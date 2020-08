Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia

WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. Call Us at 703-739-7606

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBSK75FX5F089202

Stock: MBWDBSK7

Certified Pre-Owned: No