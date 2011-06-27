Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- $78,998Great Deal | $3,054 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 5505,694 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Magic Sky Control Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Soft Close Doors Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Floormats Grey Headliner Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550 with 5,692mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SOFT CLOSE DOORS BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS Wheel Locks GREY HEADLINER MAGIC SKY CONTROL ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS FLOORMATS Floor Mats WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550 is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL convertible. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9JF052130
Stock: JF052130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $62,349Great Deal | $12,236 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55021,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2JF050414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $61,597Great Deal | $4,289 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55044,878 milesDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! Fresh air comes standard. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 45,000 miles on the odometer, you'll be sure to appreciate this model's condition and value. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a headlight cleaning system, a power convertible roof, and power seats. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA4JF050771
Stock: PJF050771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $79,474Fair Deal
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 5506,095 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Driver Assistance Package Ginger Beige/Espresso; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Designo Diamond White Metallic Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Soft Close Doors Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige Headliner Designo Satin Poplar Wood Trim Floormats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray is excited to offer this 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL550 in like new condition, but a Pre-owned price. Save $40k off MSRP!. Won't last! This Mercedes-Benz includes: SOFT CLOSE DOORS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control GINGER BEIGE/ESPRESSO, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS FLOORMATS Floor Mats DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC DESIGNO SATIN POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 550. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA7JF052482
Stock: JF052482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $67,266Fair Deal | $1,009 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 45012,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Soft Close Doors Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Bengal Red/Black; Leather Upholstery Black Ash Wood Trim Black Headliner Floormats Iridium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL450, in the wrapper with low miles and $10k in Factory options is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray!. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel SOFT CLOSE DOORS PREMIUM I PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Bucket Seats BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC BENGAL RED/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS FLOORMATS Floor Mats DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz from Mercedes-Benz of Delray. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL convertible. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mercedes-Benz SL. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450. You can find this 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL SL 450 and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Delray. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz SL has very low mileage making it a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA4JF051392
Stock: JF051392
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $74,898Good Deal | $2,473 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 5508,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black w/Leather Upholstery, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Center Console Storage Box, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Speed Limit Assist, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Multicontour Seats w/Massage, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Memory Functions, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND 5.1 Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, TEXT BOBBY Z @ 954.482.2036, Black w/Leather Upholstery, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Center Console Storage Box, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Speed Limit Assist.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0JF054011
Stock: D1390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $75,039Good Deal | $429 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55017,986 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Recent Arrival! *CLEAN CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Center Console Storage Box, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Speed Limit Assist. 4.7L V8 BiTurbo 9-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA3JF050714
Stock: PF050714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $61,995Fair Deal | $555 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 45018,699 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2018 MERCEDES SL450 ROADSTER, finished in the most desirable combination of POLAR WHITE exterior with BENGAL RED/BLACK Leather, this immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used SL450 ROADSTER is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior covered in BENGAL RED/BLACK BROWN Leather shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $88,200.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [149] Polar White $0 [731] Burl Walnut Wood Trim $0 [91U] Black Headliner $0 [U12] Floormats $0 Original Shipping Charge $995 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $89,195.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C & K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 591 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA7JF052911
Stock: 36397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $73,490Good Deal | $1,191 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55019,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Driver Assistance Package Black; Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Soft Close Doors Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Ash Wood Trim Dinamica Headliner Black Floormats Iridium Silver Metallic Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1JF050534
Stock: JF050534
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $105,950
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®5,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Original MSRP $165K!! 2018 MERCEDES-BENZ SL63 AMG Roadster CONVERTIBLE W/NAV 5.5L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission: 7-Speed A/T Exterior: Obsidian Black Metallicwith Interior: Black Nappa Leather, One owner, clean title, clean car fax, only 5500 miles, Like New, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 24 months or 44,499 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, Obsidian Black Metallic, Carbon Fiber Trim , Panorama Roof, MAGIC SKY CONTROL, Soft Close Doors , Driver Assistance Package: Active Distance Assist DistronicÂ®, Amg Nappa/Dinamica Performance Steering Wheel, Amg Night Styling, Red Painted Brake Calipers Amg Two Stage Performance Suspension Bang & Olufsen Beo SoundÂ® High End , Surround Sound System, Rear-Wheel Drive 2.65 Axle Ratio, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable, Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 19.8 Gal. Fuel Tank, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome, Tailpipe Finisher, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert, Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Metal-Look Door Handles Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels, Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll- Over Protection and Power Wind Blocker, Grille w/Metal-Look Bar, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High, Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling, Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Rear Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted 6-Disc CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated, Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice, Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, DVD-Audio, mbrace External Memory Control and 10 Gb Music Register Internal Memory, Automatic Equalizer, Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 11 Speakers Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Active Multicontour Seats, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Front Cupholder Front Cigar Lighter, Ashtray, Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Homelink Garage Door Transmitter, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard, Leather Door Trim Insert, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Full DINAMICA Simulated Suede Headliner, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, COMAND Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA7JF050889
Stock: 050889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $98,951
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®11,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown Leather. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurboAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA0JF051902
Stock: CP3424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $59,800
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 45016,259 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sanfer Sports Cars Inc - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6GA4JF052526
Stock: 21722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $79,824Fair Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55014,977 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina
Panorama Roof, Parking Pilot, LED Headlamps and Adaptive High Beam Control, Keyless Go, Driver Assistance Pkg with Distronic Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Premium Pkg, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, 19" AMG Multispoke Wheels, Soft Close Doors, Sirius Radio, Designo Natural Bamboo Wood Trim, Mercedes Certified with Unlimited Mile Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9JF052113
Stock: C1034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $99,500
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®8,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$166,765 ORIGINAL MSRP**AMG EXTERIOR CARBON FIBER PACKAGE($3,570)**MAGIC SKY CONTROL ROOF($2,500)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE WITH DISTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL($2,250)**AMG TWO STAGE PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION($1,500)**SOFT CLOSE DOORS**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND**KEYLESS ENTRY**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA2JF051688
Stock: 16467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $79,821
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 5506,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Recent Arrival! Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, Bengal Red/Black Leather, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Center Console Storage Box, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel w/DINAMICA, Parking Brake Warning Buzzer, Speed Limit Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke. Certified. Iridium Silver Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurboOdometer is 13103 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA4JF052195
Stock: 34972
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $78,900
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55013,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Garage - Miami / Florida
ONE OWNER ONLY 13K MILES $117,845 MSRP RECENT SERVICE AT 12,858 MILES 2018 MERCEDES-BENZ SL550 FINISHED IN IRIDIUM SILVER OVER BENGAL RED / BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR. THIS SL COMES EQUIPPED WITH: 449 HORSEPOWER 4.7 LITER BITURBO V8 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 19 AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS PANORAMA ROOF SOFT CLOSE DOORS PLUS OWNERS MANUALS AND 2 KEYS - Contact Rolando Santos at 305-594-2223 or rolando@themiamigarage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9JF050037
Stock: 50037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$92,998
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG®14,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA9JF050831
Stock: 19063422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $82,888
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 55016,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Owner, Only 16K Miles And Still Under Factory Warranty. Original MSRP Was Over $118K.This Beautiful Polar White SL 550 With Stunning Bengal Red And Black Leather Interior Is In Exceptional Condition. Factory Options Include: Magic Sky Control Glass Roof, Soft Close Doors, Black Ash Wood Trim, Black Headliner, Driver Assistance Pkg., Distronic Plus with Pre-Safe Brake, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera.... It Also Comes With All Books, 2 Keys And A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report Showing All Service Up To Date... This Is The SL550 That You've Been Waiting For, Don't Hesitate, This One Will Go Quick!.... We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2JF053698
Stock: 3457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020