  • People will know you're rich.
  • People will think you're arrogant, people will think you're egotistical, people will think you're elitist, the car costs too damn much.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The current-generation SL strikes us as dated and pricey when cars such as the gorgeous Jaguar XK8 convertible and entertaining Porsche 911 Cabriolet are less expensive.

Vehicle overview

For years, the classic roadster to own was the Mercedes 450SL. From 1973 to 1989, Mercedes peddled so many of these convertibles to the rich and famous that they became as ubiquitous as cocaine vials at high-society social events. Besides, super-suave Lee Majors drove one as Steve Austin in "The Six Million Dollar Man," and what could be more chic? Then, to the great chagrin of SL lovers worldwide, Mercedes revamped its classic, upping the technological ante by light years over the old car but wrapping the new machine in sheetmetal as dowdy as Martha Stewart.

When the new car arrived, it could be bought in 320-, 500- and 600-Series trim. Cost-conscious poseurs bought the SL320 in droves, but removed the telltale decklid badges so that social peers wouldn't know if they had a six or an eight under the hood, and thus, how much they paid. Don't laugh. That's not a joke. This was widespread practice in La-La Land. Well, Mercedes figured out a few years ago that the price of the SL was getting ridiculous, and with the zippy, and relatively cheap, SLK on the horizon, decided to kill the popular SL320 and drop the price of the V8-powered SL500.

Today, just the underwhelming SL500 and the massively overrated SL600 are available for purchase. The SL500's all-aluminum 5.0-liter V8 makes 302 horsepower and rushes the pudgy roadster to 60 mph in just over 6 seconds. For little more than $82,000, you get everything you need to make friends and neighbors think you're an insolent snob, unless heated seats, xenon gas headlights, a CD changer, panorama see-through roof and multi-contour seats are part of the equation.

For a paltry $47,350 more, you can waste your money on the whompin' V12 SL600. You get 62 more horsepower and plenty of additional torque, but the acceleration run isn't appreciably better than what the SL500 delivers. Other standard goodies include a StarTAC cell phone with voice recognition, added burled walnut interior trim, special two-tone leather, heated seats, xenon headlights, the trunk-mounted CD changer and an adaptive damping suspension.

In addition to appealing designo editions, you can get a $4,995 sport package that includes 18-inch wheels and tires, projector beam fog lights, a body kit and special emblems. The available panorama roof will set you back $3,850. Did we mention the gas guzzler taxes? The SL500 exacts a $1,000 penalty, while the 600 suffers from a $2,600 tariff. At least Mercedes gives buyers the new TeleAid system at no additional charge. TeleAid allows you to contact emergency personnel if you suffer a medical emergency or are being assaulted by carjackers who think the SL is desirable. You can also call TeleAid operators to ask questions about your car, like "Why did I have to pay so damn much for this thing?" or "Why does my $125,000 convertible have a plastic rear window?"

Obviously, our advice is to skip the SL600. On second thought, skip them both and trot over to the Jaguar dealer where you can get the delicious XK8 for thousands less.

2000 Highlights

Designo editions debut in Slate Blue and Black Diamond with special color-coordinated interior trim. Non-designo versions can be painted in Desert Silver. TeleAid is standard, as is a StarTAC digital phone with voice-recognition technology on the SL600. Free maintenance now covers you during the warranty period.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Vehicle
Linda J.,03/26/2008
I love my Mercedes, the fact that you can go from hard top to soft top in a few easy minutes. There is room for a couple of bags in the back "seat", unlike other sports cars where you don't even have room for a purse. The ride is like sitting home in your livingroom. The gas mileage on mine is 30-32 mpg on a trip. It's an all around beautiful car. I am not an engineer, but I see no improving on perfection here. I have driven them all, I wanted to before I made an educated purchase and this was the only one standing at the end of the tests, all things considered, gas mileage, comfort, style, class.
Someday is Now!
Retfla2,09/13/2003
I have admired the Mercedes Roadster since it was a 190SL. Finally decided this was the time. I am not a sportscar person. This car is a luxury car that happens to look sporty. Perfect! Plenty of power to spare and love the handling on corners. Mercedes service has been great!
"The ONE"
Petruhin,09/07/2002
This is the car! this in my mind was the best car ever made by mercedez! its sporty, its luxury and well its gorgeous! the car drives great! the suspention is perfectly regulated for higway driving and city traffic!
LUXURY 2-SEATER: Convertible limousine
geomeller,07/12/2003
German solid engineering at its best. This model superseeded in 1990 the classic 106, which only lacked the power top. My car is 'Sport' version, It seems bulky, in spite of its modest dimensions. It is more of a luxury convertible 2 seater limousine then a nimble sports car. Seats are better then most American cars. Everything works with monotonous regularity - it is not an exciting car to drive, but to be seen in!
See all 10 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL600 2dr Convertible, and SL500 2dr Convertible.

