1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$740 - $1,635
Used 500-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
We wait in anticipation as Mercedes readies its new flagship. Unfortunately, there are no major changes in the interim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dr. M,12/29/2004
My i1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL is my sixth Mercedes-Benz SL. I have owned five of the 1973 - 1989 SL styles; three 450's, one 280 Gray market and one 560. They were all great cars and I always enjoyed their rides. I trade cars once a year (my weekend car-that is). This is the first of the newer style SLs that I have owned. I tried a 300, but it was way too underpowered. This car only had 42,000 miles on it when I bought it so it was in excellent condition. The interior is great, not dated at all. Unfortunately the exterior is a bit dated, otherwise this car is is perfect. The fuel economy is a bit lower than the 280 had, but on par with the 450's, and better than the 560. The 500SL is a kick to drive and finally I don't have to get out to take down or put up the top. It provides great luxury and performance at a really low price.
DuPre',05/07/2008
This is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned, and quite the head turner! Fabulous engine with a classic rumble and horsepower to snap your neck! The low end torque is not up to Porsche standards but in a highway run I'd take my Benz! It's got high end power to spare. Passing on the highway is a breeze and only requires a moderate level of nerve. The first thing I did was change the old style rims, mine is a two tone model that was crying for a sportier look and 18" chrome AMG's did the trick. I read a review in another publication that stated that there is typically a wiring harness issue with these and other benz's of this era, that's the only concern I've had and mine has been fine
Frank (Smokey) Jansz,09/03/2009
I feel great when I get into it, it feels good behind the wheel, as I have owned mercs since the early 1960; s and I had a bad accident in a 1966 model 220 s, I was traveling around 85 miles per/hour and hit a solid lamp Post here in Australia, and ended in hospital with a broken right limb and a few ribs, and I am still here happy that I wasn't driving any other vehicle. I will recommend merc's to anyone who believes in safety. I am now a proud owner of a 1987 420sel a 1999 e, 240 and my new one is a 1991 500sl, which I have owned for a few days only. Great car.
OBD,04/07/2008
Killer car, power convertible top, fast, fast, fast, easy on maintenance, great looks and excellent reliability. Wish I could have one for each day of the week, highly recommend this Mercedes and I have owned approximately fifteen SL's.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 500-Class
Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019