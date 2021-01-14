  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Release Date

  • Spring 2022

What to expect

  • New SL continues a historic nameplate in Mercedes' lineup
  • 2022 SL will also replace S-Class Cabriolet, which is not expected to receive a second generation
  • Folding hardtop out, traditional soft top in
  • Launches the seventh-generation SL for 2022
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Price Range
Starting around $100,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review
01/14/2021

What is the SL-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is a two-seat grand-touring roadster that has been a key part of the Mercedes story for nearly 70 years. But its place in the lineup has been a little murky as of late since Mercedes also sells the similarly intentioned S-Class Cabriolet four-seater and AMG GT roadster. Our spy photographers predict a shakeup when the redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class debuts later this year.

Spy shots of the new SL show it will retain its predecessor's long hood and cab-back design. The rear end doesn't look too dissimilar from the current AMG GT, and that's probably not a coincidence — our photographers note that the new SL and next-generation AMG GT are being developed in tandem by Mercedes' AMG performance house. We can also see that the SL will switch from a multipiece folding hardtop to a more conventional convertible soft top. Our sources postulate that the powertrain lineup will start in the form of the rear-wheel-drive SL 43 (likely with a turbocharged V6) and culminate in the all-wheel-drive SL 73e (believed to use a V8 hybrid with roughly 800 horsepower on tap).

A second-generation S-Class Cabriolet is not believed to be in the works right now, so Mercedes' high-end convertible lineup should be a bit more clear. The 2022 SL will be Merc's sole entry in the ultra-luxe grand tourer segment, while the next-gen AMG GT will bolster its reputation as the high-performance sports car. Expect to see more about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class later this year.

Edmunds says

After taking a year off, the Mercedes-Benz SL will return for 2022 to breathe new life into the grand-touring segment. When it debuts later this year, expect to see a futuristic but luxurious cabin and range of powerful new engines.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related SL-Class Articles

    Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model