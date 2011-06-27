Vehicle overview

There may be other Benzes, other luxury roadsters and higher-priced exotics, but when it comes to combining vaunted history, sporting presence and celebrity glamour, very few other cars can match the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. When the current-generation Mercedes SL debuted five years ago, it won us over with its high level of style, leading-edge technology and exceptional performance capabilities, and that impression hasn't changed in subsequent years.

Thanks to its Active Body Control suspension, for example, the SL is secure and confident at speed and handles with a surprising amount of finesse -- notable qualities in a car that is at heart a luxury cruiser. Yet this Benz also rides softly enough to avoid rattling the average luxury buyer, and is quiet and secure as any coupe with its automatic retractable hardtop in place. On the inside, the SL delivers all the usual high-end features along with the supple leather upholstery and rich wood inlays expected in a Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes has taken steps to keep the SL-Class fresh over the years, often by augmenting engine size and output. Today even the "entry-level" SL550 pumps out 382 horsepower from its V8 engine. Beyond it lie the SL55 AMG and SL600 with 510 hp each, while the king of the hill is the SL65 AMG with 604 Porsche-slaying horses, not to mention a massive 738 pound-feet of torque. Suffice it to say, speed is not an issue for any member of the Mercedes-Benz SL family.

While the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL is a high achiever in many areas, it isn't perfect. It's definitely heavy for a two-seat roadster, and this limits its agility on tighter roads. Driver enjoyment is similarly hampered by wooden-feeling steering and brakes. In addition, the cabin is marred by fussy, overly complicated controls for the audio and navigation systems.

As such, individuals wanting a luxury convertible with a more interactive driving experience might find the Porsche 911 Carrera/911 Turbo and the four-seat BMW 650i/M6 to be better choices. Alternately, the Jaguar XKR or Cadillac XLR-V could be appealing simply because they offer similar levels of style, yet cost significantly less. Still, the Mercedes SL represents the quintessential choice in this segment, and its classic mix of luxury, performance and style puts it among our all-time favorites.