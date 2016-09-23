Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 9,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,988$8,458 Below Market
Woodmen Nissan - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SL 450, 2D Convertible, 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6, 9-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silver, Bengal Red/Black w/AMG Exclusive Leather Upholstery. Odometer is 10987 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG* Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Woodmen Nissan come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs, and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Woodmen Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA6HF048147
Stock: P7694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 12,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,750$9,123 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL 2dr SL 450 Roadster features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian Black Metallic with a Nut Brown/Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Premium I Package, Convertible HardTop, 11 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND 5.1 Infotainment System, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Electronic Trunk Closer, Head restraints memory, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Grey-Painted Brake Calipers with Perforated Discs, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Active Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Active Multicontour Seats with Massage, AIRSCARF Neck-Level Heating System, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA0HF048810
Stock: 048810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 19,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,241$6,699 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown w/Leather Upholstery.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2D Convertible Selenite Gray Metallic SL 450 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 9-Speed Automatic RWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA7HF047072
Stock: PAH047072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 28,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,500$8,055 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 Obsidian Black Metallic 20/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Effortless acceleration, even in the entry-level SL450; interior is a model of luxury and refinement; excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort; supercool folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA6HF043496
Stock: Z2180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,895$5,355 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige Headliner Burl Walnut Wood Trim Mars Red Silk Beige/Espresso Brown; Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA7HF043085
Stock: HF043085
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 13,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,943$4,739 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Floormats Grey Headliner This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of Delray's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 with 13,188mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM I PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats FLOORMATS Floor Mats BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels GREY HEADLINER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL convertible. This Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The SL SL 450 is well maintained and has just 13,188mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL: The 2017 SL-Class is a 2-seat sports car with a generous helping of luxury and comfort. Starting at about $87,000, the car is truly in the luxury category, and drivers are treated to some of the best technology available. The SL features a powerful engine, a very willing chassis and a clever folding hard top. Interesting features of this model are Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and luxury, elegant, understated styling, and Outstanding performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA0HF047270
Stock: HF047270
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 11,003 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$60,504$9,405 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DAXHF045102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,952$4,940 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Grey Headliner This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BLACK PREMIUM I PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels GREY HEADLINER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. The SL SL 450 is well maintained and has just 20,177mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 is in a league of its own Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. This Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. This Mercedes-Benz SL is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL: The 2017 SL-Class is a 2-seat sports car with a generous helping of luxury and comfort. Starting at about $87,000, the car is truly in the luxury category, and drivers are treated to some of the best technology available. The SL features a powerful engine, a very willing chassis and a clever folding hard top. Interesting features of this model are Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and luxury, elegant, understated styling, and Outstanding performance. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA7HF047301
Stock: HF047301
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 15,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,549$6,717 Below Market
Maxie Price Chevrolet - Loganville / Georgia
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX / NO ACCIDENTS, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM WHEELS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, Black Leather, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Multicontour Seats, Active Ventilated Seats, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: COMAND 5.1 Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 12920 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! For well qualified buyers. Price includes all applicable rebates. .Price does not include tax, tag fee, or title fee. Not all consumers will qualify for all applicable rebates. **Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers. Customer must bring printed paper copy of this advertisement. See dealer for all details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2HF043523
Stock: XC900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 29,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995$5,134 Below Market
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2017 MERCEDES BENZ SLS550 CONVERTIBLE, finished in the most desirable combination of BRILLIANT BLUE with SADDLE BROWN NAPPA Leather. This immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used SLS550 is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior is covered in SADDLE BROWN Leather with BLACK Leather accents and shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $110,800.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [U25] Illuminated Door Sills $350 [91U] Black Headliner $0 [883] Soft Close Doors $450 [997] Driver Assistance Package: Distance Pilot Distronic, Steering $2,250 [814] Saddle Brown/Black Nappa Leather $900 Original Shipping Charge $925 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $115,675.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C&K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 590 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1HF044047
Stock: 36183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 40,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,995$3,910 Below Market
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Engineered with passion for those who desire only the best, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 Convertible inspires confidence in Brilliant Blue Metallic! The power behind our Roadster is a 3.0 Liter Twin Turbo V6 that generates 362hp while connected to our 9 Speed Automatic Transmission that delivers power seamlessly; soaring to 60mph in just 4.9 seconds while optimizing comfort and fuel-efficiency. With this Rear Wheel Drive team, you'll attain near 29mpg on the open road and enjoy the sporty shift paddles, the Dynamic Select drive modes, and semi-active suspension for nimble, precise handling. Our SL 450 is ready to pounce with its sporty body styling. Admire the twin-power dome hood, reshaped diamond-block grille, flowing LED headlamps, and of course, the retractable hardtop that opens/closes in under 20 seconds. The cabin of our SL 450 is perfectly executed with only the finest of materials and comfort for two. Notice the brushed aluminum pedals and AMG illuminated door sills. Highly adjustable heated and cooled leather seats with memory, remote start, multi-color ambient lighting, the COMAND interface with Full-Color Navigation, smartphone Integration, voice control, and premium audio are just a sampling of top-shelf amenities made to indulge you. With Mercedes-Benz, you'll be kept out of harm's way with a host of safety features including the aluminum body structure, active brake assist, attention assist, pre-safe, backup camera, and advanced airbags. With dramatic style, elegant proportions, and brilliant performance, our SL 450 is a masterpiece in motion that's ready to be your newest traveling companion. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING 4 NEW TIRES DETAILED INSPECTED RARE COLOR COMBINATION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA7HF047332
Stock: 15838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 36,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,900$3,834 Below Market
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
*Carfax Accident Free*, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Automatic Headlights, Leather, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Lane Keeping Assist, Extended Warranty Available, Original MSRP: 101,875, Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown w/Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Seats w/Massage, AIRSCARF Neck-Level Heating System, Badging on Dashboard, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Premium Sound System ($5,400 Option), Beige Headliner, Center Console Storage Box, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package ($2,250 Option), Electronic Trunk Closer, Grey-Painted Brake Calipers w/Perforated Discs, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Illuminated Door Sills, KEYLESS GO , Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium I Package ($5,050 Option), PRE-SAFE Plus, Rear-View Camera, Soft Close Doors, Speed Limit Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy. 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 Black CARFAX One-Owner. 20/28 City/Highway MPG At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA9HF043346
Stock: PM2349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 32,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,988$6,743 Below Market
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Check out this 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz SL has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: P255/35R19 Fr & P285/30R19 Rr -inc: High-performance run flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Systems Monitor. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2HF043697
Stock: P5673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 44,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,940$4,869 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**SL 550**POWER HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**BITURBO**BLIND-SPOT ALERT**LANE KEEP ASSIST**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Badging on Dashboard, Center Console Storage Box, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power driver seat, Power steering, Premium audio system: COMAND, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9HF046337
Stock: KP6037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,292$2,626 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX REPORT OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTRIOR 577HP 5.5L DIRECT INJECTED TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE WITH 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER OF $161,075 RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS SOFT CLOSE DOORS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE-DISTANCE PILOT DISTRONIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, SPEED LIMIT ASSIST, CENTER CONSOLE STORAGE BOX AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL WITH DINAMICA INSERTS AMG NIGHT STYLING PACKAGE AMG TWO STAGE PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION 19/20 INCH AMG CROSS SPOKE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS FINISHED IN BLACK HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START GPS NAVIGATION WITH AM/FM SAT RADIO AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE TRADE INS WELCOME***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. SL 63 AMG , 2D Convertible, 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Obsidian Black Metallic, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour AMG Performance Seats, Active Multicontour Seats, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AMG Exterior Night Styling Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Performance Suspension, AMG Premium Leather Upholstery, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Badging on Dashboard, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Trim, CD player, Center Console Storage Box, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, PRE-SAFE Plus, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND 5.1 Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Soft Close Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Assist, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19/20 AMG Cross-Spoke Forged, Black.Obsidian BlAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA6HF046178
Stock: A046178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 12,975 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,999
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Iridium Silver Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Back-up camera, Keyless start, 19 alloy wheels, Bengal Red/Black w/Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Seats w/Massage, AIRSCARF Neck-Level Heating System, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Trunk Closer, Grey-Painted Brake Calipers w/Perforated Discs, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Seats, KEYLESS GO , Memory seat, Navigation System, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Premium I Package, Rear-View Camera.Odometer is 3496 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Effortless acceleration, even in the entry-level SL450; interior is a model of luxury and refinement; excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort; supercool folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GAXHF045302
Stock: 045302F01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 6,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,950$1,282 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Mercedes-Benz SL has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 5.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19' AMG 10-Spoke Light Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. Drive Your Mercedes-Benz SL AMG SL 63 With Confidence Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA7HF044312
Stock: 5065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 27,253 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this nine-speed, TWO-OWNER, NEWLY-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SL 450 ROADSTER (RWD). This luxury convertible boasts a comfortable and super-fine interior, a supple ride, and powerful 362-horsepower engine performance. With its odometer now reading 27,253, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until March 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY Premium I Package - ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR SEATS with MASSAGE - KEYLESS GO - HEATED & ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - GREY-PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS with PERFORATED DISCS - AIRSCARF NECK-LEVEL HEATING SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - HANDS-FREE ACCESS - PARKTRONIC with ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - ELECTRONIC TRUNK CLOSER Driver Assistance Package - SPEED LIMIT ASSIST - CENTER CONSOLE STORAGE BOX - BADGING ON DASHBOARD - DISTRONIC PLUS with PRE-SAFE BRAKE - PARKING BRAKE WARNING BUZZER - DISTRONIC PLUS with STEERING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE PLUS - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SL 450 ROADSTER! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA4HF044274
Stock: 23819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SL-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- 5(83%)
- 3(17%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dallas TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Katy TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Huntington Beach CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Tacoma WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Louisville KY
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Chandler AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Grand Rapids MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Jacksonville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Atlanta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Seattle WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 Everett WA
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Ashburn VA
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020