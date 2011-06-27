Vehicle overview

Mercedes-Benz dramatically refashioned the SL-Class two years ago with more aggressive performance and sharper styling, to the plaudits of critics and buyers alike.

There was no 2010 model, and the essential mechanicals of the SL lineup have remained unchanged for 2011. However, just because this SL is getting on in years and is, in fact, getting ready to be replaced, there's no reason to put the 2011s out to pasture. To the contrary, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is such a seamless blend of luxury and performance that we wonder how Mercedes' engineers can improve upon it.

We've certainly found nothing amiss with the aggressive nature of an SL lineup that offers choices between fast or ridiculously fast from its V8 and V12 engines. And we think the muscular styling, with its laid-back headlights, wide-mouth grille and sharp body creases, is still fresh to the eye. Most should happily settle for a base SL550, because even this entry-level model is crammed with 382 horsepower, a veritable catalog of cutting-edge technology and touches of luxury that might be expected only from an expensive options list. Of course, should you desire more power, there is always the pair of AMG models -- the V8-powered SL63 and twin-turbo V12-powered SL65.

The SL's ability to be both a smooth-riding boulevard cruiser and capable back-road stormer is truly impressive. Plus, no other convertible in this premium price range offers the versatility of the quick-stowing hardtop (which can feature a glass sunroof). The SL63 AMG and SL65 AMG models are strictly for those seeking over-the-top performance. Their high prices are, however, hard to justify in the face of excellent competition from the Aston Martin Vantage V8, Audi R8, Jaguar XKR and Porsche 911 Turbo. All Mercedes-Benz SLs are pricey, to be sure, but sticker shock tends to dissolve in the wash between the high cost and the benefits of driving one of the world's most accomplished automobiles. Even in its twilight year, the SL continues to impress.