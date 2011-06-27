Vehicle overview

You simply can't drive a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class without being amazed by both the depth and breadth of its skill set. The SL's slick three-piece retractable hardtop offers both the comfort and security of a coupe and the wind-in-your-hair motoring experience of a convertible. Four different engines are available, giving you a range of horsepower from 329 to 621. Then there's the exquisitely detailed cabin and long list of standard features and options. In pretty much every respect, this is a spell-bindingly excellent car.

The biggest news in the SL-Class lineup this year is the introduction of the new SL400 variant that has a V6 engine under that rather prominent hood. A V6? Blasphemy! But with still-respectable acceleration and an as-new MSRP $20,000 below its siblings' six-figure price tags, this new entry-level model promises to open up the possibility of SL ownership to more buyers than ever before. For those with more substantial budgets and more aggressive driving habits, of course, the SL550, and high-performance SL AMG and SL 65 AMG models return largely unchanged.

Expectedly, this elite luxury roadster realm is filled with appealing alternatives. If you want something with sportier handling, the 2015 Audi R8, 2015 Jaguar F-Type and 2015 Porsche 911 would all be better choices. And at the price of the SL 65 AMG, perhaps you'd find the exotic 2015 Bentley Continental GT more appealing. But overall we think it's a very good thing to be an SL driver, and Mercedes' iconic luxury roadster has arguably never been more appealing.