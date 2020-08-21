Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 43,634 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,988
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
Our 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 is presented in stunning Black. Power is courtesy of a 5.5 Liter V8 that generates 382hp which is coupled to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. With Mercedes hydraulic Active Body Control suspension, our Rear Wheel Drive roadster has incredible ride and handling characteristics that will have you finding every excuse to drive as it earns up to 22mpg on the open road. Our SL 550 features a power-folding hardtop with an integrated Panoramic sunroof that ensures you can enjoy your drive even in inclement weather along with adaptive HID headlamps, dual exhaust, and the AMG Styling Package with special bumpers, side skirts, and alloy wheels that further enhance the exterior. Our SL 550s wood- and leather-trimmed cabin offers a multitude of amenities that ensure every drive feels special. The heated and ventilated, power-adjustable multi-contour front seats feature three memory settings for both occupants along with AIRSCARF neck warmers, and you can raise or lower the wind deflector to achieve an impressively quiet interior even at cruising speed. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a variety of lockable storage areas, keyless entry-ignition, a full-color infotainment system with navigation, and an excellent harman-kardon sound system are just a few more examples of the long list of luxuries you will find in our SL. Mercedes-Benz has a long history of providing and inventing safety technologies in their automobiles. Our SL 550 includes powerful, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, traction- stability controls, front-rear parking sensors, and a variety of advanced airbags to ensure you and your passenger are safe and sound. Reward yourself today and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA1CF169414
Stock: 6269AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 22,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,955
Stinnett Chevrolet Buick - Newport / Tennessee
SL 63 AMG trim, Black exterior and Black interior. LOW MILES - 22,951! JUST REPRICED FROM $49,988. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, PARKTRONIC, PANORAMA ROOF W/SUNSHADE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System. OPTION PACKAGES PANORAMA ROOF W/SUNSHADE, PARKTRONIC. Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG with Black exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 518 HP at 6800 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $49,988. WHO WE ARE For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: You'll find all the information you need to buy a car right here on our website. Search through our extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Request a price quote on a vehicle of your choice. Our friendly staff will exceed expectations. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7AA9CF167850
Stock: 20163B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 34,197 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, Natural Beige w/Leather Upholstery, 19" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, COMAND® w/40GB Hard-Drive GPS Navigation, Convertible HardTop, Illuminated Door Sills (Set of 2), Navigation system: COMAND, PARKTRONIC, Premium Leather Upholstery, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Adjustable Heated Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, Natural Beige w/Leather Upholstery, 19" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, COMAND® w/40GB Hard-Drive GPS Navigation, Convertible HardTop, Illuminated Door Sills (Set of 2), Navigation system: COMAND, PARKTRONIC, Premium Leather Upholstery.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA6CF169280
Stock: 169280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 53,819 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$30,995
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA0CF168352
Stock: 168352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995
Secured Car Brokers - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7AA5CF168946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,999
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BAXCF168908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Fountain Hills Motorsports - Fountain Hills / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA5CF169335
Stock: 169335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$57,888$11,661 Below Market
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *LEATHER*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, All Books, Keys & Service Records, Premium Sound System, *LOCAL TRADE*, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Touchscreen Controls, AMG, AMG RED INTERIOR AND RIMS. 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMGÂ Base Black Odometer is 9891 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA5DF019063
Stock: PCF6228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 26,951 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,000$5,416 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$124,905 ORIGINAL MSRP**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE($6,400)**PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE($4,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($2,950)**MAGIC SKY CONTROL($2,500)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM WHEELS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2DF002058
Stock: 16414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 39,955 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,900
Silver Star Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
IN GREAT CONDITION AND LOW MILEAGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0DF018534
Stock: 3079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,817 milesGreat Deal
$25,495$2,932 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA3BF164293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,613 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,999$3,095 Below Market
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK7BA7BF161817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,041 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,800$4,248 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG Black ***** NAVIGATION ***** PREMIUM PKG ** NEW BRAKES * AMG PERFORMANCE PKG ** DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG MAGIC SKY CONTROL BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM * FULL MATTE GRAY WRAP WITH SL 65 TYPE WHEELS **** DONT MISS OUT, Black w/AMG Exclusive Leather Upholstery. Recent Arrival! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA7DF007500
Stock: 000P4859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 34,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,995$5,037 Below Market
PLATINUM MOTOR CARS - Birmingham / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA7DF002377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,688 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$38,988$3,945 Below Market
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *LEATHER*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, All Books, Keys & Service Records, Premium Sound System, *LOCAL TRADE*, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Touchscreen Controls, AMG WHEELS. 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 Black Odometer is 4468 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA4DF001106
Stock: KBFL6261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$47,888$1,136 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our amazing 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Roadster Convertible offers outstanding performance, style, luxury, and comfort in beautiful Lunar Blue Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.6 Liter V8 that offers 429hp matched to a race-inspired 7 Speed Automatic transmission that offers three performance modes to send this to 60mph in just 4.5 seconds. Sculpted to an AMG look with longer hood lines, muscular midsection, and brilliant drive dynamics, this Rear Wheel Drive masterpiece awaits your presence and rewards you with near 25mpg on the highway. With its beautifully structured retractable hardtop with a sunroof, which opens or closes in just 16 seconds, the SL 550 provides quiet coupe-like driving and open-air cruising. Inside our SL 550, enjoy heated and cooled leather seating, top quality audio, along with power everything you can imagine. Our Roadster has a knack for turning heads so be prepared for a little extra attention. This classic choice amplifies your success by driving this world-class roadster. Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features that fill this machine, like numerous airbags, a rearview camera, and more. It's time to own this SL 550 by Mercedes-Benz where the engine is race-inspired. As an owner, you will join the elite group that understands performance artwork like this. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2DF006529
Stock: 18968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 41,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$36,950$3,199 Below Market
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA8DF019754
Stock: S190106A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2019
- 7,502 milesFair Deal
$46,998$1,358 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek - Coral Springs / Florida
Premium Pkg Driver Assistance Pkg Black; Premium Leather Seat Upholstery Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Dash-Top Mounted Analog Clock Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Burl Walnut Wood Trim Grey Headliner This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA5DF011689
Stock: DF011689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
