2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Effortless acceleration, even in the entry-level SL450
  • Interior is a model of luxury and refinement
  • Excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort
  • Supercool folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space
  • AMG models aren't as agile as similarly priced exotics
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's been a few years since the iconic SL roadster's last redesign, so this is a perfect time for a little nip and tuck. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class gets a significant styling refresh that incorporates the company's latest design language, making it look sleeker and more modern. The improvements aren't just skin-deep, though, as the base SL450 (previously the SL400) and SL550 both get power increases and a new nine-speed transmission. Add a smattering of extra standard features, and you've got a compelling case for upgrading to this year's model.

With these improvements, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class reaffirms its position at the top of the luxury-roadster hierarchy. Few cars can compete with the SL's intoxicating blend of performance, luxury, class and refinement. Even the base V6-powered SL received one of the strongest Edmunds "A" ratings we've ever awarded. Step up to V8 or V12 power, and you'll enjoy the same superb fundamentals along with even more silky-smooth thrust.

As good as this Mercedes roadster is, it's not the only choice. The Porsche 911 is a fantastic alternative, though it's definitely more of a sports car than a touring car. The same holds true for the new Audi R8 and Jaguar F-Type. At the top of the range, the $200,000-plus AMG SL65 could be cross-shopped with the exquisite Bentley Continental, too. But the bottom line is that the SL-Class lineup is an embarrassment of riches. When so many things are so right, you really can't go wrong.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Mercedes SL-Class models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags, side curtain airbags, knee airbags, a drowsy driver warning system, a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, Mercedes' Pre-Safe system (cinches seat belts and raises the windows when an imminent collision is detected), Mbrace emergency telematics, pop-up roll bars and active head restraints.

A rearview camera is standard on the SL550 and above (optional on the SL450). The SL65 comes standard with the otherwise optional blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and the Pre-Safe Plus system that detects potential rear collisions, engages the Pre-Safe protection measures and can apply the brakes to prevent secondary collisions.

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is a two-seat convertible with a power-folding hardtop. There are four trim levels: SL450, SL550, AMG SL and AMG SL65.

Standard features for the SL450 include 19-inch wheels, a power windblocker, LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams, headlight washers, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, selectable drive modes and an adaptive suspension.

Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, sun-reflecting leather upholstery, 12-way power, heated seats with four-way power lumbar and memory functions, tri-color adjustable ambient lighting, a navigation system with real-time traffic, voice controls, Mercedes' Mbrace emergency telematics, Bluetooth, the COMAND infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite and HD radio.

The SL550 adds a V8 engine, AMG-branded 19-inch wheels, a power trunklid with hands-free activation, a rearview camera, an automated parking system, the Airscarf neck-level heater, and ventilated seats with active side bolsters and massage functions.

The AMG SL receives a more powerful handcrafted V8 engine, high-performance drive and suspension settings, Active Body Control (mitigates body roll while cornering), upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique AMG gauges and other AMG-themed aesthetic flourishes, a dashtop analog clock made by IWC, upgraded leather upholstery and a faux-suede headliner.

At the top of the SL food chain is the AMG SL65, which gets a V12 engine, staggered-diameter wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), adaptive LED headlights, the Magic Sky electrochromic dimming roof, soft-closing doors, adaptive cruise control, rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Most of the fancier trims' premium features are optional on lesser models. All SLs are eligible for a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot and many interior upholstery and trim upgrades. AMG models can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber exterior trim.

Powering the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL450 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control sends power to the rear wheels. Mercedes estimates it will reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, but that's the time we recorded in its SL400 predecessor with 33 fewer horsepower, so the estimate is likely conservative.

The SL550 pairs the nine-speed automatic with a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 that's good for 449 hp (20 more than last year) and 516 lb-ft of torque. It can sprint to 60 mph in an estimated 4.3 seconds.

Ther AMG SL heats things up with a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 producing 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. It gets a high-performance, seven-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims a 0-60-mph time of 4.0 seconds.

Finally, the AMG SL65 keeps the seven-speed transmission but steps up to a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 that churns out a prodigious 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes estimates it will reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

EPA fuel-economy estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) for the SL450 and 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) for the SL550. The AMG SL is rated at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway), while the AMG SL65 drops to 16 mpg combined (13 city/22 highway).

Driving

Even the "entry-level" SL450 delivers smooth and potent power that will quicken your pulse, while the new nine-speed automatic is unobtrusive yet gratifyingly responsive. Add in strong brakes and confident handling, and it's easy to see why the V6-powered SL is so highly regarded by our editors. Choose a V8 or the V12 and you'll have still more capability, especially when Active Body Control (ABC) is specified. ABC now boasts a "curve tilting function" that actually tilts the car into a corner rather than allowing it to roll to the outside.

As strong as the SL-Class is on performance, it remains a comfortable touring car at its core. If you're looking for a sportier alternative, the AMG GT should hit the spot. For most, however, the class and refinement of the Mercedes-Benz SL will make it hard to beat.

Interior

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is built more for comfort than all-out performance. Taller and larger drivers will find an abundance of space, and the wide range of seat adjustments ensure that virtually all occupants will find their ideal position. The multi-contour seats (standard on the SL550 and above) further enhance comfort with adjustable side bolsters for lateral support and massage functions to alleviate fatigue on longer drives. On warmer days, the sun-reflective leather and cooled seats will keep you from overheating, and when the weather turns, the Airscarf will keep you comfy with a warm breeze on the back of your neck.

The SL also benefits from the available Magic Sky glass roof that allows you to enjoy a clear panoramic sunroof or transition to dark-tinted glass at the flip of a switch. Obviously, there's still the allure of open-top touring, and now the power-folding top can be operated at speeds up to 25 mph. Buffeting and wind noise are kept in check by the power windblocker, allowing you to have a conversation on the highway without raising your voice.

Materials quality is excellent throughout the cabin, meeting expectations for a car in this lofty price range. As with other Mercedes vehicles, the COMAND infotainment system takes a little time to get acquainted with, but after a short while the menu structure begins to make sense.

Convertibles with folding hardtop roofs typically sacrifice quite a bit of cargo space when the top is down, but the SL manages to provide a decent 8.5 cubic feet of capacity. With the top up, there's a full 13.5 cubic feet available. The hands-free trunk opener (standard on the SL550) makes loading easier by popping the trunk with just a swipe of your foot under the rear bumper.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hard decision was the right decision
jn.meyer@hotmail.com,09/23/2016
SL450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
There are lots of choices in today's marketplace for the person wanting a two seat sports roadster. I ordered my SL 450 on the day that the dealer was allowed to enter orders for the 2017 model year. The homework prior to selecting the SL 450 was many months of soul searching for the right car, and in the end my list of wants played a role in my final selection. I nixed many models and brands because of over budget price and worthiness to be classified as a luxury roadster. My final decision was made on a budgeted amount I was willing to spend, overall styling, interior comfort, entry/exit, technology features, available options, ride quality, how well the engine was matched to the transmission, safety features, trunk space, outward visibility, and industry magazine articles. I have owned 1981 and 2001 Corvette's so I had that American experience behind me and fulfilled that past teenage desire to someday own a Corvette. As part of my research, I also considered and drove the Corvette Z51, the Jaguar F-Type, the Porsche Cayman S, and the Audi TT. They all had entry/exit issues and trunk space issues, and only the Corvette passed the interior comfort, technology, and ride quality test. The final decision became easy because the Sl 450 met my expectations in a luxury Roadster based on the 2016 model year, and automotive journal comments about the 2017 which I found to be accurate. The motor transmission match-up is an absolute joy, and the motor has plenty of torque to make the driver feel that he/she is not being held back by torque lag. I bought the Brilliant Blue, with the Designo Sand interior and Black Ash Trim, and it is a beautiful classic look. It has every option except for the Automatic Body Control and the Upgrade Sound System. The improvements over the 2016 SL 400 made it easy to wait for the 2017 model year. If you want a car that gets lots of looks and thumbs-up, this car pretty much does that. There is enough trunk space with the top closed to satisfy a week trip worth of luggage. With the top down, and the windows/wind screen up, you can easily carry on a conversation at interstate speeds. I own a GL 550, so moving from one to the other is very easy because the controls are very similar. I had concerns about the small video screen, but it has not been an issue. The only thing I had issues with was learning how to pre-set stations for the radio, its awkward and more complicated than it should be, but great to use once the up-to 100 pre-sets are programmed. I would not spend the additional $20,000.00 for the SL 550 unless you have a personal need to have that emblem on your car. The more I drive this car, the more I want to drive this car.
Terrific daily driver
Gary,11/03/2017
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Feels luxurious and sporty at same time. Steering in Comfort mode with a little too much assistance, but very good in Sport and Sport+ modes. Really enjoy driving this car. Have had the car for about 16 months and no problems. It is really fun, but still refined. Would definitely get this car again.
Style, comfort and performance
Gary W Evans,10/02/2019
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Check our the options. So much is standard, but there a few add-ons that turn it from a great car to a spectacular road machine. Distronic Plus is a must as well as the premium package. Soft close doors are nice feature. Wish mine had the electronic darkening roof. Wonderful roadster, smoothest ride of any of the 14 MBs I have owned over the past 40 years. Amazing acceleration and handling
Truly Superb
DR. AMDG,05/09/2020
SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Traded a really nice SL550 for an SL63 AMG. Really enjoyed the SL550, but the SL63 is simply in a different league. Comfortable ride and luxury appointments still remain, but the AMG magic transforms this already stellar platform into something incredible. Too many superlatives to list, but suffice it to say that the SL63 AMG may be one of the best cars ever made. Frightening power (at any speed), a magnificent interior, refinement to a fault, and German/Mercedes/AMG (over)engineering are integral parts of this outrageous auto. And...664 lb/ft of torque!!! Drink the AMG Kool-Aid!
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
449 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
577 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
621 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class SL 65 AMG, SL-Class Convertible, SL-Class SL 63 AMG. Available styles include SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and SL 65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 is priced between $48,995 and$69,861 with odometer readings between 10504 and40305 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 is priced between $77,889 and$77,889 with odometer readings between 18542 and18542 miles.

