Vehicle overview

Most cars get redesigned every five to six years, which makes the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class all the more impressive. This old soldier is entering its 10th year since its last complete redesign, and even though it has been updated over the years with new engines, updated gizmos and an aggressive new face, the SL still retains the seamless blend of luxury and performance this retractable hardtop convertible has had since the very beginning. To be trite, it's an oldie but a goodie.

However, the current SL's life is coming to a close and several of its sub-models have already been put out to pasture. The SL600 and SL63 Black Series disappeared last year, and the twin-turbo V12 SL65 AMG has been discontinued for 2012. That's an awful lot of automotive fun resigned to the big used car lot in the sky, but any grief should be mitigated by the fact that the SL550 and SL63 AMG are still very appealing cars.

Either version of the SL can serve as a smooth-riding boulevard cruiser and capable back-road stormer, walking the fine line between comfort and performance in a way that Mercedes does so well. The SL's retractable hardtop roof is also available with a glass skylight, something that sets this car apart in a market segment that includes nothing but soft tops. Of course, when the competition includes such cars as the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8, BMW 6 Series, Jaguar XK, Maserati GranTurismo and Porsche 911, it can certainly be hard to choose. Each is spectacular in its own right, yet also very different.

In a way, the fact that the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is still relevant after 10 years is a testament to how truly excellent it is.