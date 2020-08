Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE! FULLY MAINTAINED! 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ SL500 HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE!! VIEW OUR YOU TUBE VIDEO HERE https://youtu.be/PMYeSIacAa8 THIS VEHICLES IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K WARRANTY!! IT IS COMPLETELY LOADED WITH AMG SPORT WHEELS * NAVIGATION * HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER MEMORY DYNAMIC MASSAGE SEATS!! IT HAS ALL POWER * BOSE SOUND * 6 DISC CD CHANGER * BLUETOOTH * WOOD TRIM * TELESCOPING WOODGRAIN STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS * CRUISE CONTROL * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * CRUISE CONTROL * TRACTION CONTROL * COOLED CENTER CONSOLE AND GLOVE BOX * OWNER'S MANUAL * RAIN SENSING WIPERS * XENON HEADLIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * MUST SEE!! ONLY 73521 MILES!! 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING.. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MINS FROM PHILLY 45 MINS FROM DE AND 90 MINS FROM NYC.. FOR MORE PICTURE AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM .. ..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBSK75FX4F082054

Stock: 82054

Certified Pre-Owned: No