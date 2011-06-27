  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(38)
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seductive style, quick-folding retractable hardtop, powerful V8 and V12 engines, impressive handling doesn't come at the detriment of ride quality.
  • Heavy for a "sports car," fussy audio and navigation controls, limited cargo capacity.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale
List Price Range
$12,996 - $19,995
Used SL-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Between its elegant styling, impressive performance and cutting-edge technology, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL roadster still reigns as the quintessential luxury drop top.

Vehicle overview

Debuting 50 years ago, the Mercedes-Benz SL roadster has long been the darling car of celebrities and millionaires. Timeless styling, a comfortable cockpit and confident performance are the traditional hallmarks of this premium two-seater. And with the most recent generation, one can add extremely fast to those attributes.

For 2007, the base (for lack of a better word) Mercedes-Benz SL is now called the SL550, with the new numbers indicating the installation of a new 382-horsepower, 5.5-liter V8. That's an impressive increase of 80 hp over last year's SL500, giving the SL550 a 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds, according to Mercedes. Other changes for this year include a revised, more direct steering system, new wheels, thicker bars in the grille, a deeper front airdam, a clear-lens taillight insert and slight power increases for the SL55 AMG and SL600 AMG versions.

This generation of the SL-Class, which debuted four years ago, has always impressed us with its ability to function as both a sport- and luxury-themed convertible. A lot of credit goes to the car's active suspension system that helps keeps the car flat during aggressive cornering, without sacrificing ride quality during normal driving. The SL's handling is simply stunning, especially so when considering the car's considerable 2-ton mass. Another source of enjoyment is the SL's retractable hardtop, which provides the security and comfort of a coupe when raised and the thrill of open-air motoring when powered down under the rear deck lid.

All is not perfect, however, with the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class roadster. The audio and navigation systems operate through the fussy COMAND interface screen, and trunk space is reduced to just 7.3 cubic feet when the top is stowed. But considering all the engaging positive traits of the SL, we could easily live with those minor annoyances.

In the upper-crust segment of six-figure, two-seat luxury convertibles, there are a couple of other valid options, such as the Cadillac XLR, which also has a retractable hardtop but lacks the Benz's overall polish, and the handsome but unproven Jaguar XKR convertible. If you want to know how strongly we feel about a certain car, see if it made our list of "Editors' Most Wanted" vehicles. This is where our editors pick the cars they would choose to put in their own driveways. It should be no surprise that the SL-Class has made the list for four of the last five years. Regardless of which version you consider, rest assured the SL will provide world-class levels of performance, luxury and style.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class family of retractable-hardtop roadsters consists of four members: the SL550, SL600, SL55 AMG and SL65 AMG. The V8-powered SL550 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, leather seating, power seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, automatic dual-zone climate control and a high-powered audio system. The twin-turbo V12-powered SL600 adds napa leather seating, keyless entry/starting, a heated/wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated/ventilated/massaging seats and a power trunk closer. The AMG versions -- the supercharged V8-powered SL55 and twin-turbo V12-powered SL65 -- come with performance enhancements that include even more powerful engines, sport-tuned suspensions, recalibrated transmissions, upgraded brakes, 19-inch wheels and various styling tweaks (such as mesh lower grilles and carbon-fiber interior trim).

For the SL550 and SL600, one can order the optional AMG Sport Package. It adds 18-inch AMG wheels, high-performance tires and lower body sculpting. Park assist, adaptive cruise control and adaptive, massaging seats are available. The SL55 AMG is eligible for the AMG Performance Package, which provides Formula One-style compound brakes, 19-inch wheels, firmer "Nürburgring" suspension calibrations and the deletion of the 155-mph governor, a change that allows the car to hit its 186-mph top speed.

2007 Highlights

In addition to more powerful engines, slightly quicker steering and various styling tweaks (that include a revised grille, front airdam and taillights), the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class lineup is graced with the introduction of a 50th Anniversary Edition SL550 to celebrate five decades of this classy roadster.

Performance & mpg

The SL550 has a 5.5-liter V8 (382 hp, 391 pound-feet of torque) while the SL600 sports a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 (510 hp and 612 lb-ft). The SL55 AMG has a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 (510 hp, 531 lb-ft) while the top dog, the SL65 AMG, has a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 that makes astounding power (604 hp and 738 lb-ft.). All transmissions are automatics, and they send engine power to the rear wheels. The SL550 has a seven-speed automatic, while all the other trims have a five-speed. Across the board, performance is stunning, with 0-60-mph times ranging from 4.2 seconds (SL65) to 5.3 seconds (SL550).

Safety

Every modern safety feature is standard on the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL line, including stability control, a pop-up roll bar, a driver's knee airbag and side curtain airbags (rare on a roadster). There is also active body roll control (known as ABC) that enhances both performance and safety by minimizing body sway while cornering.

Driving

Apart from the electronically controlled brakes that feel a bit touchy at first, the current SL roadster offers the driver a rewarding experience behind the wheel that rarely grows tiring. Handling is exceptional when the SL is pushed hard, with almost no body roll and excellent grip. Performance of the muscular SL550 should be more than enough for anyone. But those who want a supercar need not leave the Benz showroom -- the rest of the SL lineup can keep pace with the world's top exotics.

Interior

A power-operated retractable hardtop is standard on all 2007 Mercedes SL-Class convertibles, and it offers the integrity, insulation and security of a coupe when raised, along with the full al fresco experience of a roadster when powered down. Maximum cargo capacity with the top up is a respectable 10 cubic feet. A choice of three wood trims (Walnut, Chestnut, Black Ash), depending on upholstery color, are available in the SL550 and SL600, while the AMG versions feature carbon-fiber accents. The dual-zone climate control is easy to use, but unfortunately the same can't be said for the complex COMAND audio and navigation interface.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(84%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 11 years with my SL55
Mike,01/14/2018
SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
I thought I would write this review so that anyone thinking about buying an SL55 (2007 to 2008) would have an idea on what to expect. Since you can buy a nice one for less than $30k if I didn't already own one I would get one. In my ratings review there are some things that are now on almost every car that my 07 has on it which was advanced for its day. You don't get lane departure, but you do get front and rear warning sensors, adaptive cruise keeps you safe on the highway and the Active Body Control keeps this car flat through the hardest turn. I have had several other cars since I got the SL 55 in late 2006 but I keep it because there isn't another car that can do all it can do and still get compliments when I pull in for gas. Yes you will have to keep the car serviced but at 10k intervals that is not a big deal and to listen to that supercharger whine when you floor it is pure magic. I think in a few years this will be considered a classic and the value will go up.
One of the best used cars you can buy for price
Alex D.,08/08/2018
SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I daily a 2007 SL 550, it is my only car. I bought about a year and a half ago with 64k miles on the car. I absolutely adore this car, it's the (almost) perfect mix of sporty and comfortable. The seats could have a bit more legroom, but I am 6'4" and I can make it work. Cargo space is sometimes an issue, but that's my fault for daily-ing a convertible. In my opinion, the design is still absolutely beautiful, I prefer it to the newer generations actually. Repairs have not been cheap, but not too bad either, pretty reliable car, I have put 22k miles on the car and have spent about 3k total on services, repairs, and tires. It's a lot of fun to drive, and has a reasonable amount of power, handles very well. The automatic folding hardtop is the dream, super quick and easy, from coupe to convertible in seconds, that's really the best thing about the car. For the price, you're getting a world class touring convertible that will still turn heads and thrill you everyday. Yes, the electronics are pretty outdated, and it doesn't even have an aux port, but as a car, it's fantastic.
High Performance and High Costs
D.M. Schwartz,06/25/2017
SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
I've had my 2004 SL55 AMG for about a month. Compared to the many sporty and luxury cars I've previously owned, the SL55 stands out as a remarkable combination of performance and luxury. The main limitation on the SL55 is its weight, which becomes apparent when you try to fling the car around like a Porsche; not possible. On the other hand, the ride quality and comfort are on par with the best Benz high-end models. If you buy one of these cars, get a warranty and be prepared to pay for the items no warranty will cover, like hoses, infotainment system and shock absorbers. The front ground clearance of the SL55 is very low. Remember to use the highest suspension level setting before entering a driveway or parking lot. Scraping a parking lot "log" can cause thousands of dollars in damage. (I found out the hard way.)
SL550 The Fast, the beautiful and the so
fibblefester,06/20/2010
Just finished a 2,000 mile trip in our newly acquired 07. We drove it from Illinois to Oklahoma City, a trip that had us passing over interstate highways at 75 MPH and rolling through the backroads in Oklahoma. This amazing beast transport the passengers with a feeling of swift, solid sure footedness and capability. The engine is ferocious- at 100 MOH it is barely breathing hard. At more down to earth levels of speed it gets over 27 MPG. That's right, we saw 27.8 MPG indicated and our math upon fillup confirmed the number. The seats are nothing short of nirvana in terms of features and adjustability. The Sat Nav works well and Sirius Radio is a wonder. The SL 550 is simply word class.
See all 38 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs

More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class SL55 AMG, SL-Class SL65 AMG, SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A), SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), and SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 is priced between $12,996 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 48570 and81684 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 SL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,996 and mileage as low as 48570 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,129.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,322.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,973.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

