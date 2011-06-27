Close

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Soft Close Doors Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Bengal Red/Black; Leather Upholstery Black Ash Wood Trim Black Headliner Floormats Iridium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL450, in the wrapper with low miles and $10k in Factory options is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray!. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel SOFT CLOSE DOORS PREMIUM I PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC BENGAL RED/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS FLOORMATS Floor Mats DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz from Mercedes-Benz of Delray. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL convertible. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz SL. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450. You can find this 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Delray. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz SL has very low mileage making it a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDJK6GA4JF051392

Stock: JF051392

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-08-2020