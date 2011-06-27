2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review
- Seductive style, quick folding retractable hardtop, commendable performance, ride and handling.
- Heavy for a "sports car," limited cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Between its elegant styling, impressive performance and cutting-edge technology, the SL roadster still reigns as the quintessential luxury drop top.
2004 Highlights
The V12 SL600 is added to the lineup, while the SL500 gets an industry-first seven-speed automatic transmission and an integrated "Keyless Go" keyfob.
Consumer reviews
MMATLOCK,12/19/2004
Well, here we go. I bought my SL500 in March of '04 and immediately the top failed. It was recalled for brakes in June. Its transmission failed and had to be replaced in October. Rains came in November and the trunk/top leaked. The dealer assured me that this was an "isolated" incident. Unfortunately it happened to me. They had to replace the trunk hinges. I have never owned a car that had trunk hinges fail, have you? Also, its brakes are really wierd, no feel. I thought I was buying Germany's best, but alas I bought a Plymouth with a three pointed star on the hood. What a shame. That star use to mean something.
Corey Smith,05/05/2008
Least reliable vehicle I have ever experienced. Needs frequent, unscheduled visits to repair shop. A car's first priority should be quality and reliability. This car fails in that regard. 500 hp is irrelevant if the car is sitting once again in the dealer's repair shop.
Beautiful, Quality,02/14/2009
Beautiful car that gets a lot of looks. Fit and finish are right on par with what you would expect from a Mercedes. We have had many problems with the quality of this car: Broken interior panels, faulty anti-lock relay, faulty anti-lock brake pump, broken baffles inside gas tank (had to replace gas tank!). Now the ignition system has just failed. 53,250 miles, and many rented loaners. We are glad to have bought the extended warranty.
meredith,12/10/2003
I waited and waited for my Red 2003 Sl500 to come in. The car had problems for the beginning....from break problems, knocking noises, radio going off, roof noise bulbs going out...should i go on? The last time it was in for service...the dealership got into an accident with it. I have not seen the car for 2 months b/c they are still working on it. They just want to fix it and give it back!! I wish I sent my $104,000 on something else. Do yourself a favor buy a Corvette and pocket the money you save...best bang for the buck and headache free! If you do decide to buy one GOOD LUCK!
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
