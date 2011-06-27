Well, here we go. I bought my SL500 in March of '04 and immediately the top failed. It was recalled for brakes in June. Its transmission failed and had to be replaced in October. Rains came in November and the trunk/top leaked. The dealer assured me that this was an "isolated" incident. Unfortunately it happened to me. They had to replace the trunk hinges. I have never owned a car that had trunk hinges fail, have you? Also, its brakes are really wierd, no feel. I thought I was buying Germany's best, but alas I bought a Plymouth with a three pointed star on the hood. What a shame. That star use to mean something.

