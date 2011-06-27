  1. Home
2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • An effective status symbol, smooth drivetrains, advanced safety features.
  • Costs too much, ancient platform, expensive, performance is lacking, did we mention the outrageous price?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now in its twelfth year, the current-generation SL strikes us as dated and pricey when cars such as the gorgeous Jaguar XK8 convertible and entertaining Porsche 911 Cabriolet are less expensive.

Vehicle overview

For years, the classic roadster to own was the Mercedes 450SL. From 1973 to 1989, Mercedes peddled so many of these convertibles to the rich and famous that they became as ubiquitous as caviar at high-society social events. Besides, super-suave Lee Majors drove one as Steve Austin in "The Six Million Dollar Man," and what could be more chic? Then, to the great chagrin of SL lovers worldwide, Mercedes revamped its classic, upping the technological ante by light years over the old car, but wrapping the new machine in sheet metal as dowdy as Martha Stewart.

When the new car arrived, it could be bought in 320-, 500- and 600-Series trim. Cost-conscious poseurs bought the SL320 in droves, but removed the telltale decklid badges so that social peers wouldn't know if they had a six, an eight or a 12 under the hood, and thus, how much they paid. Don't laugh. That's not a joke. This was widespread practice in La-La Land. Well, Mercedes figured out a few years ago that the price of the SL was getting ridiculous, and with the zippy, and relatively cheap, SLK on the horizon, decided to kill the popular SL320 and drop the price of the V8-powered SL500.

Today, just the underwhelming SL500 and the costly SL600 are available for purchase. The SL500's all-aluminum 5.0-liter V8 makes 302 horsepower and rushes the pudgy roadster to 60 mph in just over 6 seconds. For little more than $83,000, you get everything you need to make friends and neighbors think you're rich, unless heated seats, xenon gas headlights, a CD changer, panorama see-through roof and multi-contour seats are part of the equation.

For almost $50K more, you can enjoy the whompin' V12 SL600. You get 87 more horsepower and plenty of additional torque, but the acceleration run isn't appreciably better than what the SL500 delivers. Other standard goodies include a StarTac cell phone with voice recognition, added burled walnut interior trim, special two-tone leather, heated seats, xenon headlights and an adaptive damping suspension.

This year, both models benefit from minor body revisions; and, as introduced during the 2000 model year, both can be had in various "designo" editions, but we can't see popping the extra cash when we feel these cars cost too much even in standard form. 2001 also brings the limited Silver Arrow and Formula 1 editions to the table; both offer additional goodies like napa leather seating, cross-drilled front and rear disc brake rotors and xenon headlights. All SLs feature a host of safety features, like stability control, brake assist, and TeleAid at no additional charge. TeleAid allows you to contact emergency personnel if you suffer a medical emergency or are being assaulted by carjackers who think the SL is desirable. You can also call TeleAid operators to ask questions about your car, like "Why did I have to pay so much for this thing?" or "Why does my $125,000 convertible have a plastic rear window?"

Obviously, our advice is to skip the SL600. On second thought, skip them both and trot over to the Jaguar dealer where you can get the delicious XK8 or XKR for thousands less.

2001 Highlights

The SL line gets some minor aerodynamic enhancements for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish I would have gotten one sooner!
Joe,09/23/2015
SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
Was shopping for a Mustang GT when I came across this beauty. One test drive and I was hooked. After having owned many sports cars their is no comparison. I have had C3, C4, C5 Corvettes, Many Mustangs, MGB's, MR5's, 350Z's, just to name a few. Not one of them could even come close to the fit and finish of this Mercedes. I was parked right next to a brand new Corvette at a car show so I had plenty of time to study the fine details of the paint etc. Mind you my Mercedes is already 14 years old. Looking close at the Vet then at the Mercedes it was no contest! The paint on the Vet had small waves in it the Mercedes was like a mirror. The materials used in the interior of the Corvette looked like they came from Walmart. Fourteen years old and the thick leather and plush carpet still look new on the Mercedes. The car oozes quality. Granted the Corvette looked way more flashy and in race would win hands down. But if I had to drive cross country the SL500 would be my pick. At 80 mph I was able to let go of the steering wheel and let the car track down the road straight as an arrow. The car handles as if it is on rails, very stable and just a joy to drive.
Classic open road cruiser!
stefano,12/25/2009
This SL500 wasn't my first choice. I went to a dealer to look at a 2002 Porsche Carrera convertible but it had just been sold. The sales guy asked me if I'd like to look at a low mileage SL500. I'm glad I did. The triple black AMG SL500 had only 8K on the clock and looked new. Then I drove it. It's a classic cruiser, not a sports car but who cares! It's fast, beautiful and a blast to drive with the top down.
The SL experience
Ron Boatright,03/11/2006
I have a beautiful '85 SL and an '04 E series for my wife and this 500 is the bomb. You feel special driving this car and it is the classic MB roadster experience. The handling is very responsive considering the weight of the car. The 18" rubber helps. The performance is all you ever need (I'm willing to give up a little hair raising bullet speed for more creature comforts at my age). The torque is story here and just keeps coming. Very smooth and responsive. The cabin is very comfortable and at speed with the hard top on, you're hard pressed to remember you're not in a fixed top coupe. The trunk is ample and will hold a set of golf club or several shopping bags
A Great Value as a Used Car
Leonard,08/13/2017
SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
The newest of the R129 cars (last built in 2001) is now 16 years old. Automotive engineering has progressed a long way in the interim. My daughter told me that her 2014 Nissan Altima rides better than my 2001 SL 500 and I agree with her. That said, the R129 is one fine automobile. No Mercedes Benz is a sports car but they corner well and have a comfortable ride even if they don't quite match the highway ride of a new car. What's not to like about a 300+ horsepower vehicle that gets 26 mpg on the freeway and has a smooth shifting 5-speed automatic that always seems to be in the right gear or quickly downshifts to a lower gear for any situation? The car was @$84,000.00 new. Fourteen years later I bought it with 37,500 miles on the car for @15% of the original purchase price. Things that I don't like about the car- my SL is a few inches longer than my 2015 Mercedes GLK250 but has less driver leg room (it has enough legroom for my 6'-01" frame but it is not excessive); the beautiful chrome 18" sport wheels need regular waxing or they will rust in a heartbeat and MB strongly cautions against the use of chains and/or cable chains on these rims (not convenient in a region where the occasional surprise snowfall happens); the view backing out of a parking space is not as good as I would like; the car has been very reliable, the local MB dealer less so. Overall a fine car that is lots of fun to drive.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and SL600 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl 5A).

