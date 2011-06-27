Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- $14,999Great Deal | $3,847 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55064,305 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Y2K Motors - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F47F129296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,996Great Deal | $2,564 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55081,684 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F47F124227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,675Good Deal | $1,660 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55077,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Winner Subaru - Dover / Delaware
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Black with black leather inside. P02 Premium and 321 AMG Sport Packages. Contactless Purchase, Test Drive at Home, Video Walkaround, and/or Delivery to Your Door are all available. The top on this car is finicky and it is reflected in the price. 18" AMG Twin-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Ventilated Seats, AMG Body Styling, AMG Sport Package, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Cornering Fog Lamps, DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Dynamic Multicontour Seat, KEYLESS GO , Parktronic, Passenger Dynamic Multicontour Seat, Premium II Package, Sportline, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F87F127406
Stock: S3570B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- New Listing$16,999Good Deal | $2,379 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55059,526 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F77F128000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,991Fair Deal
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550109,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F97F129469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,463Good Deal | $1,638 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55076,613 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shepherd's Chevrolet Buick - Rochester / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F77F125954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,991
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55096,957 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Navigation, Bluetooth, This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.5L V8, has a great Obsidian Black Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, Automatic Headlights Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Soft Top Convertible Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Hard Top Convertible Air Suspension Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F67F130644
Stock: BP3922A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $24,999
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL60038,725 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
HARD TO FIND SL600 with only 37K Miles and LOADED!! IMMACULATE ROADSTER.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. V12 5.5L 510 hp Motor.. Power HARD TOP.. Tan Leather Seats.. Wood Trim with WOOD STEERING WHEEL.. Factory Navigation.. Paddle Shift Option.. BOSE Premium Sound.. Steering Wheel Controls.. SPORT Mode.. parking Sensors.. Massage Chairs.. Dual Power HEATED and VENTED Seats.. Roll bar.. 18in Premium Alloys and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! DON'T HESITATE on this WELL KEPT DIAMOND.... Hurry! Meet our hard to find 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Roadster featured in Silver! Powered by a 5.5 Liter V12 producing 510hp while connected to an Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. Our Rear Wheel Drive shows off near 19mpg as you cruise down the highway while showing off alloy wheels, and a distinct grille. Our SL600 Roadster makes you feel at home with heated front leather seating, navigation, a high-end AM/FM/CD player, power windows, cruise control, climate controls and so much more! Safety in our Mercedes-Benz features anti-lock brakes and airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK77FX7F127415
Stock: 190759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2019
- $19,995Fair Deal
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55048,570 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 2D Convertible Hard TopWell Maintained, 48 K Miles Only, Hard Top, Premium Pkg, Navigation System, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Satellite Radio Ready, Seat Massagers, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F67F127520
Stock: AT12915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- New Listing$18,500Fair Deal
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55062,152 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RBM of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
- Low Mile SL550 - Fresh Trade on a new Mercedes Benz - Navigation - Heated and Ventilated Seats - Wood and Leather Steering Wheel - Only 61K miles, Iridium Silver Metallic with Black leather interior! Fully Inspected and Detailed! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14570 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Iridium Silver Metallic 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550To learn more about this vehicle or our Specials, contact us today and ask for the Internet Sales Dept: sales@rbmofalpharetta.com Our commitment to excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction has set us apart from the competition, and has secured our dealership as a top performer. This year, RBM of Alpharetta earned the coveted Dealer of the Year Award for Georgia. The Dealer Rater Dealer of the Year Award distinguishes dealerships whose online ratings and reviews are a cut above the rest. On DealerRater.com, customers share their sales and auto service experiences with dealers. **While we make every effort to verify options occasionally human error may occur. Please contact the Internet Sales Team to confirm all vehicle options.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F67F127680
Stock: T67429E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$16,950Fair Deal
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55080,862 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Haus-German Automotive Specialist - Yorktown / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F77F129308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$26,884
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG®48,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr SL 55 AMG features a 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridium Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK72F17F132459
Stock: 14042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $26,995
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG®49,712 milesDelivery available*
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK72F37F134004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,491
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55051,381 milesDelivery available*
Top Line Auto - Irving / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F87F122691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55077,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
Hard Top convertible. Very clean ready for the sun
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71FX7F127407
Stock: 127407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,995
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55078,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2007 MERCEDES BENZ SL550 IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC ON BLACK AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREMIUM PACKAGE NAVIGATION SYSTEM PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATING CD CHAGER ALLOYS DUAL POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT FULLY LOADED GOOD MILES PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFOMRATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F37F126311
Stock: 126311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,900
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550101,374 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
PA Cars and Trucks - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71FX7F129609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,997
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55040,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
!!! Clean CARFAX !!! Navigation! Leather! Heated Memory Seats! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK71F87F135148
Stock: F829844A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020