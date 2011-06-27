  1. Home
2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • An effective status symbol, smooth drivetrains, advanced safety features.
  • Costs too much, ancient platform, expensive, performance is lacking, did we mention the outrageous price?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now in its thirteenth year, the current-generation SL strikes us as too dated and pricey when cars such as the gorgeous Jaguar XK8 convertible and entertaining Porsche 911 Cabriolet are less expensive.

Vehicle overview

For years, the classic roadster to own was the Mercedes 450SL. From 1973 to 1989, Mercedes peddled so many of these convertibles to the rich and famous that they became as ubiquitous as caviar at high-society social events. Besides, super-suave Lee Majors drove one as Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man, and what could be more chic? Then, to the great chagrin of SL lovers worldwide, Mercedes revamped its classic for 1990, upping the technological ante by light years over the old car, but wrapping the new machine in sheet metal as dowdy as Martha Stewart.

When the new car arrived, it could be bought in 320-, 500- and 600-Series trim. Cost-conscious poseurs bought the SL320 in droves, but removed the telltale decklid badges so that social peers wouldn't know if they had a six, an eight or a 12 under the hood, and thus, how much they paid. Don't laugh. That's not a joke. This was widespread practice in La-La Land. Well, Mercedes figured out a few years ago that the price of the SL was getting ridiculous, and with the zippy, and relatively cheap, SLK on the horizon, decided to kill the popular SL320 and drop the price of the V8-powered SL500.

Today, just the SL500 and the costly SL600 are available for purchase. The SL500's all-aluminum 5.0-liter V8 makes 302 horsepower and rushes the pudgy roadster to 60 mph in just over 6 seconds. For little more than $83,000, you get everything you need to make friends and neighbors think you're rich, unless heated seats, xenon gas headlights, a CD changer, panorama see-through roof and multi-contour seats are part of the equation.

For about $50K more, you can enjoy the whompin' V12 SL600. You get 87 more horsepower and plenty of additional torque, but the acceleration run isn't appreciably quicker than what the SL500 delivers. Other standard goodies include a StarTac cell phone with voice recognition, added burled walnut interior trim, special two-tone leather, heated seats, xenon headlights and an adaptive damping suspension.

Both SLs can be had in various "designo" editions that feature special color treatments inside and out. 2002 also brings the limited Silver Arrow edition to the table, featuring additional goodies like an aluminum-trimmed grille, wind deflector, instrument cluster and shift trim, napa leather seating, special wheels, cross-drilled brake rotors and xenon headlights. Only 1,500 Silver Arrows will be produced: 1,400 SL500s and 100 SL600s.

All SLs feature a host of safety features, like stability control, brake assist, and TeleAid at no additional charge. TeleAid allows you to contact emergency personnel if you suffer a medical emergency or are being assaulted by carjackers who think the SL is desirable. You can also call TeleAid operators to ask questions about your car, like "Why did I have to pay so much for this thing?" or "Why does my $125,000 convertible have a plastic rear window?"

Obviously, our advice is to skip the SL600. On second thought, skip them both and trot over to the Jaguar dealer where you can get the delicious XK8 or XKR for thousands less.

2002 Highlights

To make the last year of this generation SL special, Mercedes creates the Silver Arrow edition, a -- you guessed it -- silver-colored SL (available with either the V8 or the V12 engine) garnished both inside and out with polished aluminum trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(87%)
4(0%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent & Fun
Charles,08/30/2009
I have owned numerous convertibles. This one is no sports car but is a superb touring open car. It is fast, fun, comfortable, and a joy to ride in the hill country of Texas. It is not great on snow or ice. Mine is a silver Arrow and is exceptional. It weighs as much as my Suburban but is a lot more fun to drive. If you can find one get it and enjoy the ride
Supercar for Corolla Money!!
yellowabarth,01/24/2013
Just purchased my 5th SL and might be the best. Full option 2002 model with 152000 kms and appears tight as a drum. The FSH and one lady owner might help, plus she never lowered the roof during ownership!! Love the Radar Cruise and cooled seats here in Dubai, had 2 Sl55's 02 and 04, but felt they always wanted to blast down the road and noisy. Loved them but never in love with them. I think for just short of £7000, there is nothing better to play in the Sun.... Everything works, except the Pulse seats (common fault ) will see what the dealer estimates next week, but was not a deal breaker. You need to have it inspected, especially the hydraulic susphension before you buy as I did.
200 SL500 Silver Arrow - last handbuilt
rsab,09/29/2002
I've had this car for almost one year and with 5K miles, not a single problem. From what I understand this is one of the last mostly hand-assembled models of it's class. I like the new 2003 style, but my 2002 Silver Arrow is a classic car and I love it.
Best SL I Have Ever Owned
Bob Collins,04/14/2004
This is my third SL roadster and is absolutely the finest. It is a 2002 SL500 Special Limited Edition "Silver Arrow" with special silver ultra-metalic paint,special six spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and an interior with two-tone silver and black NAPA leather with black bird's eye maple wood trim. With this interior you know you are sitting in the most exquisite roadster in the world. Best of all the SL performance is flawless. When this car is delivered to you it is perfection. The 5.0-liter V8 is smooth and powerful. I had the opportunity to order a 2003 SL500 instead of buying my 2002, but I still love my Silver Arrow.
See all 8 reviews of the 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and SL600 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl 5A).

