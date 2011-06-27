Vehicle overview

Introduced in the mid-1950s, the first Mercedes-Benz SL was the 300SL "Gullwing" coupe, so nicknamed for its doors, which swung upward. The Gullwing was joined a few years later by a convertible version. The model's letters stand for "Sports Leicht" (translated: sports lightweight) and the number(s) refer to the engine size (e.g. 300 means 3.0-liter). The 300SL was the first car to be sold in America with fuel injection and, with proper axle gearing, it could hit nearly 160 mph.

Pretty impressive for any car of that era -- let alone one propelled by a six-cylinder engine! By 1958, a roadster replaced the coupe, adding al fresco enjoyment. As the years passed, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class got more luxurious and heavier with each successive redesign. The 1960s brought the 230/250/280 SL roadsters. A V8 replaced the straight six when the car was revamped in 1972 and this version (the car Steve Austin drove in "The Six Million Dollar Man") continued until 1989. After a lengthy run of 18 years, that car was replaced in 1990 by the sleeker but heavier 300/320/500/600 SLs of the 1990s, which once again offered six-cylinder as well as V8 and even V12 power.

By 2002, the last year of that generation, the six-cylinder version was gone. Redesigned again in 2003, the SL500 continues the tradition of an open-air, two-seat grand touring (GT) car with the typical Benz virtues of luxury, safety and capable performance. The newest Mercedes SL, however, offers a more involving driving experience than the previous car. Its rack and pinion steering is more communicative than the old setup, and an active suspension nearly eliminates body roll, providing stunning handling that belies the car's considerable 4,000-pound mass. Another perk of the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is the retractable hardtop that provides the security and comfort of a coupe when raised and the thrill of open-air motoring when powered down under the rear deck lid.

Still, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is not perfect; operating the audio and navigation systems through the COMAND interface is an exercise in frustration. The 2004 model year saw the return of a V12-powered SL in the form of the SL600, as well as an upgrade to standard SL500 in the form of a new seven-speed automatic transmission. The SL600's mighty V12 boasts nearly 500 horsepower thanks to twin turbochargers, while the extra couple of gears help the SL500 make the most out of its 300-hp V8. Regardless of which model you consider, rest assured that both provide world-class levels of performance, luxury and style that make every drive a memorable one.