70 Red Painted Brake Calipers Y73 designo Leather Headliner - Black 281 AMG Performance Steering Wheel 663 AMG 19"/20" Forged 10-Spoke Wheel997 997 Driver Assistance Package: DISTRONIC PLUS with PRE-SAFE Brake $2,950 23P Driver Assistance Package Code 233 DISTRONIC PLUS with PRE-SAFE Brake 237 Active Blind Spot Assist 238 Active Lane Keeping AssistW69 designo Black Piano Lacquer Trim $1,500055 Factory Tracking Code415 Panorama Roof811 Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Sound System $5,400883 Soft Close Doors $450CARFAX One-Owner.designo Diamond White Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-ClassCall us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA4FF035709
Stock: P7620
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 3,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,621
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 3,380 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Satellite Radio, BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOL... Premium Sound System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY sun-reflecting premium leather on seats, armrests and center console w/contrast stitching and piping CARFAX 1-Owner OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA7FF032957
Stock: B16538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 19,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,500
Motor Trends of Houston - Alvin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA1FF031822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,981
Porsche Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA9FF036046
Stock: P00197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 53,653 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA2FF030685
Stock: FF030685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$62,500
Brian's Auto Center - Manasquan / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9FF032550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,533 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,989
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 Roadster Steel Gray Metallic 19" x 8.5" Fr x 19" x 9.5" Rr AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Navigation system: COMAND, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.If you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA0FF031245
Stock: F10052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$47,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA5FF035090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,230 milesGreat Deal
$43,988$7,664 Below Market
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Spectacular car for the summer! This is the rare 2-seat roadster for tall adults! Plenty of leg & head room! Even with the hardtop roof in place, there's ample head- and legroom for 6-footers. We just had this stunning 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Hardtop Convertible traded in! Only 25k original miles! 449 Horsepower w/ 516 lb-ft of torque! West coast, non-smoker car! Top-notch materials and exacting construction exceed even the high expectations of cars wearing the 3-pointed star. Finer details include leather upholstery designed to reflect the sun. The audio system is amazing, and on the practical side, there's plenty of storage space, with 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space with the top up. Turn on the Magic Sky Control, and you can go on a weekend trip and enjoy an open-top experience, without luggage in the foot-well. You'll love the power, the luxury, the sexy design and the wind in your hair when you're enjoying these beautiful Oregon summer days! It comes with the smooth 7-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission, Twin Turbo 4.7-Liter V8, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Leather Heated MASSAGING Seats, GPS Navigation System, Power Equipment Group, ABS Disc Brakes, Panoramic Roof, 19" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Convertible HardTop, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Push-Button Ignition & more! This exhilarating ride will keep you smiling daily! Test drive it today and see what you've been missing!Why buy from us? We give all of our pre-owned cars a free pre-sale 156-point inspection, a 3-month/3,000-mile warranty on all used cars, we offer a copy of the repair order, a free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing, and we offer a 5-day exchange policy. We are conveniently located at 12520 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence and the friendly staff that comes with it. You'll love the experience AND the value! We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouver, Salem, Gresham, Washington County, Multnomah County, Clackamas County and all of Oregon! Come check it out and fall in love today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1GF038182
Stock: F10951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 37,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,998$4,385 Below Market
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA0GF040027
Stock: 18990288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SL-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- 5(100%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dallas TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Katy TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Tacoma WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Louisville KY
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Chandler AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Grand Rapids MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Jacksonville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Atlanta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Seattle WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 Everett WA
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Ashburn VA
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020