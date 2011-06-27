  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(71)
Appraise this car

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seductive style, quick-folding retractable hardtop, commendable performance, ride and handling.
  • Heavy for a "sports car," limited cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,995
Used SL-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Between its elegant styling, impressive performance and cutting-edge technology, the SL roadster still reigns as the quintessential luxury drop top.

2005 Highlights

The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(82%)
4(16%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SL 500
F Scheckton,01/28/2006
Geat body style and excellent handling. It would be helpful if the trunk were an inch wider and deeper to accomodate two golf bags. Averaging 21.5 mpg. Negatives: Command system reliability. Navagation and sound system occasionally malfunctions. Sound system not up to par for a $100,000 vehicle. No fade control on sound system.
Great to buy used
rlovelace1,06/17/2011
I purchased my SL55 AMG in Feb of 2010. The bad... had to repair air suspension on front and back. The good... MB significantly reduced the cost of the repair. The excitement of most new car purchases ware off in a month or so. Not this car. I look forward to driving this car every day. Performance is very good, looks are great with top up or down. I can't belive how well it handles based on the weight being over 4,300 lbs. It goes where ever you point it with plenty of power on tap. It is a shame this care does not come with a license to speed. Pay the extra cost for the AMG. It is definately worth it.
Love It!!!
ChitownSL55,12/31/2009
I bought this car because I wanted a toy. Something to drive on nice days with the top down. The car is beautiful. People stop me all the time to tell me what a nice car it is. It looks great weather the top is up or down. I don't really get to open it up because here in Chicago there is always too much traffic but I have driven it late at night and the car is a rocket. It sounds great when you start it and press on the gas and heads will turn to look where the roar is coming from.
SL600
Bernie Doran,06/04/2009
This is a great car and my second SL, the other is an 1994 SL500 and it is also a great car. the difference in eleven years is astounding. the 05 has every available option except heated steering wheel, it was a CA car. amazed at the MPG on freeway, went to Cleveland a week ago, about 100 mi with 90 on I71, the goofy thing indicated 24.6 MPG!! used the distronic, I thought that would be joke, nope, it is great touched the brake/throttle once in 90 freeway miles. speed was set at 70(this is Ohio)we have a unique way of collecting road tax here. The push in the seat is addictive, another 100 hp would not make much difference, would be interesting to see another 400 hp.
See all 71 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class SL55 AMG, SL-Class SL65 AMG, SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A), SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 85700 and85700 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 SL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 85700 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,284.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,918.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,712.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz SL-Class lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles