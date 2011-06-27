Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale

  • $14,999Great Deal | $3,847 below market

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    64,305 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Y2K Motors - Tucson / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F47F129296
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,996Great Deal | $2,564 below market

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    81,684 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F47F124227
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,675Good Deal | $1,660 below market

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    77,700 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Winner Subaru - Dover / Delaware

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 in Black with black leather inside. P02 Premium and 321 AMG Sport Packages. Contactless Purchase, Test Drive at Home, Video Walkaround, and/or Delivery to Your Door are all available. The top on this car is finicky and it is reflected in the price. 18" AMG Twin-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Ventilated Seats, AMG Body Styling, AMG Sport Package, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Cornering Fog Lamps, DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Dynamic Multicontour Seat, KEYLESS GO , Parktronic, Passenger Dynamic Multicontour Seat, Premium II Package, Sportline, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F87F127406
    Stock: S3570B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • New Listing
    $16,999Good Deal | $2,379 below market

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    59,526 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F77F128000
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,991Fair Deal

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    109,363 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F97F129469
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,463Good Deal | $1,638 below market

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    76,613 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shepherd's Chevrolet Buick - Rochester / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F77F125954
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,991

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    96,957 miles
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida

    -Priced below the market average!- Navigation, Bluetooth, This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.5L V8, has a great Obsidian Black Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, Automatic Headlights Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Soft Top Convertible Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Hard Top Convertible Air Suspension Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F67F130644
    Stock: BP3922A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2020

  • $24,999

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600

    38,725 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

    HARD TO FIND SL600 with only 37K Miles and LOADED!! IMMACULATE ROADSTER.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. V12 5.5L 510 hp Motor.. Power HARD TOP.. Tan Leather Seats.. Wood Trim with WOOD STEERING WHEEL.. Factory Navigation.. Paddle Shift Option.. BOSE Premium Sound.. Steering Wheel Controls.. SPORT Mode.. parking Sensors.. Massage Chairs.. Dual Power HEATED and VENTED Seats.. Roll bar.. 18in Premium Alloys and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! DON'T HESITATE on this WELL KEPT DIAMOND.... Hurry! Meet our hard to find 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Roadster featured in Silver! Powered by a 5.5 Liter V12 producing 510hp while connected to an Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. Our Rear Wheel Drive shows off near 19mpg as you cruise down the highway while showing off alloy wheels, and a distinct grille. Our SL600 Roadster makes you feel at home with heated front leather seating, navigation, a high-end AM/FM/CD player, power windows, cruise control, climate controls and so much more! Safety in our Mercedes-Benz features anti-lock brakes and airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK77FX7F127415
    Stock: 190759
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2019

  • $19,995Fair Deal

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    48,570 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 2D Convertible Hard TopWell Maintained, 48 K Miles Only, Hard Top, Premium Pkg, Navigation System, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Satellite Radio Ready, Seat Massagers, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F67F127520
    Stock: AT12915
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • New Listing
    $18,500Fair Deal

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    62,152 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    RBM of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia

    - Low Mile SL550 - Fresh Trade on a new Mercedes Benz - Navigation - Heated and Ventilated Seats - Wood and Leather Steering Wheel - Only 61K miles, Iridium Silver Metallic with Black leather interior! Fully Inspected and Detailed! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14570 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Iridium Silver Metallic 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550To learn more about this vehicle or our Specials, contact us today and ask for the Internet Sales Dept: sales@rbmofalpharetta.com Our commitment to excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction has set us apart from the competition, and has secured our dealership as a top performer. This year, RBM of Alpharetta earned the coveted Dealer of the Year Award for Georgia. The Dealer Rater Dealer of the Year Award distinguishes dealerships whose online ratings and reviews are a cut above the rest. On DealerRater.com, customers share their sales and auto service experiences with dealers. **While we make every effort to verify options occasionally human error may occur. Please contact the Internet Sales Team to confirm all vehicle options.**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F67F127680
    Stock: T67429E
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $16,950Fair Deal

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    80,862 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Haus-German Automotive Specialist - Yorktown / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F77F129308
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $26,884

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG®

    48,561 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii

    This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr SL 55 AMG features a 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridium Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK72F17F132459
    Stock: 14042
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $26,995

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG®

    49,712 miles
    Delivery available*

    Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK72F37F134004
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $20,491

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    51,381 miles
    Delivery available*

    Top Line Auto - Irving / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F87F122691
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,995

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    77,541 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut

    Hard Top convertible. Very clean ready for the sun

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71FX7F127407
    Stock: 127407
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,995

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    78,530 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia

    2007 MERCEDES BENZ SL550 IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC ON BLACK AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREMIUM PACKAGE NAVIGATION SYSTEM PUSH BUTTON START KEYLESS GO HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATING CD CHAGER ALLOYS DUAL POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT FULLY LOADED GOOD MILES PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFOMRATION AT 770-921-2775.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F37F126311
    Stock: 126311
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,900

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    101,374 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    PA Cars and Trucks - Morrisville / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71FX7F129609
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,997

    2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550

    40,099 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida

    !!! Clean CARFAX !!! Navigation! Leather! Heated Memory Seats! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK71F87F135148
    Stock: F829844A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

