Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

463 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SL-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 463 listings
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    39,035 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    85,700 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    65,217 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,552

    $1,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    73,215 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,494

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    97,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,900

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    46,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    105,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,249

    $639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    53,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    57,347 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    81,033 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600

    61,189 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    58,973 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,327

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG®

    61,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in White
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    71,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    78,138 miles

    $16,708

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    68,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,220

    $3,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    81,199 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,953

    $2,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    114,778 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SL-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 463 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.871 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
SL 500
F Scheckton,01/28/2006
Geat body style and excellent handling. It would be helpful if the trunk were an inch wider and deeper to accomodate two golf bags. Averaging 21.5 mpg. Negatives: Command system reliability. Navagation and sound system occasionally malfunctions. Sound system not up to par for a $100,000 vehicle. No fade control on sound system.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
SL-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings