Vehicle overview

Debuting 50 years ago, the Mercedes-Benz SL roadster has long been the darling car of celebrities and millionaires. Timeless styling, a comfortable cockpit and confident performance are the traditional hallmarks of this premium two-seater. And with the most recent generation, one can add extremely fast to those attributes.

For 2007, the base (for lack of a better word) Mercedes-Benz SL is now called the SL550, with the new numbers indicating the installation of a new 382-horsepower, 5.5-liter V8. That's an impressive increase of 80 hp over last year's SL500, giving the SL550 a 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds, according to Mercedes. Other changes for this year include a revised, more direct steering system, new wheels, thicker bars in the grille, a deeper front airdam, a clear-lens taillight insert and slight power increases for the SL55 AMG and SL600 AMG versions.

This generation of the SL-Class, which debuted four years ago, has always impressed us with its ability to function as both a sport- and luxury-themed convertible. A lot of credit goes to the car's active suspension system that helps keeps the car flat during aggressive cornering, without sacrificing ride quality during normal driving. The SL's handling is simply stunning, especially so when considering the car's considerable 2-ton mass. Another source of enjoyment is the SL's retractable hardtop, which provides the security and comfort of a coupe when raised and the thrill of open-air motoring when powered down under the rear deck lid.

All is not perfect, however, with the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class roadster. The audio and navigation systems operate through the fussy COMAND interface screen, and trunk space is reduced to just 7.3 cubic feet when the top is stowed. But considering all the engaging positive traits of the SL, we could easily live with those minor annoyances.

In the upper-crust segment of six-figure, two-seat luxury convertibles, there are a couple of other valid options, such as the Cadillac XLR, which also has a retractable hardtop but lacks the Benz's overall polish, and the handsome but unproven Jaguar XKR convertible. If you want to know how strongly we feel about a certain car, see if it made our list of "Editors' Most Wanted" vehicles. This is where our editors pick the cars they would choose to put in their own driveways. It should be no surprise that the SL-Class has made the list for four of the last five years. Regardless of which version you consider, rest assured the SL will provide world-class levels of performance, luxury and style.