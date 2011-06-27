Vehicle overview

Like a high-dollar diamond, you'll have to look long and hard to find flaws within the 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. It's certainly not perfect, and definitely not as pretty as a girl's best friend, but it shines so brightly from every imaginable facet that any issues worth mentioning seem reduced to mere quibbles.

For starters, there's this Mercedes-Benz roadster's three-piece retractable hardtop that offers your choice of a snug refuge from the world outside or al fresco motoring at the touch of a button. Either way, you'll find a surprisingly roomy two-passenger cabin dressed up in the finest materials and available with an abundance of features designed to pamper and delight you, from the active multi-contour seats and AirScarf neck-level heater to the Bang & Olufsen sound system and Magic Sky panoramic roof that can be turned from clear to opaque with the flip of a switch.

Then there are the SL's four available powertrains, ranging from a robust 329-horsepower V6 to a mind-blowing 621-hp V12. There's no lack of impressive technology here, too, including a set of adaptive dampers known as Active Body Control that can virtually eliminate body roll even in enthusiastic cornering and provide a pristine ride the rest of the time. And indeed, "the rest of the time" is when the SL is really meant to excel — it's ultimately more of a grand tourer than a sports car.

Not surprisingly, there is any number of different but equally appealing automobiles from which to choose in this price range. Buyers who'd like their luxury served up with a heaping helping of performance would do well to add the 2016 Audi R8, 2016 Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 911 to their must-test-drive list. For the price of the top-of-the-line SL65 AMG you could even consider the Bentley Continental GT.

Even up against this lust-worthy and diverse competition, however, we think you'll find the 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is as near-flawless as an automobile can get.