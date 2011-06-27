I purchased my SL55 AMG in Feb of 2010. The bad... had to repair air suspension on front and back. The good... MB significantly reduced the cost of the repair. The excitement of most new car purchases ware off in a month or so. Not this car. I look forward to driving this car every day. Performance is very good, looks are great with top up or down. I can't belive how well it handles based on the weight being over 4,300 lbs. It goes where ever you point it with plenty of power on tap. It is a shame this care does not come with a license to speed. Pay the extra cost for the AMG. It is definately worth it.

