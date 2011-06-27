Vehicle overview

The driver seat of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class convertible is an exceptionally nice place to be. Newly fitted with standard active bolsters and massage functions this year, it affords a regal view over the SL's elongated hood, which shelters one of three astoundingly rapid and refined engines. Glance down at the steering wheel and there's a shiny three-pointed star staring back, perpetually reminding you of your boss-ness. Yes, it's good to be an SL driver, and Mercedes' iconic luxury roadster has arguably never been more appealing.

Well, as long as you can get past its, er, rather prominent front end. If there's one thing standing between the latest SL-Class and perfection, it's that big old schnozz. To be fair, the good folks at Mercedes aren't entirely at fault, as Europe's increasingly strict pedestrian-impact requirements have compelled many manufacturers to alter their designs. Nonetheless, numerous high-end European cars still feature graceful front fascias, including some other current Benz models, so it's a shame the SL can't be more visually gifted.

But suppose the SL's styling doesn't bother you. Maybe you like the sense of unapologetic strength it conveys, or maybe you just figure that you don't have to look at it while driving. If you're nodding your head, the only question is whether your cash flow can cover the SL's six-figure price tag. Because in every other respect, this is a spell-bindingly excellent car. Power, refinement, luxury, technology -- shoot, even the fuel economy's not that bad unless you spring for the preposterous V12-powered SL65. You simply can't drive a Mercedes SL without being amazed by both the depth and breadth of its skill set.

You can, however, find more specialized skills in certain rivals. The Audi R8 Spyder and Porsche 911 Cabriolet, for example, are lighter and more visceral, with fewer tangible layers between driver and machine, though that also means they're noisier and firmer-riding than the Benz. And if you are looking for more style in a similar package, the thrilling new 2014 Jaguar F-Type looks like the Duchess of Cambridge, while the SL has all the visual excitement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Plus, the Jag's supercharged V8 has a sense of urgency that the SL's turbocharged engines lack.

But then you get back into the SL's driver seat and everything melts away, except the destination and the drive. Other high-end roadsters might be better in specific areas, but nothing hits the right notes as consistently and rewardingly as a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL.