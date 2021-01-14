2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is a two-seat grand-touring roadster that has been a key part of the Mercedes story for nearly 70 years. But its place in the lineup has been a little murky as of late since Mercedes also sells the similarly intentioned S-Class Cabriolet four-seater and AMG GT roadster. Our spy photographers predict a shakeup when the redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class debuts later this year.

Spy shots of the new SL show it will retain its predecessor's long hood and cab-back design. The rear end doesn't look too dissimilar from the current AMG GT, and that's probably not a coincidence — our photographers note that the new SL and next-generation AMG GT are being developed in tandem by Mercedes' AMG performance house. We can also see that the SL will switch from a multipiece folding hardtop to a more conventional convertible soft top. Our sources postulate that the powertrain lineup will start in the form of the rear-wheel-drive SL 43 (likely with a turbocharged V6) and culminate in the all-wheel-drive SL 73e (believed to use a V8 hybrid with roughly 800 horsepower on tap).

A second-generation S-Class Cabriolet is not believed to be in the works right now, so Mercedes' high-end convertible lineup should be a bit more clear. The 2022 SL will be Merc's sole entry in the ultra-luxe grand tourer segment, while the next-gen AMG GT will bolster its reputation as the high-performance sports car. Expect to see more about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class later this year.