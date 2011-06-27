My i1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL is my sixth Mercedes-Benz SL. I have owned five of the 1973 - 1989 SL styles; three 450's, one 280 Gray market and one 560. They were all great cars and I always enjoyed their rides. I trade cars once a year (my weekend car-that is). This is the first of the newer style SLs that I have owned. I tried a 300, but it was way too underpowered. This car only had 42,000 miles on it when I bought it so it was in excellent condition. The interior is great, not dated at all. Unfortunately the exterior is a bit dated, otherwise this car is is perfect. The fuel economy is a bit lower than the 280 had, but on par with the 450's, and better than the 560. The 500SL is a kick to drive and finally I don't have to get out to take down or put up the top. It provides great luxury and performance at a really low price.

