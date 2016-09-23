Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    9,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,988

    $8,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    12,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,750

    $9,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    19,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $54,241

    $6,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    28,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,500

    $8,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Red
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    16,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,895

    $5,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    13,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,943

    $4,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550

    11,003 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $60,504

    $9,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    20,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,952

    $4,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550

    15,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,549

    $6,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550

    29,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,995

    $5,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    40,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,995

    $3,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    36,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,900

    $3,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550

    32,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,988

    $6,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550

    44,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,940

    $4,869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®

    38,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $84,292

    $2,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    12,975 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®

    6,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,950

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    27,253 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    Details

Hard decision was the right decision
jn.meyer@hotmail.com,09/23/2016
SL450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
There are lots of choices in today's marketplace for the person wanting a two seat sports roadster. I ordered my SL 450 on the day that the dealer was allowed to enter orders for the 2017 model year. The homework prior to selecting the SL 450 was many months of soul searching for the right car, and in the end my list of wants played a role in my final selection. I nixed many models and brands because of over budget price and worthiness to be classified as a luxury roadster. My final decision was made on a budgeted amount I was willing to spend, overall styling, interior comfort, entry/exit, technology features, available options, ride quality, how well the engine was matched to the transmission, safety features, trunk space, outward visibility, and industry magazine articles. I have owned 1981 and 2001 Corvette's so I had that American experience behind me and fulfilled that past teenage desire to someday own a Corvette. As part of my research, I also considered and drove the Corvette Z51, the Jaguar F-Type, the Porsche Cayman S, and the Audi TT. They all had entry/exit issues and trunk space issues, and only the Corvette passed the interior comfort, technology, and ride quality test. The final decision became easy because the Sl 450 met my expectations in a luxury Roadster based on the 2016 model year, and automotive journal comments about the 2017 which I found to be accurate. The motor transmission match-up is an absolute joy, and the motor has plenty of torque to make the driver feel that he/she is not being held back by torque lag. I bought the Brilliant Blue, with the Designo Sand interior and Black Ash Trim, and it is a beautiful classic look. It has every option except for the Automatic Body Control and the Upgrade Sound System. The improvements over the 2016 SL 400 made it easy to wait for the 2017 model year. If you want a car that gets lots of looks and thumbs-up, this car pretty much does that. There is enough trunk space with the top closed to satisfy a week trip worth of luggage. With the top down, and the windows/wind screen up, you can easily carry on a conversation at interstate speeds. I own a GL 550, so moving from one to the other is very easy because the controls are very similar. I had concerns about the small video screen, but it has not been an issue. The only thing I had issues with was learning how to pre-set stations for the radio, its awkward and more complicated than it should be, but great to use once the up-to 100 pre-sets are programmed. I would not spend the additional $20,000.00 for the SL 550 unless you have a personal need to have that emblem on your car. The more I drive this car, the more I want to drive this car.
Report abuse
