Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California

Our 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 is presented in stunning Black. Power is courtesy of a 5.5 Liter V8 that generates 382hp which is coupled to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. With Mercedes hydraulic Active Body Control suspension, our Rear Wheel Drive roadster has incredible ride and handling characteristics that will have you finding every excuse to drive as it earns up to 22mpg on the open road. Our SL 550 features a power-folding hardtop with an integrated Panoramic sunroof that ensures you can enjoy your drive even in inclement weather along with adaptive HID headlamps, dual exhaust, and the AMG Styling Package with special bumpers, side skirts, and alloy wheels that further enhance the exterior. Our SL 550s wood- and leather-trimmed cabin offers a multitude of amenities that ensure every drive feels special. The heated and ventilated, power-adjustable multi-contour front seats feature three memory settings for both occupants along with AIRSCARF neck warmers, and you can raise or lower the wind deflector to achieve an impressively quiet interior even at cruising speed. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a variety of lockable storage areas, keyless entry-ignition, a full-color infotainment system with navigation, and an excellent harman-kardon sound system are just a few more examples of the long list of luxuries you will find in our SL. Mercedes-Benz has a long history of providing and inventing safety technologies in their automobiles. Our SL 550 includes powerful, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, traction- stability controls, front-rear parking sensors, and a variety of advanced airbags to ensure you and your passenger are safe and sound. Reward yourself today and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBSK7BA1CF169414

Stock: 6269AT

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-19-2019