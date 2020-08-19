Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 39,035 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,500$2,171 Below Market
Randy Marion Cadillac - Mooresville / North Carolina
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Odometer is 38303 miles below market average! Call (828) 267-5700 to schedule an appointment with one of our Professional & Friendly Sale Consultants today. We offer great Financing programs. With over 2000 cars in stock, we are your #1 source for your vehicle needs throughout the Eastern US. Call Today!! Randy Marion Sav-A-Lot the King of Price!! 800 HWY, 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F25F087248
Stock: 40281H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2019
- 85,700 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
Please call us at 703-739-7606 SERVICED AND INSPECTED* With over 30 years of combined sales and automotive industry experience; We pride ourselves to deliver outstanding customer service and easy journey to your automotive goals! Our inventory consists of quality used trucks and cars at unbelievable prices! Military discounts available. ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Call Us at 703-739-7606 to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $395.00 PROCCESING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. THREE MONTHS /3000 MILES NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ON CASH DEALS ONLY (CERTAIN VEHICLES ARE EXCLUDED, PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $395.00 ***WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75FX5F089202
Stock: MBWDBSK7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,217 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,552$1,871 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Black 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC STOP LOOKING - YOU HAVE FOUND IT! At Lugoff Toyota. Odometer is 22469 miles below market average! In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call (803) 438-2772 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price includes $589 closing fee but does not include any dealer installed options. At Lugoff Toyota where it is ALWAYS FAST, FAIR & FRIENDLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F35F105983
Stock: 24202E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 73,215 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,494$1,929 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Traction Control, Stability Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Air Suspension, Active Suspension, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Brake Assist, Convertible Hardtop, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Leather Seats, Rollover Protection Bars, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Navigation System, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rollover Protection Bars, Emergency Trunk Release www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F35F093818
Stock: 093818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 97,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,900$289 Below Market
Genuine Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F15F100765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,673 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2005 Mercedes SL500 Convertible Sport Package Low Miles only 46000 miles ,Clean Carfax.As you see in our detailed pictures,this beautiful Mercedes SL500 CONVERTIBLE IS FLAWLESS INSIDE and Out!A TRUE GARAGE KEPT ,WITH METICULOUS SERVICE RECORDS,ALL ORIGINAL NO BLEMISHES OR PREVIOUS PAINT OF COURSE WITH CLEAN CARFAX. Capri Blue Metallic over Beige leather ,BI-XENON HEADLIGHT ,HEATED/COOLED SEATS, 18 DOUBLE SPOKE AMG WHEELS,KEYLESS-GO ...NAVIGATION. This 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.0L. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this SL-Class. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.0L will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F25F107126
Stock: 5F107126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 105,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,249$639 Below Market
Countryside Auto & Cycle - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F65F090069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,900
Mercedes-Benz of Naples - Naples / Florida
WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING, PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS. **CONCIERGE SERVICE. WE'LL PICK UP YOUR VEHICLE AND DROP OFF A MERCEDES BENZ LOANER CAR FREE OF CHARGE. **24 HOUR CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE. **FREE LIFETIME CAR WASHES w/THE PURCHASE OF ANY NEW OR USED VEHICLE. **SHOP 24/7 @ WWW.MBNAPLES.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F95F103512
Stock: P8934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 57,347 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,990
Mercedes-Benz of Asheville - Asheville / North Carolina
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Stone w/Premium Leather Seat Trim.Fields Matters because you Matter!Mercedes-Benz Asheville is pleased to offer this fantastic 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 in Firemist Red Metallic Beautifully equipped with Stone w/Premium Leather Seat Trim, 18 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Weatherband/In-Dash Single CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F55F099992
Stock: MLA124717C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 81,033 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,000
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Find the quickest driving route in this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.0L using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F75F091246
Stock: 02597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 61,189 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,990
DCH BMW of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 61,164! 5.5L trim. $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Premium Sound System. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Convertible Over $45,000.A GREAT VALUEThis SL600 is priced $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book.OUR OFFERINGSWe go above and beyond to earn your business each time you visit. In short, you're going to enjoy your experience here. From knowledgeable sales people to factory-trained technicians, our team works together to ensure you get the solution that fits your needs and your lifestyle. BMW of Freehold is conveniently located on Highway 9 in Freehold, New Jersey. We welcome you to visit our dealership.Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, KEYLESS ENTRY, HID HEADLIGHTS, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK76F45F091042
Stock: BFK034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 58,973 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,327
Russ Darrow Mitsubishi - Waukesha / Wisconsin
100% Credit Approval Is Our #1 Goal. We, Will, Get You Approved, And Will Get You Into The Vehicle Of Your Choice. At Russ Darrow Mitsubishi We Make Auto Loans Other's Can't.2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 Base Diamond Silver Metallic 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC RWDGPS SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F25F103657
Stock: WMPS2850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 61,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,000
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Apollo Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 6.0L AMG with 61,659mi. This sporty Mercedes-Benz SL-Class convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 6.0L AMG is the one! Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK79F75F094190
Stock: 138942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 71,651 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75FX5F090804
Stock: 5F090804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 78,138 miles
$16,708
Lexus Escondido - Escondido / California
Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHCRecent Arrival!For Futher Information Regarding this or Other Quality Vehicles In our Inventory Please Call 1-888-367-3035.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F85F095421
Stock: U14262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 68,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,220$3,295 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 2D Convertible, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Black w/Nappa Leather Seat Trim.2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 500 Base Clean CARFAX.Iridium Silver Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Odometer is 18207 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz 2006 SL-Class SL 500 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F26F108911
Stock: 141529S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 81,199 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,953$2,598 Below Market
Naranjo Auto Sales 1 - Bakersfield / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F16F117289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,778 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
PRICED THOUSANDS BELOW BOOK VALUE! Vehicle is in average condition for the year and miles. The Convertible top DOES NOT WORK. We are selling this car as a Coupe. Everything else on the vehicle works properly and it has NO mechanical issues!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F74F065633
Stock: cons17
Certified Pre-Owned: No
