East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

HARD TO FIND SL600 with only 37K Miles and LOADED!! IMMACULATE ROADSTER.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. V12 5.5L 510 hp Motor.. Power HARD TOP.. Tan Leather Seats.. Wood Trim with WOOD STEERING WHEEL.. Factory Navigation.. Paddle Shift Option.. BOSE Premium Sound.. Steering Wheel Controls.. SPORT Mode.. parking Sensors.. Massage Chairs.. Dual Power HEATED and VENTED Seats.. Roll bar.. 18in Premium Alloys and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! DON'T HESITATE on this WELL KEPT DIAMOND.... Hurry! Meet our hard to find 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Roadster featured in Silver! Powered by a 5.5 Liter V12 producing 510hp while connected to an Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. Our Rear Wheel Drive shows off near 19mpg as you cruise down the highway while showing off alloy wheels, and a distinct grille. Our SL600 Roadster makes you feel at home with heated front leather seating, navigation, a high-end AM/FM/CD player, power windows, cruise control, climate controls and so much more! Safety in our Mercedes-Benz features anti-lock brakes and airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBSK77FX7F127415

Stock: 190759

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2019